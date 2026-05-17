Trump says ‘clock is ticking’ as tensions rise over Iran

Diane Duenez
President Donald Trump warned Iran on Sunday that “the clock is ticking.” Meanwhile, reports surface that he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the possibility of renewed military action against Tehran. 
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President Donald Trump warned Iran on Sunday that “the clock is ticking.” Meanwhile, reports surfaced that he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the possibility of renewed military action against Tehran. 

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!” 

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The comments came shortly after Netanyahu’s office confirmed the Israeli leader had spoken with Trump ahead of a limited security meeting Sunday evening. The discussion focused on the possibility of renewing the war with Iran and also touched on Trump’s recent trip to China, The Times of Israel reported

The Associated Press reported on Sunday Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf met with Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in an effort to facilitate further peace talks.

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, right, shakes hands with Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi during their meeting in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, May 17, 2026. (Hamed Malekpour/ICANA via AP)

Last week, Iran pushed back after Trump rejected its latest peace proposal, calling it “totally unacceptable.” Iran’s foreign ministry said the offer was “reasonable” and “generous.”

State media reported the proposal called for an end to the war and the U.S. naval blockade, which Iran described as “maritime piracy.” It also included demands to release frozen Iranian assets, recognize Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz and pay compensation for war damage.

The proposal did not address Iran’s nuclear program, a central issue for the U.S.

Trump dismissed the offer and accused Iran of “playing games” in a social media post. He also warned, “They will be laughing no longer,” without providing details.

Trump has repeatedly used increasingly sharp language toward Iran in recent weeks, warning Tehran that time was running out for a deal. His threats on civilian infrastructure, if he goes through with them, could consitute war crimes, experts previously told Straight Arrow.

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Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow News. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all. Her accolades include two Emmy awards, Missouri Broadcaster awards, a national NPPA award and the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow award.
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Why this story matters

Escalating U.S.-Iran tensions, including a reported naval blockade and unresolved nuclear negotiations, have direct implications for energy markets and global shipping routes.

Strait of Hormuz at issue

Iran's peace proposal, according to state media, demanded recognition of its control over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments.

Naval blockade already in place

Iran described an existing U.S. naval blockade as "maritime piracy," according to state media.

Nuclear terms unresolved

Iran's latest proposal did not address its nuclear program, which the U.S. has identified as a central issue, leaving that dimension of the standoff unresolved.

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Context corner

The conflict began on Feb.28 when the U.S. and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran. A ceasefire brokered with Pakistani mediation took effect on April 8, but subsequent talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The U.S. has maintained a naval blockade of Iranian ports since April 13.

Do the math

The estimated U.S. war cost has risen to $29 billion, up from $25 billion reported in late April. Over 50,000 U.S. troops, two aircraft carriers and more than a dozen destroyers are deployed in the region.

Global impact

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly 20% of global oil trade flows, has driven oil prices to around $109 per barrel. Qatar, Pakistan and China are all engaged in diplomatic efforts, while South Korea has sought clarification from Iran over an attack on one of its cargo ships near the strait.

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Sources

  1. The Times of Israel
  2. NBC News
  3. CNN

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Sources

  1. The Times of Israel
  2. NBC News
  3. CNN