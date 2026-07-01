Trump reports more than $1 billion in crypto earnings in latest financial disclosure

New financial disclosures from President Donald Trump reveal a stunning score for his cryptocurrency ventures, which account for most of his 2025 gains.

In a 927-page document disclosed to the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, the president reported earning well over $1 billion from crypto alone, accounting for more than half of his reported $2.2 billion in income.

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That 2025 total is nearly four times what he made from all of his businesses the year before, and the number of documents is vastly larger than that of his predecessors.

According to NBC News, former President Barack Obama’s final disclosure form was eight pages, and former President Joe Biden’s was 11. Vice President JD Vance’s form for the same year is 17 pages.

How he earned the crypto

Of the more than $1 billion in crypto, the documents say the president earned more than $635 million from a licensing agreement with a cryptocurrency group specializing in “meme” coins bearing the president’s name.

A large share of crypto change also came from his company’s crypto business, World Liberty Financial, which the president and his sons established during his 2024 presidential campaign.

An investment firm linked to the United Arab Emirates purchased a portion of that business.

Once a critic of the cryptocurrency industry, Trump became a champion of it during his 2024 presidential run.

Trump’s other earnings

Despite a majority of his earnings coming from cryptocurrency, the president also reported income related to his real estate business.

His Mar-a-Lago Club brought in around $77 million; another $122 million came from his golf club in Doral, Florida; and upwards of $30 million apiece from golf clubs in Jupiter, Florida, Bedminster, New Jersey, and Turnberry, Scotland.

Forbes estimated the president’s net worth at around $6 billion and highlighted that he has overseen the most profitable presidency in U.S. history, primarily due to cryptocurrency success.

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