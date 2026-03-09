Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Trump says Iran War is ‘very complete’ in interview, contradicting Hegseth

Devin Pavlou
President Donald Trump said Monday that the Iran War is “very complete” and the operation could end soon, according to CBS News.
Image credit: Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

Full story

President Donald Trump said Monday that the Iran War is “very complete” and the operation could end soon, according to Weijia Jiang, the senior White House correspondent for CBS News.

He made the comments in a brief telephone interview with Jiang.

However, Trump’s statement conflicted with those of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who told CBS News that the U.S. assault on Iran was “just the beginning.”

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Still, Trump said, “I think the war is very complete, pretty much,” according to Jiang

Jiang posted the president’s comments on X, and also said Trump told her Iran has “no navy, no communications, they’ve got no Air Force.” 

This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
Tags: , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Weijia Jiang via X
  2. CNBC

Sources

  1. Weijia Jiang via X
  2. CNBC

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.