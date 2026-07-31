Trump says he may yank Blanche nomination, but he’d still lead Justice Department

Jason K. Morrell
President Donald Trump is threatening to pull Todd Blanche's nomination for attorney general.
Image credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

President Donald Trump is threatening to pull Todd Blanche’s nomination for attorney general rather than accept demands from two Republican senators over a controversial Justice Department settlement, a move that would leave Blanche running the department as acting attorney general instead of confirmed to the job.

The standoff escalated after Republican Sens. John Cornyn of Texas and Thom Tillis of North Carolina blocked the Senate Judiciary Committee from advancing Blanche’s nomination. Trump said he would temporarily withdraw the nomination and send it back to the Senate after both senators leave office next year.

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Cornyn and Tillis want changes in writing

Cornyn and Tillis have said they want changes to the proposed Justice Department settlement put in writing before they’ll support Blanche’s nomination. Those changes include confirming that a proposed $1.776 billion Anti-Weaponization Fund has been eliminated and narrowing language related to tax protections.

Both senators said Blanche had worked to resolve the dispute but did not have the authority to finalize the agreement.

Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein

“The president’s getting bad advice,” Tillis told reporters Thursday. “He should listen to Blanche and others who think if it’s dead, it should be rendered completely dead.”

Cornyn said the administration’s refusal to put those commitments in writing had become the central obstacle.

“The fact that they’re balking at putting that in writing tells me that they were hoping to get by with this settlement agreement and his testimony and then revitalize those provisions at a later date,” Cornyn said.

Trump argued on Truth Social that only Cornyn and Tillis opposed the nomination. Cornyn fired back on X, writing that the president “is mistaken if he believes concerns about the provisions in his tax lawsuit settlement are limited to me and Senator Tillis.”

Trump stands by Blanche

In that same lengthy Truth Social post, Trump called Blanche “a STAR” while criticizing both senators and making clear he would rather leave Blanche in an acting role than accept their demands.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

He said he had “no objection” to withdrawing the nomination now and sending it back to the Senate after Cornyn and Tillis leave office.

“John Cornyn, of Texas, and Thom Tillis, of North Carolina, both of whom I refused to Endorse, and whose political careers have been ended by my action, are refusing to vote for this Great Nominee, who will remain, in any event, as Acting,” he wrote.

Blanche would continue leading the Justice Department

Even if Trump withdraws the nomination, Blanche would remain at the helm of the Justice Department.

Blanche was confirmed as deputy attorney general last year and became acting attorney general after Trump fired Pam Bondi in April. Federal law places the deputy attorney general first in the department’s line of succession, allowing Blanche to continue serving while the attorney general’s office remains vacant.

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Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason leads morning editorial coverage across U.S. politics, business, and global news for Straight Arrow, overseeing the flagship Unbiased Updates program and its newsroom team. His work includes shaping major breaking news, live events, and election and convention coverage at CNN US, CNN International, and Scripps News.
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Why this story matters

A Senate confirmation standoff leaves the Justice Department without a confirmed attorney general, a condition that affects how the department's legal authority and accountability are structured.

Leadership remains unconfirmed

Todd Blanche is running the Justice Department as acting attorney general, a status that carries different legal and institutional standing than a Senate-confirmed role.

Settlement terms still disputed

Sen. John Cornyn said the administration has refused to put in writing that a proposed $1.776 billion Anti-Weaponization Fund is eliminated, leaving the settlement's final terms unresolved.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. NBC News
  3. Politico

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the episode as Trump “folds” in a “devastating defeat,” stressing retreat, intra-GOP humiliation, and the broader ethics of the IRS settlement or “corrupt” deal.
  • Media outlets in the center stay procedural, with “could,” “may,” and “considers” de-emphasizing drama.
  • Media outlets on the right instead cast it as hardball politics, using phrases like “threatens,” “yank,” “block,” and “holding hostage” to portray Cornyn and Tillis as obstructive holdouts and Trump as asserting leverage.

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Media landscape

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324 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • President Donald Trump said he might withdraw Todd Blanche's nomination for Attorney General until Republican Senators John Cornyn and Thom Tillis leave office due to their opposition over a controversial IRS settlement.
  • Sens. Cornyn and Tillis object to a $1.8 billion "anti-weaponization" fund and tax audit immunity provisions in the Trump-IRS settlement, demanding written assurances that these provisions be abandoned.
  • The Senate Judiciary Committee postponed the vote on Blanche's nomination as opposition from Cornyn, Tillis, and Democrats threatens to block the confirmation.
  • Trump criticized Cornyn and Tillis, claiming responsibility for ending their political careers and stating Blanche will remain acting Attorney General during the delay or even if the nomination is withdrawn.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Thursday, President Donald Trump said he may withdraw or delay the nomination of Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche until Republican Sen. John Cornyn and Sen. Thom Tillis leave office.
  • The impasse centers on demands for written assurances ending the "Anti-Weaponization Fund" and narrowing tax audit immunity tied to a nearly $1.8 billion Department of Justice settlement with the Internal Revenue Service.
  • After the Senate Judiciary Committee postponed the vote on Blanche's nomination Wednesday, Cornyn noted talks had been "very constructive" but confirmation is now "looking doubtful."
  • Cornyn told reporters the DOJ "simply refused to cooperate" regarding written confirmation of his testimony; he is waiting for a department response as of Thursday morning.
  • Despite the stalemate, Trump continues to defend Blanche as "a STAR" and will keep him as acting attorney general until both senators depart next year.

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Key points from the Right

  • President Donald Trump said he might temporarily withdraw Todd Blanche's nomination for attorney general until Senators John Cornyn and Thom Tillis leave office in January, but Blanche would remain acting attorney general in the meantime.
  • Senators John Cornyn and Thom Tillis have withheld support for Blanche's confirmation, demanding written assurances from the Justice Department regarding the termination of a $1.8 billion 'weaponization fund' and revisions to Trump's tax audit settlement terms.
  • The Senate Judiciary Committee postponed a vote on Blanche’s nomination due to objections from Senators Cornyn and Tillis, although the committee chairman intends to proceed toward a vote.
  • Senator Thom Tillis dismissed Trump's threat to withdraw Blanche's nomination, stated that negotiations continue, acknowledged Blanche's honesty during the confirmation process, and expressed doubts about future Senate support.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. NBC News
  3. Politico