Trump says he’ll ‘look into’ report of follow-up strike on drug boat

Shea Taylor
President Donald Trump confirmed Sunday that he's recently spoken to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro as Maduro made his first public appearance in days.
Image credit: REUTERS/Anna Rose Layden
Full story

President Donald Trump said Sunday he will “look into” reports that U.S. forces carried out a follow-up strike on a suspected drug-smuggling boat in the Caribbean, a second hit that reportedly killed survivors of the initial missile attack. Trump added he “wouldn’t have wanted” a second strike, if true.

The Sept. 2 operation was the first publicly acknowledged effort in a larger campaign targeting drug traffickers in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific.

It follows a Washington Post report published Friday stating that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered all crew members killed during the administration’s first strike on an alleged drug-trafficking vessel in September.

According to the report, U.S. surveillance spotted two survivors clinging to the burning vessel after the first strike. A second strike was then carried out, supposedly to make sure no one was left alive.

Hegseth responds

Hegseth responded to The Post’s report on social media, saying, “As usual, the fake news is delivering more fabricated, inflammatory and derogatory reporting to discredit our incredible warriors fighting to protect the homeland.”

“Our current operations in the Caribbean are lawful under both U.S. and international law, with all actions in compliance with the law of armed conflict — and approved by the best military and civilian lawyers, up and down the chain of command,” he added.

The U.N. human rights chief, Volker Türk, has called on the U.S. to review the legality of the strikes, stating there is “strong evidence” that the second hit amounted to an extrajudicial killing.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are now backing a congressional review.

War crime?

Some lawmakers claim that if the report is accurate, it could constitute a war crime.

“I think it’s very possible there was a war crime committed,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md, told ABC News on Sunday. “Of course, for it to be a war crime, you have to accept the Trump administration’s whole construct here … which is we’re in armed conflict, at war with this particular — with the drug gangs. Of course, they’ve never presented the public with the information they’ve got here. If that theory is wrong, then it’s plain murder.”

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va, told CBS News, “If that reporting is true, it’s a clear violation of the DoD’s own laws of war, as well as international laws about the way you treat people who are in that circumstance.”

The Armed Services Committees in both the House and Senate have now opened formal investigations.

Trump and Maduro

Trump also confirmed Sunday that he’s recently spoken to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, but did not give any details about the call. Meanwhile, Maduro made his first public appearance in days on Sunday, ending speculation that he had fled amid escalating tensions with the U.S.

Maduro usually appears on Venezuelan television multiple times a week. However, he had not been seen in public since Wednesday, sparking rumors and concern.

Airspace closed

This weekend, Trump also declared that U.S. airlines should consider all airspace “above and around Venezuela” to be closed, as he weighs possible action against drug traffickers there.

“To all Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers, please consider THE AIRSPACE ABOVE AND SURROUNDING VENEZUELA TO BE CLOSED IN ITS ENTIRETY,” he wrote.

Venezuela’s government called that claim false and denounced it as a “colonial threat” that undermines the country’s sovereignty.

“Such declarations constitute a hostile, unilateral and arbitrary act,” the country’s Foreign Ministry added.

Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Jason K. Morrell contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

Direct communication between President Donald Trump and President Nicolás Maduro occurs amid escalating U.S.-Venezuela tensions, major military deployments, and contested narratives over sovereignty, signaling potential shifts in diplomatic, security and humanitarian situations in the region.

Diplomatic engagement

President Trump’s confirmation of a phone call with President Maduro, as reported by numerous sources, introduces a potential diplomatic opening despite high tensions and uncertainty over the outcome or intent of the exchange.

Military escalation

Multiple reports note U.S. military buildup in the Caribbean, airspace restrictions, and targeted strikes, with both U.S. and Venezuelan officials offering contrasting justifications and warnings, raising fears of direct conflict and regional instability.

Humanitarian and legal concerns

Allegations of extrajudicial killings, accusations of war crimes, and calls for international investigations — reported by outlets including The Washington Post — highlight concerns over civilian safety and adherence to international law as operations intensify.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 227 media outlets

Community reaction

Some local Venezuelan communities and families have expressed grief and concern over reported casualties from US military strikes. Human rights groups and members of Venezuela's legislative body have called for investigations into these incidents.

Context corner

The US-Venezuela relationship has been tense for years, marked by past sanctions, disputes over election legitimacy and frequent mutual accusations. Military interventions in Latin America have historical parallels, including Panama in 1989.

Global impact

The standoff impacts global oil markets as Venezuela holds large oil reserves. Increased US military presence in the Caribbean raises regional security concerns and prompts diplomatic appeals to organizations like OPEC.

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the Trump-Maduro call critically, emphasizing Trump's engagement with a "Dictator" and highlighting "Caracas slams US maneuvers" while scrutinizing US foreign policy.
  • Media outlets in the center neutrally report the confirmed conversation, noting Trump "downplayed" his airspace warning.
  • Media outlets on the right portray Trump issuing an "ultimatum" for Maduro to "flee," asserting "Demands" for resignation and hinting at "War Threatening" and "land operations loom" against a "Chavista Dictatorship.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

227 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • US President Donald Trump confirmed a phone call with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro but did not disclose any details.
  • Trump stated, "I wouldn't say it went well or badly. It was a phone call."
  • He warned that Venezuelan airspace should be considered closed but denied an imminent airstrike.
  • Trump acknowledged, "we consider Venezuela to be not a very friendly country."

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • On Sunday, President Donald Trump confirmed he spoke by phone with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro earlier this month, The New York Times first reported.
  • Since early September, US forces have launched strikes on more than 20 vessels in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific, deploying the world's largest aircraft carrier as Washington says it aims to disrupt drug trafficking, while Caracas contends the real goal is regime change.
  • US media reported a September follow-up strike killed survivors, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth denied issuing the alleged order, and Washington has not provided evidence the boats carried narcotics.
  • Venezuela's Foreign Ministry denounced the airspace warning as illegal aggression, the campaign heightened regional tensions, and six airlines canceled services despite Caracas's airport operating Sunday.
  • The United States also does not recognize Maduro as the legitimate winner of last year's presidential election, and Washington has issued a $50 million reward for him, while Trump warns land operations will start very soon.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed he spoke by phone with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, acknowledging the call but offering no details about their discussion.
  • During the call, Trump reportedly offered Maduro and his family safe passage out of Venezuela if he resigned immediately.
  • Trump announced that the airspace around Venezuela is considered closed, a statement interpreted as a potential precursor to military action.
  • Relations between the U.S. and Venezuela remain strained, with Venezuela's government condemning Trump's remarks as a "colonialist threat," while Maduro's position against U.S. pressure persists.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

