Trump says he’ll release October MRI results, calling them ‘perfect’

Julia Marshall
Image credit: Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

MRI results

President Donald Trump says he will release MRI results from his physical in October, calling them “perfect.”

Cognitive test

The president said he doesn’t know which part of his body was scanned, but noted it wasn’t his brain. He said he took a cognitive test and “aced it.”

The president's health

Previous physicals showed the president is “fully fit.” Trump’s physician, however, did disclose a common, manageable vein condition called chronic venous insufficiency, which causes swelling in the ankles.

Full story

President Donald Trump said Sunday that he will release MRI results from his October physical. However, he acknowledged he doesn’t know which part of his body doctors scanned.

Speaking with reporters, Trump emphasized the MRI was not of his brain, saying he had taken a cognitive test and “aced it.”

“If you want to have it released, I’ll release it,” the president said.

White House declines to specify why MRI was done

The White House would not say why the president underwent an MRI during his October checkup or which area of the body it examined.

However, press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president received “advanced imaging as part of his routine physical examination,” and that the results showed he remains in “exceptional physical health.”

Trump’s health

The president’s October visit was outside the typical once-a-year presidential physical. However, officials said it was part of routine health monitoring rather than a response to a specific issue. 

After the president’s April checkup, Trump’s physician said he was “fully fit.” A White House memo at the time noted his well-controlled high cholesterol and jokingly praised his golf game.

In July, Trump’s doctor disclosed that the president has a chronic venous insufficiency, a common and manageable vein condition that can cause ankle swelling.

Trump, now 79, has repeatedly pointed to his medical exams as evidence of his overall vitality.

Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Thanks to her extensive newsroom experience, Julia has a keen eye for news and extensive experience in writing and editing content across all topics and platforms.
Jason K. Morrell contributed to this report.
Tags: ,

Why this story matters

President Donald Trump's willingness to release his MRI results highlights ongoing public and political scrutiny over presidential health transparency, especially among aging candidates in leadership roles.

Presidential health transparency

Calls for President Trump to release his MRI results reflect broader demands for openness about the health of national leaders, especially given the role's demands and recent attention to age and fitness.

Political scrutiny

Comments from figures like Minnesota Governor Tim Walz questioning President Trump's physical and mental fitness underscore how health is used as a focal point for political debate and public discussion.

Age and leadership

Public concern over the health of older leaders, such as President Trump and his predecessor, is heightened by recent elections, prompting debate on how age and medical condition may affect the ability to serve.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 114 media outlets

Context corner

Public disclosure of health records by US presidents is a longstanding, though unofficial, practice to reassure the public, especially for older officeholders. Previous discussions of transparency intensified during earlier presidencies with health controversies, such as Woodrow Wilson and Joe Biden.

Solution spotlight

The proposed solution by critics is full transparency: releasing complete MRI and health records to address speculation. No innovative health disclosure mechanism is proposed beyond established norms.

History lesson

Historically, US presidents have faced scrutiny about health, sometimes leading to more transparency. For example, Franklin D. Roosevelt and John F. Kennedy kept illnesses private while later presidents increasingly released medical records.

Sources

  1. The Associated Press

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left emphasize a perceived gaffe, highlighting Trump's admission that he "doesn't know what part of his body was scanned," framing it to question his competence.
  • Media outlets in the center introduced external political pressure, noting "Democrats demand" and critics questioning "mental capacity.
  • Media outlets on the right present his statement as a "major" update amid "health fears," focusing on his assertion of "perfect" results to reassure.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

114 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • President Donald Trump stated he would release the results of his MRI test received in October during an exchange with reporters on Nov. 30, 2025.
  • Trump described the MRI results as "perfect" and noted he remains in "exceptional physical health" after a routine examination.
  • White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt mentioned that the MRI was part of Trump's routine physical examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
  • Trump admitted he had 'no idea' which part of his body was scanned and clarified that it was not his brain.

Key points from the Center

  • On Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, President Donald Trump said during an inflight exchange he would release his October MRI results from Walter Reed and had "no idea" which body part was scanned.
  • In recent months, scrutiny has grown over Trump’s health, including a July diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency and visible bruises, raising concerns as he turned 79 in June.
  • Political groups and commentators quickly amplified calls for the MRI results after a late-night Trump post attacking Tim Walz and Rep. Ilhan Omar, while Walz's X post viewed 8 million times and the DGA post viewed over 50,000 times urged transparency.
  • The White House said via the press secretary that Karoline Leavitt confirmed Trump received "advanced imaging" at Walter Reed and remains in "exceptional physical health," while Newsweek requested comment.
  • Ongoing scrutiny in recent months positions the issue as politically salient, as observers note speculation about fitness endures after Trump turned 79 in June.

Key points from the Right

  • President Donald Trump announced he would release the results of his MRI test from October, stating the results were "perfect."
  • The White House has not disclosed why Trump had the MRI or what part of his body was scanned.
  • Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that Trump received 'advanced imaging' during a routine physical and is in "exceptional physical health."
  • Trump claimed he has "no idea" which part of his body was scanned, but stated it was not the brain since he passed a cognitive test.

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. The Associated Press

