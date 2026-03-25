Trump proposes Iran deal, readies troops; Democrat flips seat that includes Mar-a-Lago

A 15-point U.S. plan to end the war goes to Iran. Tehran rejects talks and says Washington is only “negotiating with itself.”

Plus, the U.S. prepares to deploy 82nd Airborne troops to the Middle East. Approved orders and near-term timing point to a growing ground buildup.

And NASA shifts its moon strategy to build a permanent base.

These stories and more highlight your Unbiased Updates for Wednesday, March 25, 2026.

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US sends Iran 15-point peace plan outlining sanctions relief, nuclear limits, inspections

There’s a new push from the Trump administration to end the war with Iran. President Donald Trump said he and top aides, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, are engaged in negotiations with Iran.

Pakistani officials told the Associated Press that Iran has received a U.S. ceasefire proposal that lays out a 15-point framework to end the conflict.

The plan touches on sanctions relief, limits on Iran’s nuclear and missile programs, international inspections and access through the Strait of Hormuz. However, key details have not been made public.

At the same time, U.S. Central Command said American forces have destroyed more than 9,000 military targets inside Iran.

U.S. forces have destroyed more than 9,000 military targets inside Iran, significantly removing the Iranian regime's combat capability. pic.twitter.com/7w1ZCS0JGn — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 24, 2026

Iranian officials continue to deny any negotiations. A military spokesperson said on state-run television Wednesday that the U.S. is “negotiating with itself.”

The fighting continues. Israel’s military said it launched a new round of strikes targeting infrastructure across Iran. Iranian missiles have been intercepted over parts of Israel and the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

And in Kuwait, officials said drones hit a fuel tank at the international airport overnight, sparking a fire, but no injuries were reported.

Army units set to join Marines already heading to Middle East

The Pentagon is preparing to send U.S. troops to the Middle East as the conflict with Iran deepens.

Defense officials told CBS News and Politico the U.S. is expected to deploy elements of the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division, adding to Marines already moving into the region.

The force could include a command element and ground troops, with estimates ranging from under 1,500 to about 3,000 soldiers. The Washington Post and CNN also reported the deployment.

The U.S. has already carried out thousands of strikes inside Iran, targeting missile systems, military sites and naval assets.

U.S. forces have destroyed more than 9,000 military targets inside Iran, significantly removing the Iranian regime's combat capability. pic.twitter.com/7w1ZCS0JGn — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 24, 2026

Officials said no order has been given to send troops into Iran, but the buildup increases the chances of deeper U.S. involvement.

Despite all that, Trump said talks are underway to end the conflict.

“We’re in the negotiations right now,” Trump said. “They’re doing it along with Marco, JD. We have a number of people doing it. And the other side, I can tell you, they’d like to make a deal.”

At the same time, U.S. warships and additional forces remain positioned across the region as the military keeps its options open.

The Pentagon has not announced a final decision on the deployment.

NTSB finds multiple failures before deadly crash at LaGuardia

The head of the NTSB said “many things went wrong” before the deadly crash between a passenger jet and a fire truck at LaGuardia Airport in New York on Sunday night.

Investigators are now focused on several breakdowns leading up to the collision, including why a runway safety system failed to alert controllers to the danger.

The NTSB said the fire truck lacked a transponder, a tracking device that could have triggered the warning. Transponders are not required for emergency vehicles.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP via Getty Images

Investigators are also looking at staffing inside the tower. Two controllers were working the late-night shift, standard for that hour, but traffic in the air and on the tarmac remained heavy, with delays keeping the airport busier than expected after 10 p.m.

“We rarely, if ever, investigate a major accident where it was one failure,” said Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board. “Our aviation system is incredibly safe because there are multiple, multiple layers of defense built in to prevent an accident. So when something goes wrong, that means many, many things went wrong.”

Homendy said the investigation is still in its early stages, and the findings are preliminary. She added that details could change as investigators verify the data.

Jury finds Meta liable in New Mexico child harm case, orders $375M in penalties

In a landmark verdict, a New Mexico jury found Meta knowingly harmed children’s mental health and failed to act on what it knew about sexual exploitation on its platforms.

Chief judge bryan biedscheid, new mexico first judicial district

After nearly seven weeks of trial, jurors sided with New Mexico prosecutors who claimed that Meta prioritized profits over safety.

The state argued the company made false and misleading statements and designed its platforms to be addictive, exposing young users to harmful content tied to eating disorders, self-harm and sexual exploitation. Prosecutors also argued that those design choices enabled child sexual exploitation.

Meta must now pay $375 million in civil penalties to the state.

“This is historic. It’s the first of its kind in the entire country. And I’m really excited that we can be an example for the rest of this country, and frankly, for people all around the world that are concerned about big tech and its impact on our kids,” New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez said.

Victory! Meta Ordered to Pay $375 Million Over Child Safety Violations. pic.twitter.com/QWXTKmIWcK — Raúl Torrez (@TorrezforNM) March 24, 2026

Meta said it will appeal, writing, “We respectfully disagree with the verdict.”

The company added that it will continue to defend its record on protecting teens online.

A second phase of the trial is set for May, when a judge will decide whether Meta created a public nuisance and should fund programs to address the harm.

Democrat flips GOP seat near Mar-a-Lago

In South Florida, a notable political shift in Trump’s backyard. Democrat Emily Gregory won a special election Tuesday for a state house seat that includes Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, flipping a district long held by Republicans.

Gregory defeated Republican Jon Maples in the Palm Beach-area district, which has been vacant since last August. Maples received Trump’s endorsement, and Trump won the district by over 10 points in the 2024 election.

Emily Gregory, Democrat, for State House District 87

This marks the tenth Republican-held seat Democrats have flipped in special elections since Trump returned to office last year.

Florida Democratic Party chair Nikki Fried said, “Democrats can run and win anywhere, including Donald Trump’s backyard.”

And in North Carolina, there was a major upset in the Republican primary. State Senate leader Phil Berger conceded after losing by fewer than 25 votes to Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page. The race was so close it triggered a recount.

Page, who once led a group called “Sheriffs for Trump,” had turned down a role in the Trump administration. He now advances to the general election.

Berger had served as the leader of the North Carolina Senate since 2011.

NASA pivots to permanent moon base

NASA announced it is canceling part of its moon plan and focusing entirely on building a base on the surface.

The agency said it will spend about $20 billion over the next seven years to build out a permanent presence near the moon’s south pole, complete with habitats, rovers and even nuclear power.

NASA

NASA aims to have crewed landings occur at least twice a year as it prepares for long-term missions — and eventually, all the way to Mars.

The administrator said this isn’t a quick win, but it’s the goal.

“The moon base will not appear overnight. We will invest approximately $20 billion over the next seven years and build it through dozens of missions, working together with commercial and international partners towards a deliberate and achievable plan,” NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said.

NASA

To reach that goal, NASA is canceling its planned gateway space station and reallocating those resources to surface missions instead. The initial missions under this new approach could begin in 2027, followed by a steady flow of launches afterward.

This time, the mission isn’t just about landing. It’s about staying.

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