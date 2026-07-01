Trump reports more than $1 billion in crypto earnings in latest financial disclosure

Julia Marshall, Simone Del Rosario
New financial disclosures from President Trump reveal a stunning score for his crypto ventures, which account for most of his 2025 gains.
Image credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

New financial disclosures from President Donald Trump reveal a stunning score for his cryptocurrency ventures, which account for most of his 2025 gains.

In a 927-page document disclosed to the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, the president reported earning well over $1 billion from crypto alone, accounting for more than half of his reported $2.2 billion in income.

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That 2025 total is nearly four times what he made from all of his businesses the year before, and the number of documents is vastly larger than that of his predecessors.

According to NBC News, former President Barack Obama’s final disclosure form was eight pages, and former President Joe Biden’s was 11. Vice President JD Vance’s form for the same year is 17 pages.  

How he earned the crypto

Of the more than $1 billion in crypto, the documents say the president earned more than $635 million from a licensing agreement with a cryptocurrency group specializing in “meme” coins bearing the president’s name.

A large share of crypto change also came from his company’s crypto business, World Liberty Financial, which the president and his sons established during his 2024 presidential campaign.

An investment firm linked to the United Arab Emirates purchased a portion of that business. 

Once a critic of the cryptocurrency industry, Trump became a champion of it during his 2024 presidential run.

Trump’s other earnings

Despite a majority of his earnings coming from cryptocurrency, the president also reported income related to his real estate business.

His Mar-a-Lago Club brought in around $77 million; another $122 million came from his golf club in Doral, Florida; and upwards of $30 million apiece from golf clubs in Jupiter, Florida, Bedminster, New Jersey, and Turnberry, Scotland.

Forbes estimated the president’s net worth at around $6 billion and highlighted that he has overseen the most profitable presidency in U.S. history, primarily due to cryptocurrency success. 

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Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
Simone Del Rosario
Simone Del Rosario
Simone makes sense of U.S. politics, business and economic policy in a way that’s clear and approachable. She covers everything from international trade and tariffs to tech regulation, inflation and the cost of living.
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Why this story matters

Trump's financial disclosure reveals over $1 billion in crypto earnings during his presidency, raising concrete questions about financial entanglements between the president's personal business interests and federal policy decisions he oversees.

Crypto policy overlap

Trump reported over $1 billion in crypto earnings while serving as president and championing the industry, according to the disclosure — a combination his predecessors did not present.

Foreign business ties disclosed

A portion of World Liberty Financial has been sold to an investment firm linked to the United Arab Emirates, according to the filing.

Scale of disclosure is unprecedented

At 927 pages, Trump's filing dwarfs those of recent predecessors — Obama's was 8 pages, Biden's 11 — reflecting the reported complexity of his financial holdings.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. NBC News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the disclosure as a potential ethics story, stressing “conflicts of interest,” “socked with losses,” and an “unprecedented windfall” that enriches Trump while investors bear the downside.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right instead treat the same figures—“more than $1B,” “financial windfall,” “business portfolio”—as proof of scale and success, often adding “new foreign deals” or broader asset categories like tech stocks to widen the achievement narrative.

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Media landscape

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201 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Donald Trump reported earning more than $1.4 billion from cryptocurrency ventures, digital tokens, and related partnerships in 2025.
  • Trump earned over $500 million from World Liberty Financial through sales of new crypto products and governance tokens.
  • Income from Trump's properties grew in 2025, with Mar-a-Lago generating $77 million and Trump National Doral $121 million.
  • The White House stated Trump made the U.S. The crypto capital through executive actions and legislation, denying any conflicts of interest.

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Key points from the Center

  • Trump reported more than $1.4 billion in income from crypto ventures, including around $635 million from the TRUMP meme coin and $515 million from token sales of World Liberty Financial, a crypto company linked to his family.
  • Melania Trump earned $10.7 million from a licensing deal for her documentary film and over $6 million from an NFT and collectibles licensing agreement.
  • The financial disclosure detailed Trump's business ties, investments in major corporations, municipal bonds, and his roles at organizations like Mar-a-Lago and the Kennedy Center.

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Key points from the Right

  • US President Donald Trump reported earning more than $1.4 billion in 2025 from cryptocurrency and memecoin ventures, including $594 million from World Liberty Financial and $636 million from CIC Digital's memecoin business.
  • World Liberty Financial is a crypto firm co-founded by Trump, his sons, and Steven Witkoff, with Zach Witkoff as CEO.

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Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. NBC News