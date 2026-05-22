Why Trump suddenly changed his mind on sending 5,000 US troops to Poland

Shea Taylor
President Trump has announced plans to send thousands of additional U.S. troops to Poland, apparently reversing last week's decision.
Image credit: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Full story

President Donald Trump has announced plans to send thousands of additional U.S. troops to Poland, apparently reversing last week’s decision to halt an Army brigade that was headed there.

Last week, the Pentagon said the 4,200-person brigade would not be deploying, even though its equipment had already arrived and the unit underwent months of training for the mission.  Now, Trump says 5,000 troops will be sent to Poland.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

What’s changed?

On Truth Social, the president said the decision was driven in part by the election of Poland’s new president, Karol Nawrocki.

It also comes after weeks of conflicting statements from Trump and his administration about reducing, not increasing, American forces in Europe. 

Speaking to reporters ahead of a NATO foreign ministers meeting in Sweden Friday morning, Secretary of State Marco Rubio downplayed the turnaround.

“Obviously, the United States continues to have global commitments that it needs to meet in terms of our force deployment, and that constantly requires us to reexamine where we put troops,” Rubio said. “And this is not a punitive thing. It’s just something that’s ongoing. And it was preexisting, all these recent reports and tensions and so forth.”

International response

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte welcomed the decision, while also repeating that Europe needs to continue taking on more of its own defense responsibilities.

“The trajectory we are on, which is a stronger Europe and a stronger NATO, making sure we will, over time, step by step, be less reliant on one ally only, as we have been for so long, which is the United States,” Rutte said. “So, that also for them, they have the possibility and the option to pivot more toward other priorities, which are also in our interest, will continue. But of course, I very much welcome the announcement.”

“I want to thank President Trump for his announcement that the rotation, the presence of American troops in Poland will be maintained more or less at previous levels,” Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said.

He added, “I think Poland’s reputation as a country that takes defense seriously also helps.”

Germany also responded positively, despite Trump recently announcing plans to pull 5,000 troops from that country after Chancellor Friedrich Merz criticized the U.S. over the war in Iran.

“I very much welcome the decision to deploy additionally 5,000 troops in Poland,” German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said. “This is a good decision because it serves not only for Poland’s security but for the security of the whole alliance and so also for us. So, this is absolutely in our interest. We support that very much and we are a very close ally to Poland as well as to the United States.”

US military commitments

Meanwhile, the debate over American military commitments continues here at home.

House Republicans on Thursday delayed a vote on legislation that would require the president to pull U.S. forces out of the Iran conflict after struggling to garner enough GOP support to keep it from passing. That vote is now pushed off until at least June.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said the vote was delayed to give lawmakers who were absent a chance to take part.

“We had the votes without question and they knew it, and as a result they’re playing a political game,” the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-NY, told reporters afterward.

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Republicans in the Senate are also working to shore up enough votes to dismiss a separate war powers resolution that advanced to a final vote earlier this week with the support of four GOP senators.

Round out your reading

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

Shifting U.S. troop deployment decisions reflect ongoing instability in American military commitments abroad, while Congress debates whether lawmakers can constrain the president's use of military force.

Troop deployments keep changing

Within days, the Pentagon halted and then reversed a brigade deployment to Poland, reflecting what Secretary Rubio described as a constantly reexamined force posture rather than settled policy.

War powers vote delayed

A House vote on legislation that would require withdrawal of U.S. forces from the Iran conflict was pushed to at least June, leaving unresolved whether Congress can limit that military engagement.

Senate war powers fight ongoing

A separate war powers resolution advanced to a final Senate vote with support from four Republican senators, according to the article, meaning the outcome remains contested.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. ABC News
  2. The New York Times
  3. The Associated Press

Sources

  1. ABC News
  2. The New York Times
  3. The Associated Press