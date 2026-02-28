Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Trump says he’s ‘never heard’ of draft national emergency order over elections

Pro-Trump activists are circulating a 17-page draft executive order claiming that China interfered in the 2020 election as a way to declare a national emergency and give the president extraordinary power over voting, The Washington Post reported this week. 
Image credit: Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images
Activists say they’re in coordination with the White House, The Washington Post wrote, but an official said any speculation about President Donald Trump’s actions or announcements is just that.

Asked by a PBS reporter on Friday about the proposed order, Trump said he’s “never heard of it.”

“Who told you that?” Trump asked the reporter.

Under the draft order, Trump would be empowered to ban mail ballots and voting machines, Peter Ticktin, a Florida lawyer who is advocating for it, told the Post. 

Ticktin, who represents former Colorado county clerk Tina Peters, said Trump is “aware that there are foreign interests that are interfering in our election processes.”

“That causes a national emergency where the president has to be able to deal with it,” he said. 

Would the draft order be successful?

Stephen Richer, a legal fellow with the Cato Institute’s Robert A. Levy Center for Constitutional Studies, said it’s already known that foreign governments have tried to interfere with past American elections, though doing so is generally challenging because the United States’ election infrastructure is so disaggregated across thousands of county and municipal governments. In addition, “there’s only so much electronic interference” that can be done as many vote on paper ballots, he said.

“I think where it’s more likely that foreign governments will get involved is in running ads on social media or trying to sow discontent on social media, as we know they have done in the past, or just trying to stir up Americans against each other,” Richer told Straight Arrow News. “And that’s not specific to China, but I know that China has played in this space.”

While China considered efforts to influence the U.S. election, according to a 2021 review, it ultimately did not go through with them.

“I don’t think that that would be a persuasive legal argument for taking broad authority of the administration of elections,” Richer said.

This is why Richer thinks an executive order of this kind would be “enjoined pretty quickly in the federal district courts.”

However, if it were to become law, “it would be like an earthquake hit election administration,” Richer said.

Many states have no excuse mail-in voting, he pointed out. Nearly 1-in-3 Americans chose the option in the 2024 presidential election.

Should the executive order go into effect, that would mean millions of people who were going to vote by mail will vote in person, Richer said, especially in Western states.

“All of a sudden, election administrators would have to find hundreds and thousands of more voting locations for all those millions of people to go to with respect to ballot tabulation,” Richer said.

Additionally, very few jurisdictions in the United States count their ballots by hand, Richer pointed out. Machines are “much faster, much more accurate and much less costly,” he explained. 

To say that banning such machines would be a challenge is “quite an understatement,” Richer said.

And Richer would know. Before joining Cato, he was the Maricopa County Recorder. He was responsible for facilitating the contentious 2020 General Election in one of the most populous counties in America. After the county went for former President Joe Biden, his party revolted. Legislative leaders ordered an extensive review of the ballots, only to find that the total votes for Biden were slightly undercounted.

Trump’s past statements

Trump has long alleged fraud in the 2020 election, where he ultimately lost to Biden. However, there is no evidence of widespread fraud so severe as to have swayed the results, and multiple studies show it is extremely rare in general. 

Still, banning mail-in ballots and requiring voter ID are both topics Trump has repeatedly brought up.

On Truth Social earlier this month, he said there will “be Voter I.D. for the Midterm Elections, whether approved by Congress or not!” He later said he would be presenting legal arguments for voter I.D. in an executive order “shortly.”

The House of Representatives recently passed the SAVE America Act, which would require proof of citizenship to register to vote and a photo ID to vote in federal elections. Last March, Trump signed an executive order requiring proof of citizenship on voter registration forms and cutting funding to states that accept mail-in ballots after Election Day, both of which have been blocked by courts.

The response to the draft executive order would look pretty similar, Richer said. Courts would argue, Richer said, that the President doesn’t have unilateral authority to rewrite election law, and that the Constitution largely delegates lawmaking and administration authority to the states.  If the federal government does have a role, courts would say it’s explicitly through the Congress, Richer added.

“This is another power grab from this Administration. This possible EO is not about election security. It is about political power and attempts to make it harder for eligible Americans to register, cast a ballot, and have their voices heard,” the League of Women Voters, one of the groups suing the Trump administration over the March order, wrote in a statement. “Court after court has already affirmed what the Constitution makes clear. The President’s authority over the administration of elections is minimal to nonexistent. The power to run elections rests with Congress and the states, not the White House.” 

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va. responded to the Post’s article by saying that lawmakers have been “raising the alarm for weeks about Trump’s attacks on our elections.”

“Now we’re getting details about how they might be planning to do it,” Warner said on X. “Let’s be clear: there’s no national emergency. This is a plot to interfere with the will of voters.”

Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
Why this story matters

Pro-Trump activists are circulating a draft executive order that, if enacted, would eliminate mail-in voting and electronic ballot counting nationwide, forcing immediate changes to how millions of Americans cast votes in upcoming elections.

Voting method restrictions

The draft order would ban mail ballots used by nearly one-in-three Americans in 2024 and prohibit voting machines currently used by most U.S. jurisdictions.

Potential disruption to election access

Eliminating mail voting would require millions of voters to cast ballots in person, forcing election officials to locate hundreds or thousands of additional polling sites.

Legal challenges expected to block implementation

Experts say courts would likely enjoin such an order quickly, as the Constitution delegates election administration authority to states and Congress, not the president.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 47 media outlets

Behind the numbers

A 2021 intelligence review concluded China considered but did not deploy influence efforts in the 2020 election. A Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll found 54% of American adults oppose federal takeover of election administration.

Context corner

Article I Section 4 of the Constitution assigns power to regulate elections to state legislatures and Congress with no role for the president. A presidential emergency on elections has never been tested in court.

Debunking

There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud or foreign interference that altered 2020 election results.

Sources

  1. The Washington Post
  2. PBS News
  3. Movement Advancement Project
  4. President Donald Trump via Truth Social
  5. League of Women Voters

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frames the circulating 17-page draft as a "power grab," even using terms like "authoritarianism," highlighting bans on mail-in ballots and voter-ID changes as threats to voter access.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right stress "protecting election integrity," treating "China interference" as a plausible rationale and portraying presidential resolve to use a "national emergency" as necessary, often de-emphasizing legal alarms.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

47 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • A secret 17-page draft executive order alleges China interfered in the 2020 U.S. election and proposes declaring a national emergency to grant President Donald Trump broad control over election administration, including banning mail-in ballots and controlling voting machines.
  • The draft originated from pro-Trump activists and advisers coordinating with the White House but is not an official White House document.
  • Legal experts argue the proposed emergency powers exceed constitutional authority, violate the Constitution and would likely be overturned by courts since states and Congress have control over elections.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • The Washington Post reported pro-Trump activists circulated a 17-page draft alleging China interfered in the 2020 election to justify a national emergency.
  • Federal judges have blocked parts of last year’s election order, while a Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll this month found 54% oppose federal takeover, and Democratic state attorneys general prepare legal responses.
  • Control of Congress hangs in the balance this fall, and critics warn federal investigatory and prosecutorial powers could bend election mechanics, raising concerns about trust and congressional control.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • A draft executive order reviewed by Donald Trump alleges Chinese interference in the 2020 US election and would declare a national emergency to address the issue and control elections.
  • The order would grant broad federal powers over voting, including imposing voter ID requirements, banning mail-in ballots and requiring hand-counted ballots ahead of the November midterms.
  • Peter Ticktin, a lawyer involved with the draft, and other supporters argue there is an election emergency requiring presidential action despite states' constitutional control over elections.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

