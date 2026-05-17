Trump says ‘clock is ticking’ as tensions rise over Iran

President Donald Trump warned Iran on Sunday that “the clock is ticking.” Meanwhile, reports surfaced that he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the possibility of renewed military action against Tehran.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!”

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The comments came shortly after Netanyahu’s office confirmed the Israeli leader had spoken with Trump ahead of a limited security meeting Sunday evening. The discussion focused on the possibility of renewing the war with Iran and also touched on Trump’s recent trip to China, The Times of Israel reported.

The Associated Press reported on Sunday Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf met with Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in an effort to facilitate further peace talks.

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, right, shakes hands with Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi during their meeting in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, May 17, 2026. (Hamed Malekpour/ICANA via AP)

Last week, Iran pushed back after Trump rejected its latest peace proposal, calling it “totally unacceptable.” Iran’s foreign ministry said the offer was “reasonable” and “generous.”

State media reported the proposal called for an end to the war and the U.S. naval blockade, which Iran described as “maritime piracy.” It also included demands to release frozen Iranian assets, recognize Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz and pay compensation for war damage.

The proposal did not address Iran’s nuclear program, a central issue for the U.S.

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Trump dismissed the offer and accused Iran of “playing games” in a social media post. He also warned, “They will be laughing no longer,” without providing details.

Trump has repeatedly used increasingly sharp language toward Iran in recent weeks, warning Tehran that time was running out for a deal. His threats on civilian infrastructure, if he goes through with them, could consitute war crimes, experts previously told Straight Arrow.

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