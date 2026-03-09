Trump says Iran War is ‘very complete’ in interview, contradicting Hegseth

President Donald Trump said Monday that the Iran War is “very complete” and the operation could end soon, according to Weijia Jiang, the senior White House correspondent for CBS News.

He made the comments in a brief telephone interview with Jiang.

NEW—In a phone interview, President Trump told me the war could be over soon: “I think the war is very complete, pretty much. They have no navy, no communications, they’ve got no Air Force.” He added that the U.S. is “very far” ahead of his initial 4-5 week estimated time frame. — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) March 9, 2026

However, Trump’s statement conflicted with those of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who told CBS News that the U.S. assault on Iran was “just the beginning.”

Still, Trump said, “I think the war is very complete, pretty much,” according to Jiang.

Jiang posted the president’s comments on X, and also said Trump told her Iran has “no navy, no communications, they’ve got no Air Force.”

This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as it becomes available.