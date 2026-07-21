Trump revives 1930 trade law to hit Canadian goods with 50% tariffs

Jason K. Morrell
President Donald Trump signed orders Monday imposing new 50% tariffs on a broad range of Canadian goods.
Image credit: GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump signed orders Monday imposing new 50% tariffs on a broad range of Canadian goods, reaching back to a trade law written during the Great Depression after the Supreme Court limited his use of a separate tariff authority earlier this year. The new duties cover roughly $20 billion in imports and are scheduled to take effect in 30 days.

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The tariffs cover a wide mix of Canadian imports, including wine, dairy products, cement, furniture and hockey equipment. The tariffs do not apply to energy products, potash, critical minerals or products already covered by existing steel, aluminum and other national security tariffs.

White House points to Canadian trade policies

Trump relied on Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930, which allows a president to impose tariffs of up to 50% on imports from countries found to discriminate against U.S. commerce. Trade lawyers said no president has used the law this way before.

The White House argued Canada gives other countries more favorable treatment than the United States in several industries, including motor vehicles, dairy and alcohol. Officials also pointed to Canadian restrictions on U.S. alcohol and dairy products, saying those policies put American exporters at a disadvantage.

Graham Hughes/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The order also ends an exemption that had allowed many goods covered by the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement to avoid earlier tariffs. Trump negotiated the trade pact during his first term.

White House says wildfire dispute not behind tariffs

Last week, Trump threatened additional tariffs after wildfire smoke from Canada spread into parts of the Northeast and Midwest, accusing Canada of failing to manage its forests.

A senior administration official said Monday those comments were separate from the new tariff order, saying the administration instead relied on Canada’s treatment of U.S. auto, dairy and alcohol exports.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JULY 19: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney greets U.S. President Donald Trump before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Eva Marie Uzcategui – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney appeared together at the FIFA World Cup final Sunday, less than a day before the tariffs were announced.

Ontario calls for a matching response

Ontario Premier Doug Ford urged Canada to answer with its own tariffs.

“I’ll never stop fighting to protect Ontario,” Ford wrote on X. “If these tariffs proceed, Canada should respond tariff for tariff, dollar for dollar.”

Ford later said Canada has repeatedly helped the United States battle major wildfires and argued Trump should remember that before criticizing Canada’s response this year.

“You gotta remind President Trump that there’s 3.9 million acres burning in the United States right now,” Ford said. “Rather than criticize and threaten Canada, your closest friends, maybe one day you’re going to need our help like you did last year.”

Trade lawyer Ryan Majerus told The New York Times he expects Trump’s use of Section 338 to face court challenges because no administration has relied on the law this way before.

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Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason leads morning editorial coverage across U.S. politics, business, and global news for Straight Arrow, overseeing the flagship Unbiased Updates program and its newsroom team. His work includes shaping major breaking news, live events, and election and convention coverage at CNN US, CNN International, and Scripps News.
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Why this story matters

New 50% tariffs on roughly $20 billion in Canadian goods, covering wine, dairy, cement, furniture and hockey equipment, are set to take effect in 30 days and directly affect what American consumers and businesses pay for those products.

Everyday goods face new costs

Wine, dairy products, furniture and other Canadian imports are now subject to 50% tariffs, which cover roughly $20 billion in goods.

USMCA exemption ends

An exemption that had shielded many goods under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement from earlier tariffs has been eliminated by the new order.

Legal challenges expected

Trade lawyer Ryan Majerus told The New York Times he expects court challenges to the tariffs because, according to him, no administration has used Section 338 of the 1930 Tariff Act this way before.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. CNN
  2. Council on Foreign Relations
  3. Cornell Law School
  4. The White House
  5. CBS News
  6. The New York Times

Sources

  1. CNN
  2. Council on Foreign Relations
  3. Cornell Law School
  4. The White House
  5. CBS News
  6. The New York Times