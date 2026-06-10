Trump says Iran will ‘pay the price’ after ‘taking too long’ in negotiating a deal

Julia Marshall
President Donald Trump says Iran will now "pay the price," after he says the country took too long to make a deal with the U.S.
Image credit: SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images
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President Donald Trump says Iran will now “pay the price” after he says the country took too long to make a deal with the U.S.

He made the comments in a Truth Social post Wednesday, saying, “They’ve taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price!!!”

The president followed up his post with another, addressing the U.S. Naval blockade near the Strait of Hormuz. He said as it stands, “nothing gets through unless we want it to,” and claimed “lots of oil is getting out.”

Despite that, oil prices spiked after the president’s comments, jumping $2 a barrel in one hour.

OILUSD quote by TradingView

The stock market also took a hit Wednesday, just after the president’s comments were posted.

Recent military action in Iran

The president’s comments come after tensions rose in Iran on Tuesday, when an American military helicopter was shot down.

Iran has not claimed responsibility for shooting down the American helicopter, but Trump ordered U.S. strikes in response.

Iranian officials say the strikes hit two water storage facilities in southern Iran.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says it launched attacks targeting U.S. bases across the region.

Bahrain’s military says it “confronted, intercepted and destroyed” multiple aerial threats.

Officials in Jordan say they shot down five missiles, while Kuwait reported intercepting what it called hostile aerial targets.

What Iran is saying

After the exchanged strikes, Iranian officials said they needed time to evaluate their relationship with Washington before moving forward with negotiations.

Tehran accused the U.S. of acting under a “false pretext” and warned that any further U.S. attacks would be met with what it called “devastating and more wide-ranging strikes.”

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Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

An active U.S.-Iran military conflict is driving oil prices to levels not seen in years, directly raising costs for fuel, food and other goods that American consumers already pay for daily.

Oil prices are rising now

Brent crude was above $91 a barrel Wednesday, up more than 25% since the war began February 28, a documented increase that feeds into fuel and consumer goods prices.

Food costs already affected

Multiple reports state the conflict has made basics, including food, more expensive since fighting began, reflecting conditions already present rather than projected outcomes.

Strait of Hormuz remains contested

The strait, a critical passageway for global oil and natural gas, remains a flashpoint; Iran's ability to restrict it is described in the articles as an active bargaining factor shaping energy supply.

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Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

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Sources

  1. CNBC

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame Trump’s post as part of escalating conflict, tying it to the Strait of Hormuz and using words like “forceful,” “blasts,” and “pay dearly” to stress menace and regional tension.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right amplify toughness, casting it as a “chilling threat” against a “defeated” Iran and leaning into punitive, triumphal language like “pay the price.”

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

  • U.S. President Donald Trump said Iran is taking too long to negotiate a deal and will have to pay the price for the delay.
  • He emphasized a strong response after the United States launched airstrikes against Iran following the crash of an American helicopter.
  • Trump described Iran's military as a 'complete and total mess,' stating their Navy and Air Force scarcely exist anymore.
  • Despite military escalation, Trump noted that diplomatic efforts continue with ongoing nuclear negotiations and a deal that could still be reached.

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Key points from the Center

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

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Key points from the Right

  • Iran launched missile and drone attacks on US bases in Jordan, Kuwait, and Bahrain following American strikes around the Strait of Hormuz, marking a significant escalation after a ceasefire agreement in April.
  • Iranian officials stated they would reassess diplomatic engagement with Washington after the recent exchange of strikes.
  • Qatari negotiators traveled to Tehran to finalize a deal after consultations with the United States amid ongoing negotiations.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. CNBC