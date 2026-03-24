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Trump rejects DHS compromise, talks restart as new proposal take shape

Jason K. Morrell
President Trump is telling Republicans not to cut any deal to fund the Department of Homeland Security unless it includes his election bill.
Image credit: SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images

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President Donald Trump is telling Republicans not to cut any deal to fund the Department of Homeland Security unless it includes his election bill. The demand reset negotiations after Trump rejected a Senate compromise, as the partial shutdown stretches into its sixth week and airport disruptions continue nationwide.

Senators met with Trump at the White House late Monday and worked through the night on a new proposal to break the stalemate, according to the Associated Press. Negotiators are expected to present a written plan Tuesday.

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Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said negotiations over the weekend were “constructive” and that Democrats are ready to keep talking with the White House.

Late Monday, leaders from both parties described the talks as productive, pointing to movement after weeks of gridlock.

Schumer also said Trump is blocking a deal that funds most of the department and restores pay for Transportation Security Administration workers. Tens of thousands of DHS employees, including TSA officers, have been working without pay since funding lapsed.

“So Donald Trump, the more you keep ICE agents at our airports, the more you will be reminding people of how much chaos and fear ICE has already caused,” Schumer said on the Senate floor Monday. “It’s a simple solution… pay the TSA workers.”

Trump ties funding to SAVE Act

Trump has made the SAVE America Act a condition for any DHS funding deal. The bill would require proof of citizenship to register to vote and a photo ID to cast a ballot in federal elections.

On Monday, Trump urged Republicans not to reach an agreement unless Democrats accept the bill.

“The Democrats are being blamed by the American people for the catastrophe going on right now at our airports,” he said at an event in Memphis. “And we want the public to know we’re not going to let them out of this trap that they created for themselves.”

Trump also told senators to stay in Washington and continue negotiations instead of leaving for recess.

“Don’t worry about Easter, going home,” Trump said. “In fact, make this one for Jesus, okay?”

Punchbowl News first reported that Senate GOP leaders had been working toward a compromise that would fund most of DHS while handling immigration enforcement separately, but Trump rejected that approach.

Proposal takes shape around ICE funding

The proposal now under discussion would fund most of the department, including TSA, while excluding ICE’s enforcement and removal operations, according to the Associated Press.

It would still fund other parts of ICE, including investigative operations, along with Customs and Border Protection.

The plan would also impose new limits on immigration enforcement, including requirements for body cameras and visible identification for officers.

ICE deployment expands at airports

The administration has moved forward with sending ICE agents to airports to assist TSA operations during the staffing shortage.

The White House says the agents are helping manage security lines and support screening operations. Checkpoint delays have stretched for hours at some airports, with staffing gaps widening as unpaid TSA workers call out or leave their positions.

Megan Varner/Getty Images

ICE agents continue to be paid during the shutdown under separate funding approved last year, while TSA and other DHS agencies remain unpaid.

Talks continue this week, with lawmakers warning the upcoming recess could be delayed without a deal.

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason K. Morrell is the managing editor for mornings at Straight Arrow News, where he drives editorial across digital and video platforms.
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Why this story matters

The partial shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security has left tens of thousands of TSA workers unpaid for six weeks, causing staffing shortages and extended security delays at airports nationwide.

Airport security wait times increasing

Checkpoint delays have stretched for hours at some airports as unpaid TSA workers call out or leave their positions, creating widening staffing gaps.

TSA employees working without paychecks

Tens of thousands of TSA officers have been working without pay since funding lapsed six weeks ago, while ICE agents continue receiving paychecks under separate funding.

ICE agents now present at airports

The administration has deployed ICE agents to airports to assist with security line management and screening operations during the TSA staffing shortage.

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Behind the numbers

ICE received approximately $75 billion over four years through last year's reconciliation bill. More than 400 TSA officers have resigned since the shutdown began, and Republicans agreed to allocate $100 million for body cameras.

Context corner

The shutdown began February 14 after Democrats refused to fund ICE without new limitations on immigration enforcement. ICE continues operating using funds from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act passed last year.

Policy impact

The proposed compromise would fund DHS except ICE, allowing TSA workers to receive paychecks while negotiations continue. Democrats seek requirements for body cameras, judicial warrants for raids and bans on enforcement in sensitive areas.

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Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

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Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

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Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. Roll Call
  2. The Associated Press
  3. Punchbowl News
  4. Politifact

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the story as blame-driven—using words like "killed," "chaos," and "rejected out of hand" to tie Trump's refusal to airport disruptions and alleged political leverage—
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right present the offer more neutrally, emphasizing an "off-ramp," that he "didn’t take it — yet," and source-based reporting.

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Media landscape

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39 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • President Donald Trump rejected a proposal by Senate Majority Leader John Thune to fund all parts of the Department of Homeland Security except for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, prolonging the partial government shutdown affecting airports nationwide.
  • The shutdown has caused the Transportation Security Administration to operate without pay, resulting in over 400 TSA workers resigning and leading to long security lines and delays at airports.
  • Trump blamed Democratic lawmakers for the shutdown and insisted that Republicans not compromise without passing his SAVE America Act, an elections overhaul bill facing opposition.
  • Trump threatened to call out GOP senators if they left Washington without passing DHS funding and his legislation, signaling continued risks of the shutdown.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Sunday, President Donald Trump rejected Senate Majority Leader John Thune's proposal to fund the Department of Homeland Security while excluding Immigration and Customs Enforcement , turning down an off-ramp intended to end the partial shutdown.
  • The partial government shutdown, which began February 14, 2026, left Transportation Security Administration agents unpaid; more than 400 TSA workers quit, creating severe security delays at airports nationwide.
  • Demanding passage of his "SAVE America Act," Trump threatened on Truth Social to keep lawmakers in Washington through Easter unless his priorities pass, rejecting Democratic compromise.
  • House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries criticized the deployment of ICE agents to Hartsfield, Jackson Atlanta International Airport and O'Hare International Airport, warning the tactic risks brutalizing travelers rather than solving staffing shortages.
  • While Republicans consider using reconciliation to fund ICE separately with 51 votes, negotiations remain stalled as Democrats maintain opposition to the "SAVE America Act" and its controversial voting provisions.

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Key points from the Right

  • President Donald Trump rejected Senate Majority Leader John Thune's proposal to fund the Department of Homeland Security without including Immigration and Customs Enforcement funding, insisting on linking DHS funding to the passage of the SAVE America Act election bill requiring voter ID and proof of citizenship.
  • The proposal would have funded Transportation Security Administration employees who called out sick to ease airport security delays caused by the DHS partial shutdown, but Trump refused the deal and demanded Republicans continue legislating until the election bill passes.
  • Senate Republicans have been negotiating with the White House on DHS funding and ICE funding, with some supporting funding DHS without ICE through budget reconciliation to bypass the Senate filibuster, but Trump opposed separating these issues.
  • Trump urged Senate Republicans to remain in Washington during the Easter recess to continue efforts on his demands and threatened to publicly criticize senators who leave early.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. Roll Call
  2. The Associated Press
  3. Punchbowl News
  4. Politifact

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