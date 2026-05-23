Trump says agreement with Iran has been ‘largely negotiated’

President Donald Trump said an agreement to end the war between the U.S. and Iran has been “largely negotiated,” but is still subject to finalization.

“Final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed, and will be announced shortly. In addition to many other elements of the Agreement, the Strait of Hormuz will be opened,” Trump said on Truth Social.

Multiple news outlets reported President Donald Trump called an emergency session with national security officials on Friday.

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Iranian media reports Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi held separate phone calls with his Egyptian and Qatari counterparts on Saturday regarding diplomatic efforts to end the war.

The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, said he has “conservative optimism.”

Earlier in the day, Secretary of State Marco Rubio dropped a hint that a deal was close.

“Even as I speak to you now, there’s some work being done. There is a chance that, whether it’s later today, tomorrow, or in a couple of days, we may have something to say,” he told the press.

Rubio made the comments to reporters during his visit to India. The secretary is in India as part of a four-day trip for talks focused on trade, energy and defense.

“Iran can never have a nuclear weapon,” Rubio added. “The Strait needs to be opened without tolls. They need to turn over their enriched uranium, their highly enriched uranium — we need to address that issue.”

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