Trump revives tariffs after Supreme Court defeat with new legal strategy

Jason K. Morrell
President Donald Trump's latest tariffs took effect just after midnight Friday.
Image credit: MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s latest tariffs took effect just after midnight Friday, replacing the temporary import taxes that expired overnight and imposing new duties on dozens of major U.S. trading partners under a different trade law than the one the Supreme Court rejected earlier this year.

The tariffs apply to imports from 60 of the nation’s largest trading partners.

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The White House says those countries have failed to adopt or effectively enforce bans on goods produced with forced labor, and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative says they account for more than 99% of U.S. imports covered by the action.

White House turns to different trade law

The new tariffs were imposed under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 after the Supreme Court ruled earlier this year that Trump could not rely on emergency powers to impose broad import taxes.

The temporary worldwide tariffs expired at 12:01 a.m. Friday. The new Section 301 tariffs took effect at the same time, allowing the administration to continue collecting import taxes under a different legal authority.

Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the tariffs are intended to pressure trading partners to strengthen enforcement against goods produced with forced labor while protecting American workers.

“The United States has had a forced labor import ban for nearly a century, and rigorously enforces it; it’s well past time for our trading partners to do the same,” Greer said.

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Greer said the tariffs are meant to address both forced labor and what the administration considers an unfair trade practice. Countries that enforce import bans on forced-labor goods face a 10% tariff, while those that do not face a 12.5% rate. Certain products, including some fuels, fertilizers, pharmaceuticals and goods already covered by other tariff programs, are exempt.

Kagan cites earlier tariff ruling

During a judicial conference in Washington state Thursday, Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan defended the court’s independence by pointing to its earlier decision striking down Trump’s previous tariff strategy.

Asked whether the court had become too closely aligned with the president, Kagan cited the ruling as evidence that the justices had rejected one of his central policy priorities.

“Tariffs is probably the key policy issue for this president. I mean, something he campaigned on, he ran on, he cared an enormous amount about,” Kagan said. “I don’t think that there are all that many decisions in recent times where a court strikes down such an important policy to a sitting president.”

Supreme Court Justices Amy Coney Barrett, right, and Elena Kagan, testify during a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing, Tuesday, July 14, 2026, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

Another tariff investigation remains open

The forced labor investigation is not the only Section 301 trade case underway.

The U.S. Trade Representative is also examining whether 16 economies have overproduced goods in ways that undercut American manufacturers. That investigation remains open and could result in another round of tariffs.

Round out your reading

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason leads morning editorial coverage across U.S. politics, business, and global news for Straight Arrow, overseeing the flagship Unbiased Updates program and its newsroom team. His work includes shaping major breaking news, live events, and election and convention coverage at CNN US, CNN International, and Scripps News.
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Center-rated reporting

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Why this story matters

New import taxes on goods from 60 major U.S. trading partners took effect Friday, continuing tariff collection under a different legal authority after the Supreme Court blocked the previous approach.

Tariffs are active now

Import taxes of 10% or 12.5% on goods from 60 trading partners are already in effect, meaning costs on a broad range of imported products are currently being collected at the border.

Legal basis has shifted

The administration switched to Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 after the Supreme Court struck down the prior tariff authority, keeping duties in place without interruption.

More tariffs under review

A separate Section 301 investigation into alleged overproduction by 16 economies remains open and, according to the article, could result in an additional round of tariffs.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. Office of the United States Trade Representative
  3. Politico

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the tariffs as Trump’s bid to “keep” them “alive,” stressing a “stinging” Supreme Court defeat, “workaround,” and the burdensome scale of “double-digit” levies, even singling out Canada and the reported 50% threat as a bilateral flashpoint.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right flip the script, using dismissive language like “sham tariffs,” while emphasizing Section 122, “forced labor” justifications, and “countermeasures” as legitimate trade defense.

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

  • President Donald Trump is imposing new tariffs of 10% to 12.5% on imports from 60 countries accused of inadequate enforcement against goods made with forced labor, effective as prior 10% levies expire.
  • These tariffs are imposed under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, following a Supreme Court ruling that blocked previous tariffs based on other powers.
  • Countries including India, the UK, Canada, and others have been placed in a lower 10% tariff category due to partial bans or agreements on forced labor goods.
  • The U.S. Trade Representative emphasized that the tariffs aim to address human rights abuses and unfair trade distortions linked to forced labor in global supply chains.

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Key points from the Center

  • President Donald Trump is enacting new tariffs ranging from 10% to 12.5% on imports from 60 trading partners that account for roughly 99% of U.S. Imports.
  • The updated trade levies are scheduled to take effect as temporary 10% stopgap tariffs expire at 12:01 a.m. On Friday.
  • The administration justified the double-digit duties by claiming the targeted nations have inadequately enforced bans on goods produced with forced labor.
  • To implement these new measures, Trump is relying on Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 after the Supreme Court previously overturned his emergency-powers tariffs.
  • Further import duties may be coming as the U.S. Trade Representative completes a separate probe into 16 countries over industrial overproduction.

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Key points from the Right

  • Donald Trump announced new tariffs of 10% to 12.5% on imports from about 60 countries, including the UK, EU, Canada, Japan, and India, targeting alleged forced labor violations as previous levies expire on Friday.
  • The tariffs were introduced under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 to ensure more legal durability after the Supreme Court struck down earlier tariffs.
  • Canada faces especially high tariffs, up to 50%, on selected goods including wine, beer, cars, and dairy, due to its treatment of American products.
  • U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer stated the tariffs aim to address human rights abuses and distortive trade by enforcing forced labor bans and protecting American businesses.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. Office of the United States Trade Representative
  3. Politico