Trump says he’s ‘not threatening’ Democrats with death; Texas governor probes alleged Sharia tribunals

Shea Taylor
Media Miss Minute: Trump says he's not threatening Dems with death, and the governor of Texas is looking into alleged "Sharia tribunals."
Image credit: Win McNamee, Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Overview

Media Miss Minute highlights two stories each episode – one covered by right-leaning media and one by left-leaning media – to show where partisan coverage falls short.

Right Media Miss

President Trump says he was not threatening the Democrats with death after posting that “seditious behavior” is punishable by death.

Left Media Miss

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered law enforcement to report “any possible criminal violations” tied to alleged Sharia tribunals in the state.

Full story

In this Media Miss Minute, President Donald Trump pushes back on accusations that he made death threats against Democrats he’s accused of “seditious behavior.” Plus, the governor of Texas launches an investigation into alleged “Sharia tribunals” in his state.

Media Miss by the right: Trump says he wasn’t threatening Democrats with death 

President Trump insists that he was not threatening Democrats with death when he made a social media post saying seditious behavior is punishable by death.

In an interview on “One Nation with Brian Kilmeade,” Trump said, “I’m not threatening them, but I think they’re in serious trouble.”

His comments came after six Democrats released a video reminding U.S. service members that they can refuse orders from the Trump administration that they believe are illegal or unconstitutional.

Media landscape

Powered by Ground News™

Media Miss by the left: Gov. Greg Abbott orders probe into alleged ‘Sharia tribunals’ in Texas

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, R, has ordered law enforcement to alert him of any “possible criminal violations by Sharia tribunals masquerading as legal courts.”

Local media outlets report the order may be linked to a group called the Islamic Tribunal, an organization that handles the religious aspects of Muslim divorces but does not claim any civil or criminal jurisdiction under Texas law.

The directive came just one day after Abbott accused the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) of supporting terrorism and extremism.

CAIR, a national civil rights organization, says it works to combat discrimination and protect religious freedom for American Muslims.

Media landscape

Powered by Ground News™

For more stories missed or minimized by partisan media, visit SAN’s Media Miss archive.

Straight Arrow News identifies Media Misses based on coverage data available at the time of publication. Some outlets may choose to cover a story after our analysis is published. Our methodology prioritizes timely, prominent coverage across a range of sources, but we continually review and refine our approach to ensure balance and accuracy.

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Jason K. Morrell and Mathew Grisham contributed to this report.
Sources

  1. NBC News
  2. USA Today
  3. The Texan
  4. KXAN

