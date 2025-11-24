Trump says he’s ‘not threatening’ Democrats with death; Texas governor probes alleged Sharia tribunals

In this Media Miss Minute, President Donald Trump pushes back on accusations that he made death threats against Democrats he’s accused of “seditious behavior.” Plus, the governor of Texas launches an investigation into alleged “Sharia tribunals” in his state.

Media Miss by the right: Trump says he wasn’t threatening Democrats with death

President Trump insists that he was not threatening Democrats with death when he made a social media post saying seditious behavior is punishable by death.

In an interview on “One Nation with Brian Kilmeade,” Trump said, “I’m not threatening them, but I think they’re in serious trouble.”

His comments came after six Democrats released a video reminding U.S. service members that they can refuse orders from the Trump administration that they believe are illegal or unconstitutional.

Media Miss by the left: Gov. Greg Abbott orders probe into alleged ‘Sharia tribunals’ in Texas

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, R, has ordered law enforcement to alert him of any “possible criminal violations by Sharia tribunals masquerading as legal courts.”

Local media outlets report the order may be linked to a group called the Islamic Tribunal, an organization that handles the religious aspects of Muslim divorces but does not claim any civil or criminal jurisdiction under Texas law.

The directive came just one day after Abbott accused the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) of supporting terrorism and extremism.

CAIR, a national civil rights organization, says it works to combat discrimination and protect religious freedom for American Muslims.

