Trump warns it’s ‘smart’ for Maduro to step down as US chokes oil exports

The Trump administration is sharply escalating pressure on Venezuela, targeting the country’s oil exports while openly questioning President Nicolás Maduro’s grip on power. The moves combine military posturing, tanker seizures, and new warnings delivered at the United Nations.

Trump sharpens his message

Taking questions at Mar-a-Lago Monday night, Trump was asked if his pressure campaign is meant to force Maduro from office.

“That’s up to him what he wants to do. I think it would be smart for him to do that. But again, we’re going to find out,” Trump said.

While stopping short of explicitly calling for regime change, Trump made clear the pressure isn’t easing.

“We have a massive armada formed, the biggest we’ve ever had, and by far the biggest we’ve ever had in South America,” Trump said. “If he plays tough, it’ll be the last time he’s ever able to play tough.”

The comments came as the administration continues what Trump has called a “complete blockade” of sanctioned oil tankers tied to Venezuela’s government.

Military buildup follows the rhetoric

Behind the scenes, new reporting suggests the military posture is already shifting.

The Wall Street Journal reports the U.S. has moved special-operations aircraft, troops, and equipment into the Caribbean in recent days, citing U.S. officials and flight-tracking data.

The deployments include CV-22 Osprey aircraft used by elite forces, along with cargo planes transporting personnel and equipment. They’re moves analysts say give Washington added options if the standoff escalates.

Washington takes its case to the U.N.

On Tuesday, the pressure campaign moved to the United Nations, where U.S. officials said the goal is to cut off what they describe as Maduro’s financial lifeline.

“The reality of the situation is that sanctioned oil tankers operate as the primary economic lifeline for Maduro and his illegitimate regime,” U.S. Ambassador Mike Waltz told the Security Council. He added that the same tankers help fund the Cartel de los Soles, a group Washington recently designated as a foreign terrorist organization.

Russia and China warned the U.S. against further escalation, while Venezuela’s U.N. envoy accused Washington of manufacturing a crisis and misusing international law to justify force.

Tanker seizures choke oil exports

Behind the diplomatic sparring, the impact on Venezuela’s oil industry is growing. According to shipping data and industry sources cited by The New York Times, U.S. actions against tankers have effectively frozen exports, the country’s primary source of hard currency.

In recent weeks, U.S. authorities have seized one tanker carrying Venezuelan crude, intercepted another, and pursued a third vessel approaching the country’s coast. As a result, loaded tankers are now sitting idle in Venezuelan ports, others have turned back mid-voyage, and shipowners are canceling contracts rather than risk U.S. enforcement.

Oil exports account for the vast majority of Venezuela’s foreign revenue, and analysts warn the standoff cannot last indefinitely. “This can’t go on for months on end,” said Jim Burkhard of S&P Global Energy told the Times.

Maduro weighs his options

Nicolás Maduro has vowed to keep selling oil and rejected U.S. pressure as illegal and reckless. Venezuelan gunboats have begun escorting some tankers within territorial waters, and officials are reportedly considering placing armed personnel aboard ships bound for China, the country’s largest oil customer.

That move could further raise the risk of confrontation with U.S. naval forces now operating in the Caribbean.

For now, the administration’s strategy is clear: tighten the economic vise, disrupt oil flows, and test how long Maduro’s government can function under mounting isolation, while signaling that Washington is prepared to go further if challenged.