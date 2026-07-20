Trump says Air Force One will get ‘maxed out’ after security questions

President Donald Trump says his new Air Force One jet, a Boeing aircraft donated by Qatar, will be sent for additional defense upgrades next month.

The president made the comments Sunday after weeks of speculation and claims that the jet did not possess the defensive countermeasures as previous Air Force One aircraft.

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‘They’ll have it be maxed out’

After returning from New Jersey aboard the new jet, Trump was asked about its defense capabilities, sparking the new comments.

A reporter asked, “Mr. President, this plane does not have anti-missile defense systems on it. Why are you flying it?”

The president responded, saying the jet “has a lot of capability,” but added, “as I understand it, in about a month or so, they’re going to send it to have it be maxed out. So they’re going to be sending it, and they’ll have it be maxed out.”

He said the upgrades will take about a month, but did not specify what upgrades would be made.

Air Force One controversy

The aircraft’s security capabilities have drawn scrutiny for weeks. The controversy also led the FBI to subpoena several journalists after reporting about the aircraft’s defense systems.

Earlier this month, Trump flew on the aircraft to Turkey but returned on a different Air Force One after the Secret Service reportedly advised against flying the new jet in the region.

The New York Times reported further on the switch, citing anonymous sources who claimed the change was not a response to a security threat; rather, it was a security precaution given the plane’s capabilities.

At the time, the Times reported that the new jet lacked the same defensive countermeasures as previous models.

Trump denied that security concerns drove the change, saying the “magnificent” newer jet left early so troops at Mildenhall Air Force Base in England could tour it. He also said he was taking the older plane out of Ankara “for old time’s sake.”

The Times’ reporting, however, led to subpoenas from the FBI. As Straight Arrow previously reported, the Trump administration is seeking to know whom reporters spoke to regarding the jet.

The subpoenas, delivered to at least four reporters, ask them to appear before a federal grand jury.

The future of the Qatari jet

The aircraft is expected to serve as Air Force One only temporarily while Boeing finishes two long-delayed replacement aircraft.

Trump also plans to take the new jet with him to his presidential library once he leaves office.

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