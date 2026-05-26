Trump returns to Walter Reed for third medical visit in just over a year

Jason K. Morrell
President Donald Trump, who turns 80 next month, is having his third in-person doctor visit in just over a year on Tuesday.
Image credit: Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

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President Donald Trump returns to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Tuesday for a medical and dental evaluation, marking his third in-person doctor visit in a little over 13 months. The White House has described the appointment as routine preventive care, but the visit puts renewed attention on health questions that have followed him over the last year.

Trump turns 80 next month and has regularly pointed to his energy level, packed schedule and public appearances as evidence that he remains physically capable of handling the demands of the presidency.

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White House leans on prior medical reports

White House physicians have consistently described Trump as being in excellent health.

Following a physical exam late last year, physician Capt. Sean Barbabella wrote that Trump maintained strong cardiac, neurological and pulmonary function. Administration officials have also repeatedly cited Trump’s travel schedule, public appearances and golf outings when responding to concerns surrounding his fitness.

That argument resurfaced again over the weekend when Communications Director Steven Cheung highlighted Trump’s late-night schedule on X, writing that the president was still in the Oval Office working and calling him “simply one of one.”

The White House has also spent months pushing back on health rumors and rejecting claims that Trump made undisclosed hospital visits, while criticizing accounts that amplified those claims.

Swelling and bruising remain in focus

Most of the attention surrounding Trump’s health has settled on two visible issues: swelling in his legs and recurring bruising on his hands.

Last summer, the White House disclosed that Trump had chronic venous insufficiency after he underwent evaluation for swelling in his legs. The condition develops when veins have difficulty moving blood back toward the heart and is considered common among older adults.

White House doctors said Trump’s broader cardiovascular health remained strong, though some outside physicians have continued asking for more information about the condition and any follow-up care.

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Recurring bruising on Trump’s hands has also continued to draw notice.

The White House has attributed the bruising to frequent handshaking and aspirin use. Trump addressed the issue himself earlier this year, telling The Wall Street Journal that he takes aspirin because he does not want “thick blood” moving through his heart.

Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images

Some physicians interviewed by various news organizations have said aspirin can contribute to bruising, while others have questioned whether that explanation fully accounts for the repeated appearance of marks on his hands.

Third trip breaks from the usual pattern

Presidents routinely undergo annual physical exams, but Trump’s appointment Tuesday will be his third scheduled medical visit in just over a year.

Trump went to Walter Reed last April for his annual physical and returned again in October for what officials initially described as a follow-up visit. The White House later disclosed that doctors conducted a CT scan and said the imaging found no abnormalities.

Officials have not released additional details about Tuesday’s appointment, though the White House is expected to provide information after the visit is completed.

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Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason leads morning editorial coverage across U.S. politics, business, and global news for Straight Arrow, overseeing the flagship Unbiased Updates program and its newsroom team. His work includes shaping major breaking news, live events, and election and convention coverage at CNN US, CNN International, and Scripps News.
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Why this story matters

President Trump's third medical visit in just over a year draws attention to disclosed health conditions affecting the sitting head of state.

Disclosed condition on record

The White House confirmed last summer that Trump has chronic venous insufficiency, a circulatory condition affecting blood flow from the legs, which is now part of his official medical record.

Bruising explanation contested

Some physicians interviewed by news organizations said aspirin can contribute to bruising but questioned whether that explanation fully accounts for the recurring marks on Trump's hands.

Third visit breaks normal pattern

Presidents typically undergo one annual physical; Tuesday's appointment is Trump's third scheduled medical visit in just over a year, though officials have not released details about its purpose.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Washington Post
  2. NPR
  3. The Wall Street Journal
  4. NBC News

Sources

  1. The Washington Post
  2. NPR
  3. The Wall Street Journal
  4. NBC News