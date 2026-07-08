Trump says ceasefire has collapsed after Iran retaliates with strikes in Bahrain, Kuwait

Shea Taylor, Julia Marshall
President Donald Trump says the ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran is "over" after the two countries traded new strikes overnight.
Image credit: U.S. Central Command/Handout via REUTERS

President Donald Trump says the ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran is “over” after the two countries traded new strikes overnight.

In new comments, the president said he is still open to negotiations, but he believes the ceasefire is finished.

“To me, I think it’s over. I don’t want to deal with them anymore. They’re scum. You know what scum is? They’re scum. They’re sick people. They’re led by sick people, and they’re vicious, violent people,” Trump said. “And if they had a nuclear weapon, they’d use it. As far as I’m concerned, it’s over. I’ll speak to our negotiators. They want to negotiate. They’re good people. Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner. But they have to come back to me. As far as I’m concerned, it’s just a waste of time dealing with them. They’re liars.” 

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US and Iran trade strikes

Tuesday afternoon, U.S. Central Command announced it had launched attacks on Iran after the country targeted ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

CENTCOM described the attacks as “powerful” and said they were to “impose heavy costs” on Iran for targeting the ships. It later confirmed more than 80 targets were hit.

Smoke rises at an unknown location following what U.S. Central Command says is a new wave of strikes against Iran on Tuesday after three tankers were hit by projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz, in this still image taken from video released July 7, 2026. U.S. Central Command/Handout via REUTERS

In response, Iran’s military says it targeted 85 U.S. military sites in Kuwait and Bahrain overnight. According to The Associated Press, Kuwait intercepted two ballistic missiles and 13 drones.

A senior diplomat in the United Arab Emirates called Iran’s attacks “a clear indicator that Tehran remains incapable of committing to the requirements of de-escalation and turning the page on war.”

In addition to strikes, the U.S. also reimposed sanctions on Iranian oil, helping push global oil prices up nearly 6%.

Iran accused the United States of breaking the ceasefire first, while NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte backed the U.S. response, calling the strikes “absolutely necessary.”

The Strait at the heart of the ceasefire

The debate over who broke the ceasefire first stems from the ceasefire’s specifics.

As part of their interim deal, the U.S. and Iran agreed to allow ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz for 60 days, while negotiations continued. Tehran, however, has insisted on controlling the ships’ route and later vowed to charge them for passage.

If Tehran began charging, it would uproot decades of practice in the waterway.

The ships at the center of the most recent attacks were using a route near the Omani shoreline, rather than a route ordered by Tehran.

Round out your reading

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

Active U.S.-Iran military exchanges and reimposed oil sanctions are already affecting global energy prices and disrupting commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Oil prices already rising

The U.S. reimposed sanctions on Iranian oil following the strikes, and global oil prices rose nearly 6% as a result.

Strait of Hormuz disrupted

The U.S. and Iran traded strikes over disputed ship passage through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil and cargo shipments.

Negotiations described as stalled

Trump said the ceasefire is "over" and called further negotiations "a waste of time," though he said he would still speak with his negotiators.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. NBC News
  2. The Associated Press

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the story as a fragile truce collapsing into wider Middle East escalation, emphasizing diplomacy’s breakdown and market fallout.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right portray Iranian provocation as the trigger and Trump’s hard line as a “powerful offensive” or “massive” response.

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Key points from the Center

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Sources

  1. NBC News
  2. The Associated Press