Trump says Iran ceasefire is ‘OVER.’ Did it ever really start? 

Devin Pavlou
Trump declared the US-Iran ceasefire dead after days of strikes but said talks with Tehran will continue. Here's how it fell apart.
Image credit: Kaveh Kazemi/Getty Images
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After several rounds of U.S. military strikes, President Donald Trump proclaimed that the ceasefire agreement between the U.S. and Iran was “OVER!” in a post on Truth Social Friday morning. 

In the same post, however, Trump said the U.S. had agreed to Iran’s request to continue talks to end the war, which began Feb. 28. The ceasefire, nearly a month old, had been tenuous from the start. Both the U.S. and Iran continued to launch attacks, and each blamed the other for breaking the agreement. At times, that agreement seemed to be a ceasefire in name only.

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Ceasefire timeline

On June 14, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif — who served as the mediator in the deal — announced that the U.S. and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire. Days later, both countries signed it. 

The deal ended fighting in the region and allowed ships to safely pass through the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran had blocked early in the war. About 20% of the world’s oil supply normally passes through the Strait, and the blockade sent global prices soaring. 

The agreement also allowed the countries 60 days to negotiate the remaining sticking points to finalize an end to hostilities. 

But peace quickly proved to be elusive. On June 20, Iran said it was again closing the Strait after Israel continued strikes against the militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon. Iranian officials insisted Lebanon was part of the ceasefire agreement and that the strikes violated it — a claim disputed by the Americans.

Trump was upset over the strikes but told Axios on June 19 that he could get Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to pull back. “They have a lot of respect for me,” he said, “and they do as I say.”

Nevertheless, Israel has continued to strike Lebanon, most recently on Thursday, according to Al Jazeera.

Tensions escalated in the Strait after the U.S. said Iran launched a drone attack on a commercial ship off the coast of Oman on June 25. The next day, June 26, the U.S. struck Iran in response to that attack. 

Then on June 27, U.S. Central Command said Iran launched another strike on a different shipping vessel near the Strait of Hormuz. The military said it struck Iran in response that same day.

The following day, June 28, Iran fired missiles at two U.S. military sites: Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait and the Fifth Fleet Naval Base in Bahrain.

On Tuesday, after the U.S. military said Iran hit three commercial ships in the Strait,  the U.S. Central Command said it launched “powerful strikes” against more than 80 targets. The U.S. launched additional attacks the next day

Once again, Iran retaliated to the latest U.S. attack, striking targets in Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar on Thursday. The attack on Qatar was significant because the country has acted as a mediator between the two countries.

What’s the latest on the negotiations?

Despite the recent attacks, U.S. officials said they were still committed to negotiations. Reuters reported that Qatari officials traveled to Iran on Friday to continue talks. 

In his social media post, Trump said that Iran had asked the U.S. to continue negotiations and that the U.S. has accepted but emphasized that the ceasefire is void. 

“We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER!” the president wrote.

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Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow.
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Why this story matters

The collapse of the U.S.-Iran ceasefire has renewed military exchanges and disrupted commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway critical to global oil supply chains.

Shipping disruptions resume

Iran said it was again closing the Strait of Hormuz, and multiple commercial ships have been struck since June 25.

US bases under fire

Iran struck U.S. military installations in Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar, marking a direct escalation against American forces in the region.

Negotiations remain unsettled

Trump declared the ceasefire void while also confirming the U.S. accepted Iran's request to continue negotiations, leaving the conflict's status unresolved.

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Behind the numbers

The Strait of Hormuz handled about one-fifth of global oil supplies before the war. U.S. Central Command struck more than 170 Iranian military targets over two days. Oil prices rose roughly 5-6% on the week, with U.S. crude reaching $73.52 per barrel and Brent settling at $78.02.

Context corner

The Strait of Hormuz, comprising Omani and Iranian territorial waters, has historically been governed by international law that generally prohibits blocking passage or charging tolls. Iran did not hold formal control over transit before the war began on February 28.

History lesson

Iran's ability to disrupt Strait of Hormuz shipping has historically been used as leverage in negotiations. The 1980s 'Tanker War' during the Iran-Iraq conflict similarly saw attacks on commercial vessels and U.S. naval escorts, demonstrating the strait's recurring role as a geopolitical pressure point.

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Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

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Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

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Sources

  1. Axios via X
  2. Al Jazeera
  3. Reuters

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the moment as a “tense” White House episode that pushed the ceasefire to the “brink of a new conflict,” often tying Trump’s announcement to oil prices and broader instability around the Strait of Hormuz.
  • Media outlets in the center focus on a “secret briefing,” shifting decision-making, and continuing talks.
  • Media outlets on the right portray the ceasefire as “drawn up in a hurry” and emphasizes Trump’s hard-line leverage, using forceful phrases like “in no uncertain terms” and “peace through strength.”

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Media landscape

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213 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • President Donald Trump said the United States agreed to continue negotiations with Iran but declared the ceasefire between the two countries is over.
  • Trump stated it is up to Tehran to return to negotiations after the ceasefire ended.
  • The two sides have exchanged fire multiple times recently, including attacks on commercial ships and U.S. assets in the Middle East.
  • Trump criticized Iranian officials harshly, calling them scum and sick people.

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Key points from the Center

  • President Donald Trump declared on Truth Social Friday that the U.S.-Iran ceasefire is officially "OVER!" but confirmed that Washington has simultaneously accepted an Iranian request to continue diplomatic negotiations.
  • The announcement caps a week of intense, direct military conflict that erupted after Iran targeted three commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz, prompting devastating U.S. Central Command airstrikes on over 80 coastal military targets.
  • Iran fiercely retaliated with a massive wave of drone and missile strikes targeting 85 strategic U.S. military assets across the Persian Gulf, including Port Salman in Bahrain and Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait.
  • The sudden escalation shatters the fragile mid-June memorandum of understanding brokered under Pakistani mediation, which had temporarily paused the 2026 war to allow a 60-day window for comprehensive peace talks.
  • The diplomatic window remains narrow but open through regional mediators, as Qatari and Pakistani delegations scramble to keep both sides engaged in technical talks while Trump continues to push for a total denuclearization agreement.

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Key points from the Right

  • President Donald Trump confirmed that the United States is still in talks with Iran because Iran requested it, but the ceasefire between the two countries is over.
  • The ceasefire ended after Iran attacked cargo ships in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route for global oil.
  • Following Iranian attacks, the United States conducted airstrikes on Iranian targets and revoked Iran's oil sales waiver, escalating military tensions in the region.
  • Despite military escalation, the United States maintains the goal of continuing talks while declaring the ceasefire terminated.

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Sources

  1. Axios via X
  2. Al Jazeera
  3. Reuters