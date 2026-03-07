Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Trump says Iran will be ‘hit very hard’ as Pezeshkian apologizes for attacks on Gulf states

Cassandra Buchman
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Truth Social Iran will be "hit very hard" on Saturday, and and that "areas and groups of people" that were not targeted before are now "under serious consideration for complete destruction and certain death."
Image credit: Alex Brandon/Nabil al-Jourani/Associated Press
In his post, Trump acknowledged that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian apologized for attacks in the region, but added that “this promise was only made because of the relentless U.S. and Israeli attack.”

Pezeshkian is part of the three-person council leading Iran since joint U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on Feb. 28 killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Since then, Iran has retaliated by attacking Gulf Arab states.

On Saturday, Pezeshkian said he and the other leadership council members have been in touch with armed forces about the attacks, The Associated Press wrote.

“I should apologize to the neighboring countries that were attacked by Iran, on my own behalf,” the president said. “From now on, they should not attack neighboring countries or fire missiles at them, unless we are attacked by those countries. I think we should solve this through diplomacy.”

Still, he called Trump’s remarks urging Iran to surrender “a dream that they should take to their grave.”

Trump’s Saturday post was criticized by Iran Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on X, who said that Pezeshkian’s “openness to de-escalation within our region” was almost immediately killed by the president’s “misinterpretation of our capabilities, determination and intent.”

“If Mr. Trump seeks escalation, it is precisely what our Powerful Armed Forces have long been prepared for, and what he will get,” Araghchi said. “Responsibility for any intensification of Iran’s exercise of self-defense will lie squarely with the U.S. Administration.”

Other Iranian officials indicated, though, that attacks will not stop.

“As long as the presence of U.S. bases in the region continue, the countries will not enjoy peace. Iranian officials and people are united on this principle,” Iran’s Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf posted on X.

Despite the Iranian president’s apology, the AP wrote, sirens rang out in Bahrain early Saturday after Iran targeted it, and Saudi Arabia said it destroyed drones headed toward the Shaybah oil field. It also shot down a ballistic missile launched toward Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia said.

Several blasts were heard in Dubai Saturday morning. The government said it activated air defenses and long-haul carrier Emirates briefly suspended, and then resumed, all flights to and from Dubai.

On Saturday afternoon, Qatar’s Ministry of Defense said armed forces intercepted a missile attack.

Israel struck western Iran, hitting a Tehran airport it claimed was used to transfer supplies to militant groups. Meanwhile, in Israel, people went to bomb shelters due to missiles from Iran, the AP wrote.

At least 1,332 Iranian civilians were killed so far since the conflict started, the country’s U.N. Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani said.

 There have been more than 200 deaths in Lebanon and 11 in Israel, according to the AP. Six American troops died on March 1 during an unmanned aircraft system attack in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait.

The U.S., Israel and Iran all maintain that they are targeting military sites, not civilian ones.

Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
Why this story matters

Iran's interim leadership announced it will suspend attacks on neighboring countries unless those nations launch strikes against Iran first, a shift that may affect regional security calculations and travel disruptions across the Gulf.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 245 media outlets

Context corner

Iran's Revolutionary Guard answers only to the Supreme Leader. After Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on Feb. 28, the Guard appears to be selecting its own targets independently, highlighting the limited control Iran's political leadership has over military operations during this leadership vacuum.

Diverging views

Left-leaning sources emphasize Iran's apology to neighbors and conditional ceasefire offer as a potential de-escalation step. Right-leaning sources frame Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's statement as evidence of Iran's weakness and U.S. President Donald Trump's military pressure working, with Trump claiming Iran had "surrendered" to its neighbors.

Terms to know

Revolutionary Guard: Iran's paramilitary force that controls ballistic missiles and answered only to the Supreme Leader. Assembly of Experts: An 88-member clerical body responsible for selecting Iran's Supreme Leader. Strait of Hormuz: A critical waterway through which one-fifth of global oil shipments pass.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

245 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian rejected the U.S. demand for unconditional surrender, calling it a "dream they should take to their grave," and apologized to neighboring countries for previous Iranian attacks, promising to stop unless first attacked by those countries.
  • Iran has conducted intense missile and drone strikes targeting Gulf Arab states including Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates amid ongoing U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran's military and nuclear sites.
  • The U.S. approved a significant arms sale to Israel and prepared for a potentially the largest bombing campaign in the conflict, while Iran vowed to take all necessary measures to defend itself.

Key points from the Center

  • On Saturday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian apologised to neighbouring countries for Iranian strikes and pledged Tehran would not strike unless first attacked, remarks aired on state television.
  • Pezeshkian blamed miscommunication within Iran’s ranks and leadership disruptions after Khamenei’s killing, saying the three‑man leadership council coordinated with Iran’s armed forces.
  • Attacks on Gulf hubs forced Dubai to activate air defenses and disrupt flights, with Emirates airline briefly halting and then resuming operations after blasts on Saturday.

Key points from the Right

  • Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian apologized to neighboring Gulf countries for recent Iranian missile and drone attacks, stating future attacks will not occur unless those countries initiate them, as decided by Iran's interim leadership council.
  • The conflict escalated after strikes by the United States and Israel killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, leading to intense regional fighting with significant casualties, including over 1,230 in Iran and more than 200 in Lebanon.
  • The ongoing war caused missile alerts and temporary airport closures in Gulf states such as the United Arab Emirates, disrupting regional air travel and increasing security measures.

