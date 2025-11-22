Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Trump says he’ll revoke Somalis’ TPS following Minnesota rep’s X post

Drew Pittock
President Trump said he would end TPS for Somalis living in Minnesota, after a lawmaker said the community was engaged in massive fraud.
Image credit: AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski, File
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Revoking TPS

On Friday, President Donald Trump announced that he would be “immediately” stripping the Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, of Somali refugees living in Minnesota.

Accusations of fraud

Trump’s order came hours after Rep. Tom Emmer wrote on X that Somali refugees living in Minnesota were swindling the state out of millions of dollars in autism programs.

CAIR responds

The Council on American-Islamic Relations said that Trump’s directive is based on “harmful misinformation” that is politically motivated.

Full story

On Friday evening, President Donald Trump announced that he would be “immediately” stripping the Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, of Somalis living in Minnesota. The president described the state as a “hub of fraudulent money,” where Somali gangs “terrorize” residents. 

In a Truth Social post on Friday, Trump wrote, “Minnesota, under Governor Waltz (sic), is a hub of fraudulent money laundering activity. I am, as President of the United States, hereby terminating, effective immediately, the Temporary Protected Status (TPS Program) for Somalis in Minnesota.” 

The president added, “Somali gangs are terrorizing the people of that great State, and BILLIONS of Dollars are missing. Send them back to where they came from. It’s OVER!”

In response, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he’s not surprised by Trump’s directive. “It’s not surprising that the President has chosen to broadly target an entire community,” Walz posted to X. “This is what he does to change the subject.”

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

How many Somalians could be affected?

It’s unclear how many people would be affected by Trump’s decision. 

In August, Congress published a report on the number of immigrants with TPS designation living in the U.S. According to the report, 705 Somalians across the entire country had TPS. That designation was renewed on July 12, 2024, and is due to expire March 17, 2026. 

Minnesota is home to the country’s largest Somali population. Data aggregator Minnesota Compass suggests that nearly 80,000 Somalis live in the state, a little more than half of whom are foreign-born residents. However, many of those individuals have American citizenship.

“I am a citizen and so are (the) majority of Somalis in America,” Somalia-born Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., posted to social media on Friday. “Good luck celebrating a policy change that really doesn’t have much impact on the Somalis you love to hate.”

Minnesota lawmakers, CAIR respond

In a joint statement published Saturday, state Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy called Trump’s order “cruel” and “illegal.” 

“Donald Trump is villainizing a small number of residents of Minnesota who came to this country seeking refuge from armed conflict and famine,” Murphy said. “They are the victims of violence and worthy of our protection and compassion. Ending their protected status would not make Minnesotans safer, but it would return these families to the danger they fled.”

Similarly, Murphy’s colleague, Zack Stephenson, accused the president of failing to address the country’s inflation and cost-of-living issues, instead focusing on “pitting Minnesotans against one another.”

“Minnesotans know that the Somali community is part of the fabric of our state,” Stephenson wrote in the statement. “We’ll always stand with our Somali neighbors when shameless politicians like Donald Trump try to use them for their political purposes.”

The Minnesota branch of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) said that the Trump administration’s decision is based on “harmful misinformation” that is steeped in “external political motives.” 

“This is not just a bureaucratic change; it is a political attack on the Somali and Muslim community driven by Islamophobic and hateful rhetoric,” CAIR wrote. “We strongly urge President Trump to reverse this misguided decision.”

What’s behind Trump’s directive?

Trump’s post on Truth Social followed an X post from Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., in which he accused the state’s Somali community of pilfering millions through fraudulent autism diagnoses and then sending that money to terrorists.  

“Somalis in Minnesota seem to have been over-diagnosing their children with autism so they can swindle millions from taxpayers to funnel to Al-Shabaab terrorists,” Emmer wrote. “Sounds crazy? It is. And it’s all been enabled by Tim Walz.”

This year has seen two fraud-related cases in Minnesota, one of which was directly tied to autism funding. 

In September, a 28-year-old woman was charged with allegedly orchestrating a $14 million fraud scheme targeting a state Medicaid autism treatment program. And in March, the head of a Minnesota nonprofit was convicted for their role in a $250 million pandemic scheme.   

Trump administration works to peel back TPS

Congress created the TPS designation in 1990. It was aimed at protecting refugees from countries facing civil unrest, violence and natural disasters. As of March, 17 countries were granted TPS designations, including Afghanistan, Burma, Cameroon, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Haiti, Honduras, Lebanon, Nepal, Nicaragua, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Ukraine, Venezuela and Yemen.

However, ever since the start of Trump’s second term, his administration has been working to peel back the decades-old protections.

In January, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem attempted to revoke the status of hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans living in the U.S. That move has since been held up in the courts. 

The administration is also working to end TPS for around 60,000 immigrants from Honduras, Nepal and Nicaragua. On Tuesday, a federal judge heard the case but did not issue a final ruling.

Drew Pittock
Drew Pittock
Drew Pittock is an evening digital producer and weekend reporter at Straight Arrow News. He covers Gaza, the Russia-Ukraine war and other news of the day.
Tags: , , , , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

President Donald Trump’s announcement to terminate Temporary Protected Status for Somalis in Minnesota highlights federal immigration policy changes, prompting legal, social and political debate about humanitarian protections, community safety and the rule of law.

Immigration policy

Changes to TPS affect how the United States handles protection for individuals from conflict zones, shaping national debates on humanitarian relief and the government's response to international crises.

Community and legal impact

The policy could affect hundreds of individuals in Minnesota’s Somali community and is expected to face legal challenges, raising questions about family stability and the legal process for removing such protections.

Crime and political rhetoric

Trump cited allegations of fraud and gang activity, which Minnesota officials and community leaders dispute, underscoring the intersection of criminal justice claims, political discourse and community relations.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 159 media outlets

Behind the numbers

Reports for Congress estimate only 705 Somalis nationwide hold Temporary Protected Status (TPS) as of 2025, while Minnesota's Somali ancestry population exceeds 63,000. Most Somalis in Minnesota are citizens or permanent residents unaffected by the change.

Context corner

Somalis began arriving in Minnesota in the 1990s fleeing civil unrest. The community is now deeply rooted, with representation in local government and established businesses and cultural districts.

Debunking

According to various news outlets and experts, there is no evidence supporting Trump's claim that Somali gangs are responsible for terrorizing Minnesota or that billions of dollars are missing due to Somali-related fraud.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. President Donald Trump via Truth Social
  2. U.S. Congress
  3. Minnesota Compass
  4. Minnesota House of Representatives
  5. National TPS Alliance

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the policy change as "terminating legal protections" for migrants, emphasizing humanitarian impact and the small number affected, portraying it as "further targeting" immigrants.
  • Media outlets in the center neutrally report "ending temporary deportation protections," attributing Trump's fraud claims directly.
  • Media outlets on the right frame it as ending "temporary" amnesty" or an "All-You-Can-Fraud Visa," using terms like "terror scheme" and claiming "BILLIONS of Dollars are missing."

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

159 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • President Donald Trump announced that he is "immediately" terminating Temporary Protected Status for Somali migrants in Minnesota, targeting a program that limits deportations.
  • The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations stated that Trump's decision "will tear families apart," describing it as a political attack on the Somali and Muslim community.
  • A congressional report indicated that only 705 Somalis are covered by the Temporary Protected Status program nationwide.
  • According to Trump, Minnesota is a "hub of fraudulent money laundering activity," though he provided no evidence.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • On Friday, President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social he is terminating Temporary Protected Status for Somalis in Minnesota, saying that Minnesota is a hub of fraudulent activity.
  • Minnesota has the nation's largest Somali community, with 63,192 people concentrated around Minneapolis.
  • Citing alleged fraud and terror links, Trump wrote, "Somali gangs are terrorizing the people of that great State, and BILLIONS of Dollars are missing." Federal sources claim millions were diverted to Al-Shabaab through hawala networks.
  • Legal analysts noted uncertainty over presidential authority, while Minnesota officials pushed back; Gov. Tim Walz said the president broadly targeted a community, and U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar noted most Somalis are U.S. citizens, with only 705 Somalis covered by TPS nationwide.
  • As part of a broader hardline shift, the Trump administration has withdrawn protections from 600,000 Venezuelans and 500,000 Haitians, signaling major implications for immigrant communities and U.S. immigration policy debates.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • President Donald Trump announced the end of Temporary Protected Status for Somali nationals in Minnesota, effective immediately, citing alleged fraud linked to the state.
  • The protections were part of the Temporary Protected Status program, which allowed Somali nationals to live and work legally in the U.S. due to instability in Somalia.
  • Immigration advocates expressed concerns about the impact on Somali communities, including work authorization and family stability.
  • State officials, including Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, criticized Trump's decision, stating that the Somalis affected are legal immigrants who should not be punished by federal policy changes.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. President Donald Trump via Truth Social
  2. U.S. Congress
  3. Minnesota Compass
  4. Minnesota House of Representatives
  5. National TPS Alliance

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.