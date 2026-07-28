Trump says peace talks with Iran are on. Tehran denies it

Shea Taylor, Julia Marshall
Whether the U.S. and Iran are holding peace talks is becoming more uncertain after new drone attacks overnight.
Image credit: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Whether the U.S. and Iran are holding peace talks is becoming more uncertain after new drone attacks overnight.

President Donald Trump says the countries are talking, but he told reporters he’s prepared to take action if efforts break down.

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“We’re having good talks so we’ll see what happens,” Trump said aboard Air Force One Monday. “I think that there’s a good chance that something could happen, but if it does, good. If it doesn’t, we’ll go back to doing what we were doing two days ago.”

Meanwhile, Iran’s deputy foreign minister said Tuesday that it denied a U.S. proposal to meet.

Drone attacks intercepted

The debate over talks comes amid reports of new drone attacks in the Middle East, with a U.S. base among the targets.

The Jerusalem Post reports Iranian-backed armed factions attempted overnight drone strikes targeting the U.S. military base known as Tower 22 near the Syrian-Jordanian border.

Jordan’s state news agency says its military shot down a drone that breached the country’s airspace early Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, Israel says it also intercepted an unmanned aircraft near the Jordanian border, noting its investigating its launch origin.

Strait of Hormuz talks

Despite Iran denying talks with the U.S., the country says it’s still working with Oman to discuss the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route that’s had a significant impact on the price of oil.

“The negotiations that we have, and which may genuinely be subject to different interpretations, are the negotiations we have with Oman,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said. “They are focused on creating the necessary arrangements regarding the Strait of Hormuz.”

State media said Iran and Oman held meetings this week, and during the calls, “they stressed the need to strengthen cooperation and advance joint diplomatic efforts to establish stability in the region and eliminate the insecurity imposed on the Strait of Hormuz due to the aggressive actions of the United States.”

Round out your reading

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

Conflicting signals over U.S.-Iran diplomacy and ongoing drone activity in the Middle East create uncertainty around oil supply routes that affect fuel prices American consumers already pay.

Oil prices tied to strait

Iran says talks with Oman are focused on the Strait of Hormuz, a shipping route the article describes as having already had a significant impact on oil prices.

Talks remain unresolved

Trump said talks are ongoing while Iran's deputy foreign minister said Tuesday it denied a U.S. proposal to meet, leaving the diplomatic status contested and unresolved.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. ABC News
  2. Axios
  3. CBS News

Sources

  1. ABC News
  2. Axios
  3. CBS News