Trump returns to Walter Reed for third medical visit in just over a year

President Donald Trump returns to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Tuesday for a medical and dental evaluation, marking his third in-person doctor visit in a little over 13 months. The White House has described the appointment as routine preventive care, but the visit puts renewed attention on health questions that have followed him over the last year.

Trump turns 80 next month and has regularly pointed to his energy level, packed schedule and public appearances as evidence that he remains physically capable of handling the demands of the presidency.

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White House leans on prior medical reports

White House physicians have consistently described Trump as being in excellent health.

Following a physical exam late last year, physician Capt. Sean Barbabella wrote that Trump maintained strong cardiac, neurological and pulmonary function. Administration officials have also repeatedly cited Trump’s travel schedule, public appearances and golf outings when responding to concerns surrounding his fitness.

That argument resurfaced again over the weekend when Communications Director Steven Cheung highlighted Trump’s late-night schedule on X, writing that the president was still in the Oval Office working and calling him “simply one of one.”

It’s 9:30 PM on a Saturday night and President Trump is still in the Oval Office working hard for the American people.



He’s simply one of one. https://t.co/USlCQsSbBe — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) May 24, 2026

The White House has also spent months pushing back on health rumors and rejecting claims that Trump made undisclosed hospital visits, while criticizing accounts that amplified those claims.

Swelling and bruising remain in focus

Most of the attention surrounding Trump’s health has settled on two visible issues: swelling in his legs and recurring bruising on his hands.

Last summer, the White House disclosed that Trump had chronic venous insufficiency after he underwent evaluation for swelling in his legs. The condition develops when veins have difficulty moving blood back toward the heart and is considered common among older adults.

White House doctors said Trump’s broader cardiovascular health remained strong, though some outside physicians have continued asking for more information about the condition and any follow-up care.

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Recurring bruising on Trump’s hands has also continued to draw notice.

The White House has attributed the bruising to frequent handshaking and aspirin use. Trump addressed the issue himself earlier this year, telling The Wall Street Journal that he takes aspirin because he does not want “thick blood” moving through his heart.

Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images

Some physicians interviewed by various news organizations have said aspirin can contribute to bruising, while others have questioned whether that explanation fully accounts for the repeated appearance of marks on his hands.

Third trip breaks from the usual pattern

Presidents routinely undergo annual physical exams, but Trump’s appointment Tuesday will be his third scheduled medical visit in just over a year.

Trump went to Walter Reed last April for his annual physical and returned again in October for what officials initially described as a follow-up visit. The White House later disclosed that doctors conducted a CT scan and said the imaging found no abnormalities.

Officials have not released additional details about Tuesday’s appointment, though the White House is expected to provide information after the visit is completed.

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