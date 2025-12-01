Trump says he’ll release October MRI results, calling them ‘perfect’

President Donald Trump said Sunday that he will release MRI results from his October physical. However, he acknowledged he doesn’t know which part of his body doctors scanned.

Speaking with reporters, Trump emphasized the MRI was not of his brain, saying he had taken a cognitive test and “aced it.”

“If you want to have it released, I’ll release it,” the president said.

White House declines to specify why MRI was done

The White House would not say why the president underwent an MRI during his October checkup or which area of the body it examined.

However, press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president received “advanced imaging as part of his routine physical examination,” and that the results showed he remains in “exceptional physical health.”

Trump’s health

The president’s October visit was outside the typical once-a-year presidential physical. However, officials said it was part of routine health monitoring rather than a response to a specific issue.

After the president’s April checkup, Trump’s physician said he was “fully fit.” A White House memo at the time noted his well-controlled high cholesterol and jokingly praised his golf game.

In July, Trump’s doctor disclosed that the president has a chronic venous insufficiency, a common and manageable vein condition that can cause ankle swelling.

Trump, now 79, has repeatedly pointed to his medical exams as evidence of his overall vitality.