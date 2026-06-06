Trump says reflecting pool ‘all fixed’ as water makes a splash again

Diane Duenez
President Donald Trump announced on Saturday the Lincoln Reflection Pool project is complete. He described the redesigned basin painted a “Dark Blue surface” is filled with “CLEAN, BEAUTIFUL WATER.”
Image credit: John McDonnell/The Associated Press
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President Donald Trump announced on Saturday the Lincoln Reflection Pool project is complete. He described the redesigned basin as having a “Dark Blue surface” and filled with “CLEAN, BEAUTIFUL WATER.”

“All work is complete!” he wrote, adding that the pool “never functioned properly — now it does!”

The administration informed a federal court last week that resurfacing work had been completed early and that the pool would begin to be refilled with water “no later than this coming Sunday, June 7, 2026,” according to a court filing.

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The project, which included repainting the basin, prompted a lawsuit from The Cultural Landscape Foundation. The nonprofit preservation group argued the administration bypassed required federal review under the National Historic Preservation Act.

In court filings, the group said the reflecting pool’s original gray tone was central to its design.

“The dark grey, achromatic basin was not incidental to the design. It was the design,” attorney Alexander Kristofcak wrote.

The lawsuit further contended the changes alter the character of the landmark.

“The new coloration will cause the pool to resemble a large swimming pool rather than the reflective civic landscape it was designed to be,” the lawsuit said.

A spokesperson for the Interior Department defended the color, saying it “will enhance the visitor experience by making the pool reflect the grand Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument.”

Despite the legal challenge, administration officials proceeded with the work and notified the court of its completion.

Federal records show the project cost $13.1 million. Trump initially said it would be $1.8 million to repair the pool and paint it blue.

U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols indicated earlier that he was hesitant to immediately halt the project. At one point, he suggested that, if necessary, the basin could be repainted to its original color if the court ultimately rules against the government.

The dispute comes as the reflecting pool faced ongoing maintenance issues, including leaks and costly repairs. Trump has said the latest work sealed cracks and removed debris from the basin, adding that the improvements could last “50 to 100 years.”

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Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all. Her accolades include two Emmy awards, Missouri Broadcaster awards, a national NPPA award and the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow award.
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Why this story matters

A federal lawsuit, disputed cost figures and questions about funding sources make the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool renovation a story about how public money and historic preservation rules are being applied at a nationally recognized landmark.

Cost exceeded stated price

President Donald Trump said the project would cost $1.5 to $2 million, but Interior Department records obtained by the New York Times show the administration plans to pay $13.1 million to the contractor, a Virginia firm awarded a no-bid contract.

Lawsuit over historic review bypass

The Cultural Landscape Foundation sued the administration, alleging it bypassed federally required historic preservation reviews under the National Historic Preservation Act; a judge heard arguments but had not ruled when the administration declared the work complete.

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Context corner

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, which first opened in 1923, sits between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument and is the site where Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his "I Have a Dream" speech in 1963. It last underwent major renovations between 2010 and 2012.

Diverging views

Left-leaning sources emphasize the cost discrepancy, the no-bid contract, bypassed historic preservation reviews and what they characterize as misplaced priorities. Right-leaning sources frame the project as a cost-effective success compared to the Obama-era $34 million renovation and criticize opponents as reflexively partisan.

The players

President Donald Trump ordered and championed the renovation. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum oversaw the project. Atlantic Industrial Coatings, a Virginia firm, was awarded the primary contract. The Cultural Landscape Foundation filed a lawsuit challenging the project's legality.

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Sources

  1. President Donald Trump via Truth Social
  2. Cultural Landscape Foundation vs. U.S. Department of the Interior
  3. The New York Times

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Sources

  1. President Donald Trump via Truth Social
  2. Cultural Landscape Foundation vs. U.S. Department of the Interior
  3. The New York Times