Trump says Iran will ‘pay the price’ after ‘taking too long’ in negotiating a deal

President Donald Trump says Iran will now “pay the price” after he says the country took too long to make a deal with the U.S.

He made the comments in a Truth Social post Wednesday, saying, “They’ve taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price!!!”

The president followed up his post with another, addressing the U.S. Naval blockade near the Strait of Hormuz. He said as it stands, “nothing gets through unless we want it to,” and claimed “lots of oil is getting out.”

Despite that, oil prices spiked after the president’s comments, jumping $2 a barrel in one hour.

OILUSD quote by TradingView

The stock market also took a hit Wednesday, just after the president’s comments were posted.

Recent military action in Iran

The president’s comments come after tensions rose in Iran on Tuesday, when an American military helicopter was shot down.

Iran has not claimed responsibility for shooting down the American helicopter, but Trump ordered U.S. strikes in response.

Iranian officials say the strikes hit two water storage facilities in southern Iran.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says it launched attacks targeting U.S. bases across the region.

Bahrain’s military says it “confronted, intercepted and destroyed” multiple aerial threats.

Officials in Jordan say they shot down five missiles, while Kuwait reported intercepting what it called hostile aerial targets.

What Iran is saying

After the exchanged strikes, Iranian officials said they needed time to evaluate their relationship with Washington before moving forward with negotiations.

Tehran accused the U.S. of acting under a “false pretext” and warned that any further U.S. attacks would be met with what it called “devastating and more wide-ranging strikes.”

Round out your reading