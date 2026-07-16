Trump promises ‘really big’ election announcement in rare prime-time address

Jason K. Morrell
President Donald Trump plans to use a rare prime-time address Thursday night to lay out new claims about U.S. elections and voting machines, returning to an issue he has never abandoned since the 2020 election while promising what he calls "really big news."
Image credit: Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images

President Donald Trump plans to use a rare prime-time address Thursday night to lay out new claims about U.S. elections and voting machines, returning to an issue he has never abandoned since the 2020 election while promising what he calls “really big news.”

The White House has revealed little about the speech beyond its focus on election integrity, but Trump has made clear he views it as one of the biggest announcements of his presidency.

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Speaking with reporters earlier this week, Trump said elections would be the centerpiece.

“It’s really, really big news,” Trump said. “Our country has to shape up… Without free and fair elections, you don’t have a country.”

Declassified records expected to drive the address

Politico reports Trump is expected to announce the declassification of previously unreleased intelligence during what will be a roughly 20-minute address. Three people familiar with the planning told the outlet the White House also hopes the speech will build momentum behind the stalled SAVE America Act, which Trump has been urging Senate Republicans to pass despite lacking enough votes to move it forward.

According to The Washington Post, the presentation could also include claims involving China and Venezuela.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has declined to preview the address, saying reports based on anonymous sources amount to speculation because only the president knows what he will ultimately announce.

Leavitt will be briefing reporters at the White House Thursday afternoon where she may divulge more information.

Five years after losing the 2020 election, Trump continues to argue it was compromised, despite recounts, court rulings and previous U.S. intelligence assessments finding no evidence that votes or voting machines were altered.

Intelligence agencies concluded in 2021 that Russia and Iran sought to influence American voters but found no foreign operation that changed vote totals or manipulated election systems.

Since returning to office, the administration has reopened multiple reviews tied to the 2020 election.

FILE – FBI agents are seen at the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center, Jan. 28, 2026, in Union City, Ga., near Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

Federal investigators have examined election records in Georgia, Arizona and Wisconsin, while intelligence officials have revisited voting machine security. The FBI also seized ballots and other election materials preserved under court order in Fulton County, Georgia, as part of that broader review.

Democrats aren’t waiting for Thursday night

Before Trump delivers the address, Democrats are already trying to define it.

Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff said he believes the president could use Thursday night’s speech to justify federal action ahead of the midterms or begin laying the groundwork to challenge election results he does not accept.

“There’s talk that he might try to declare me and Raphael Warnock illegitimate senators. Obviously the president has no power to do that,” Ossoff said during an interview this week on MSNOW. “I expect him to use whatever he puts out there on Thursday as a pretext for either some attempted unconstitutional use of federal power to interfere in the election … or to lay the groundwork for challenging the result.”

Trump’s address is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET from the White House.

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Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason leads morning editorial coverage across U.S. politics, business, and global news for Straight Arrow, overseeing the flagship Unbiased Updates program and its newsroom team. His work includes shaping major breaking news, live events, and election and convention coverage at CNN US, CNN International, and Scripps News.
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Why this story matters

A prime-time presidential address is expected to include newly declassified intelligence claims about voting machine security and foreign interference, touching on the integrity of elections that determine federal representation.

Contested claims about machines

According to The Washington Post, Trump is expected to present administration findings on voting machine security, though prior U.S. intelligence assessments found no evidence votes or machines were altered.

Ongoing federal election reviews

Federal investigators have already examined election records in Georgia, Arizona and Wisconsin, and the FBI seized ballots preserved under court order in Fulton County, Georgia.

Democrats dispute the framing

Sen. Jon Ossoff said he believes the speech could serve as a pretext for federal interference in midterm elections or groundwork to challenge results, though he acknowledged the president lacks power to invalidate Senate seats.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Hill
  2. The Washington Post
  3. CNN
  4. Office of the Director of National Intelligence
  5. MSNOW

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the speech as a “bombshell” and a bid to “revive scrutiny” of the 2020 election, often linking it to a broader push for tighter voting rules.
  • Media outlets in the center sit between them, stressing Trump may repeat “long-debunked” claims and use the speech to influence midterm voting rules.
  • Media outlets on the right spotlight China, “meddling,” and “sensitive intelligence,” casting the moment as a national-security disclosure with hints of “CIA withheld info” and possible secrecy.

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Media landscape

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66 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • President Donald Trump will deliver a rare primetime address on Thursday at 9 p.m. Eastern Time focused on election security and related topics.
  • The speech is expected to include allegations that China interfered in U.S. elections by compromising voter data and that the CIA withheld this information during Trump's first term.
  • Trump's address comes ahead of the November midterm elections amid concerns that it may undermine voter confidence and influence election administration.
  • The White House has not released a detailed agenda, but the address may also cover issues like Iran, national security, and election-related intelligence.

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Key points from the Center

  • President Donald Trump will deliver a primetime "Speech to the Nation" at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 16, 2026, focused on "free and fair elections" and potentially reviving grievances over his 2020 defeat.
  • Trump has demanded legislation requiring proof of citizenship and limiting mail-in voting ahead of November's midterm elections, supporting the SAVE America Act as part of his broader voting regulation agenda.
  • Reports indicate Trump may discuss newly declassified intelligence regarding alleged "voting-machine vulnerabilities" and past election investigations. He has previously called the 2020 election "stolen" while alleging that Democrats "cheat" to win.
  • Democrats and voting rights groups are expected to respond quickly to any unsubstantiated claims made during the speech. Numerous legal challenges and audits by Republican officials found no widespread fraud in the 2020 election.
  • The speech occurs as the administration confronts a collapsing deal to end the war with Iran and faces domestic pressures from recent deadly shootings by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

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Key points from the Right

  • President Donald Trump will deliver a primetime speech Thursday evening focusing on U.S. Elections, promising significant revelations and including allegations of Chinese interference and claims that the CIA withheld information during his first term.
  • The speech's audience will include Cabinet members and senior officials from agencies such as the CIA, FBI, and Department of Homeland Security, though some may be absent.
  • A 2021 National Intelligence Council report found no high confidence that China tried to sway the 2020 election outcome, noting a minority view of moderate confidence regarding social media influence by China against Trump without interference in election infrastructure.
  • Declassified materials show Chinese intelligence analyzed U.S. Voter registration data for public opinion research, with no evidence of efforts to alter voting records or results, and broader intelligence attributes influence attempts to Russia and Iran without evidence of system compromise.

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Sources

  1. The Hill
  2. The Washington Post
  3. CNN
  4. Office of the Director of National Intelligence
  5. MSNOW