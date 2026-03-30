Trump reportedly planning to turn historic WH room into bedroom; State Dept. names most dangerous countries for Americans

In this Media Miss Minute, President Donald Trump is reportedly considering changes to another historic room in the White House. Plus, the State Department is flagging some of the most dangerous countries for Americans right now.

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Media Miss by the right: Trump considers turning Treaty Room into bedroom

President Donald Trump is considering turning the White House Treaty Room into a guest bedroom with an en suite bath, according to a report from The New York Times.

The room has traditionally been used by presidents to meet diplomats and foreign leaders. A White House official told the Times the idea is still tentative, but Trump discussed it during a February tour with members of the Committee for the Preservation of the White House and the Commission of Fine Arts. Trump also pointed to other updates he’s making to the East Room, including gold flourishes on the ceiling.

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As the war in Iran continues, the U.S. State Department is updating travel advisories for Americans abroad.

Several Middle Eastern countries – including Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain – have been upgraded from Level 2, “exercise increased caution,” to Level 3: “reconsider travel.”

Iran remains at Level 4 “do not travel” citing risks of “terrorism, unrest, kidnapping, arbitrary arrest of US citizens and wrongful detention.”

Parts of Mexico are also seeing updated warnings tied to cartel violence. Sinaloa and Colima are now at Level 4, while Jalisco and Baja, California are Level 3.

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Straight Arrow News identifies Media Misses based on coverage data available at the time of publication. Some outlets may choose to cover a story after our analysis is published. Our methodology prioritizes timely, prominent coverage across a range of sources, but we continually review and refine our approach to ensure balance and accuracy.