Iran war ‘very close to over’ as talks could resume within days

Hopes for renewed peace talks between the U.S. and Iran are high after President Donald Trump signaled the war could be over soon. Mediators also say progress has been made on efforts to extend the ceasefire, even as the U.S. tightens its military grip in the region.

Regional officials told The Associated Press that mediators are working to extend the ceasefire, which expires next Wednesday, for at least another two weeks. They said both sides gave an “in principle agreement” to do so.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

War ‘very close to over’

Trump told The New York Post on Tuesday that a new round of talks could happen in Pakistan “over the next two days.”

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres also said after a meeting with Pakistan’s foreign minister it’s “highly probable” talks will resume.

In an interview aired Wednesday morning on Fox News, Trump said he believes the war won’t go on much longer and once again signaled hope for renewed talks.

“I think it’s close to over, yeah,” he said. “I mean, I view it as very close to over. You know what? If I pulled up stakes right now it would take them 20 years to rebuild their country. And we’re not finished. We’ll see what happens. I think they want to make a deal very badly.”

Strait of Hormuz blockade fully in place

Meanwhile, the U.S. military says its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and all Iranian ports has now been “fully implemented.”

U.S. Central Command said in a post on social media that American forces have achieved “maritime superiority” in the Middle East.

“U.S. forces have completely halted economic trade going into and out of Iran by sea,” the post read.

Statement from Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander: pic.twitter.com/dJxKJcEcmO — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 15, 2026

U.S. officials said during the first 24 hours of the blockade, American warships issued warnings to six vessels, which then reversed course. They said five of the ships were carrying oil.

The Pentagon is also sending thousands of additional troops into the Middle East in the coming days, according to a Washington Post report.

The Post said that will include about 6,000 troops aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush and several warships escorting it. About 4,200 others with the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and its embarked Marine Corps task force, the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, are expected to arrive near the end of the month.