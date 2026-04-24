Trump ramps up Iran fight with ‘shoot to kill’ order; US soldier charged in Maduro bet

President Donald Trump slows the pace on Iran, saying there’s no rush to end the war — and no timeline for a deal.

Plus, a U.S. soldier bets on a secret mission. Prosecutors say he used inside intel on the Maduro operation, and now faces charges.

And the Epstein files face a new federal audit. A watchdog is reviewing how the Justice Department handled the release after delays, redactions, and documents pulled offline.

These stories and more highlight your Unbiased Updates for Friday, April 24, 2026.

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Trump orders ‘shoot and kill’ in Strait, directing military to target Iranian mine boats

Trump issued a new directive, ordering U.S. forces to “shoot and kill” Iranian boats laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz. Military officials are now drawing up options to target Iran’s capabilities in the Strait if the ceasefire breaks down, according to a CNN report.

Officials said those plans could include strikes against infrastructure, such as energy facilities. It’s a move aimed at forcing Iran back to the negotiating table.

That stands in contrast to what the president said Thursday, when he told reporters he’s “not under any pressure” to reach a deal, even as the war extends beyond the timeline he originally set.

“I don’t want to rush it, I want to take my time,” Trump said. “We have plenty of time, and I want to get a great deal. I want to get a deal where our nation and the world is safe from lunatics with nuclear weapons.”

Iran’s top diplomat said he’s been in contact with Pakistani officials about the ceasefire, but offered no details.

Meanwhile, the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has been extended another three weeks, but fighting continues.

Israel said it struck a missile launcher after a rocket was fired into its territory. Hezbollah claimed responsibility.

Lebanon’s health ministry said an Israeli strike killed three people. Israel said those killed were militants involved in the attack.

US soldier charged with using classified intel to bet on Maduro capture

Authorities arrested a U.S. soldier accused of using classified information to place hundreds of thousands of dollars in bets on a military operation.

Federal prosecutors said U.S. Army Master Sgt. Gannon Ken Van Dyke helped plan the American capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in January, then used that inside knowledge to place bets on when it would happen.

Investigators said he wagered about $33,000 on the prediction market Polymarket, betting that Maduro would be removed from power.

Those bets paid off, netting more than $400,000 once the operation was announced.

REUTERS/Adam Gray/File Photo

Prosecutors said he made the trades while working on the mission and had access to classified details about its timing. He now faces multiple charges, including fraud and unlawful use of government information.

ABC News first reported the arrest.

Authorities said after the bets drew attention, he tried to cover his tracks, attempting to delete accounts and move the money.

Thursday at the White House, a reporter asked Trump about the case, and the president said he hadn’t heard about it. Trump asked, “Was he betting that they would get him or that they wouldn’t get him?” A reporter told him it sounded like he was betting that Maduro would be removed.

“Well, that’s interesting,” Trump said. “That’s like Pete Rose betting on his own team.”

The Justice Department said this is the first case of its kind involving insider trading in a prediction market.

The soldier is expected to appear in court in North Carolina.

Food court dispute turns deadly with one killed, five injured in Baton Rouge mall

An argument in a Louisiana mall food court ended with one person dead and five others hurt after gunfire erupted.

Witnesses inside the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge said two groups got into an argument in the food court. Then, somebody opened fire, hitting bystanders caught in the crossfire.

The police chief said it started around 1:30 p.m. Thursday and does not appear random.

@IgnoreCalls via Instagram/via REUTERS

Early reports put the number of victims higher, but police confirmed one fatality and five injuries. One victim remains in critical condition.

Officers have five people in custody for questioning, but have not made any arrests. Detectives continue to review security video and work to determine how many shooters were involved.

DOJ watchdog opens Epstein audit on file releases, redactions

The Justice Department’s watchdog has stepped in, launching a review into how the administration handled the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The DOJ’s Office of Inspector General said it will audit how the department identified, redacted and released documents tied to Epstein under a law that required those files to be made public.

In a Thursday statement, it said the review will look at how officials decided what to release, what to withhold and how they handled issues after those documents went public.

The law gained support from a bipartisan group in Congress, which included Democrat Ro Khanna and Republican Thomas Massie, both of whom called for a full account of how the records were handled.

The controversy also contributed to Trump’s removal of Attorney General Pam Bondi. Her successor, acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, has defended the department’s handling of the release while signaling a desire to move past the issue.

Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Epstein’s longtime associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence.

The inspector general said it will issue a public report once that review is complete.

Trump orders reflecting pool renovation

Trump announced he’s taking on another major renovation in Washington — the reflecting pool at the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall. He said the project is already underway, with plans to coat the pool, which he described as “leaking like a sieve,” with an industrial-grade finish in a color he calls “American flag blue.”

Trump told reporters Thursday the idea came after a visit from a friend from Germany, who described the pool as “filthy dirty.” The president said he and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum personally checked the pool and agreed that upgrades were necessary.

He mentioned that one proposal would have replaced the granite with stone, involving a three-year project estimated to cost around $300 million. However, Trump claims he has identified a more affordable alternative.

“And I said, ‘No, there’s a better way of doing it.’ I said, ‘What we’re gonna do is I’m gonna call all three of these people that have worked for me in the past doing swimming pools.’ That’s all they can do is a swimming pool, and I said, ‘Give me a good price.’ ‘We can do it for maybe a million and a half to two million dollars,’ as opposed to $300 million,” Trump said.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

The landmark, known for historic moments including Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I have a dream” speech, stretches more than 2,000 feet and was built in 1922.

Trump said crews have already cleaned and re-grouted the original granite. Once finished, the new coating could last 40 to 50 years without leaks.

NFL holds first round of 2026 draft, Raiders take Mendoza first overall

The National Football League held its 2026 draft Thursday night in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Las Vegas Raiders selected Indiana University quarterback Fernando Mendoza as the first overall pick of the night.

Mendoza capped off a remarkable run by winning a national championship at Indiana, the Heisman Trophy and now becoming the top pick in the draft.

The Jets selected pass rusher David Bailey with the second pick, and Notre Dame running back Jeremiah Love went third to Arizona.

The biggest surprise of the night: the Los Angeles Rams selecting Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson with the 13th pick. The Rams already have Matthew Stafford and expectations to contend. Now they add what they hope is their quarterback of the future.

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

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Jason Miller/Getty Images

Rounds two and three will take place Friday night, with plenty of talent still on the board and trades likely.

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