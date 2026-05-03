Trump questions Iran proposal as war powers deadline dispute intensifies

Donald Trump said Saturday he is reviewing a new proposal from Iran but indicated it is unlikely to be accepted by the U.S. as a dispute grows in Washington over whether the administration must seek congressional approval to continue military operations.

“I will soon be reviewing the plan that Iran has just sent to us, but can’t imagine that it would be acceptable,” Trump wrote in a social media post, adding that Iran “has not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years.”

While boarding Air Force One the president was asked under what constraints the U.S. would resume military strikes.

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“Well, I don’t want to say that. I mean, I can’t tell that to a reporter,” he said. ” If they misbehave, if they do something bad. But right now, we’ll see. But, you know, it’s a possibility that could happen certainly.”

The remarks come as the 60-day deadline under the War Powers Act of 1973 has been reached, with the White House not requesting authorization from Congress to continue the Iran conflict. The situation has left lawmakers divided over whether the requirement applies during an ongoing ceasefire.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told senators earlier this week the administration views the ceasefire as pausing the War Powers timeline, arguing the clock stops while active fighting is suspended.

“Ultimately, I would defer to the White House and White House counsel on that,” Hegseth said. “However, we are in a ceasefire right now, which our understanding means the 60-day clock pauses or stops in a ceasefire.”

That interpretation was challenged by Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., who said the law does not allow for such a pause and warned the administration could already be out of compliance.

“I do not believe the statute would support that,” Kaine said. “That’s going to pose a really important legal question for the administration there.”

Under the law, a president has 60 days to conduct military operations without congressional approval. After that, the administration must obtain authorization, begin withdrawing forces or request a limited extension.

The Trump administration notified Congress of hostilities on March 2, making May 1 the 60-day mark. Some Republicans argue the president can rely on a built-in 30-day extension, while others say Congress should vote on whether to continue the war.

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Trump has also suggested Iran is open to negotiations, telling reporters Thursday that “Iran is dying to make a deal,” while maintaining that Tehran cannot be allowed to develop nuclear weapons.

Iran’s state-run news agency said the country sent a new proposal for negotiations through Pakistani mediators. U.S. officials have not detailed the contents of the proposal or said whether they will seek congressional approval if talks fail to advance.

Meanwhile, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said she plans to introduce legislation to authorize the war if the White House does not present what she called a “credible plan” within a week, potentially forcing a vote when the Senate returns later this month.

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