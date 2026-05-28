Trump says the media isn’t covering one of his biggest accomplishments. We checked.

“This is something that I wish the media would talk about.”

“And the press refuses to write about it.”

“And the press doesn’t even want to write stories about it.”

That was President Donald Trump speaking shortly after starting his cabinet meeting on Wednesday, referring to his TrumpRx and “Most Favored Nations” policies that he says significantly lowered the cost of prescription drugs. Trump said that achievement was so important “it should be the biggest story. And on that alone, we should win the midterms. On that alone, we should win the midterms.” (That claim is debated by health experts cited by PBS, noting TrumpRx’s site says “discounted pricing is only available for cash-paying patients.”)

“But,” Trump said, “the press doesn’t talk about it.”

Image credit: Andrew Leyden/ZUMA Press Wire

Let’s dig into that. A search of 11 major news organization websites for stories or content mentioning “TrumpRx” would prove unique enough to help reduce the chances of finding unrelated stories. Trump announced TrumpRx on Sept. 30, 2025, unveiled its website on Feb. 5, 2026 and expanded it on May 18, 2026.

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Any content — news article, opinion piece, podcast, newsletter item, etc. — that has a mention of “TrumpRx” would count. A major news organization mentioned TrumpRx about once every other day.

Nearly 300 articles with at least one mention of TrumpRx have been published in the last 500 days, according to a search for that term on websites for major news organizations. The Washington Post, Politico and the international business wire service Reuters each had more than 40. The New York Times had more than 30; CBS News, NBC News and CNN each had at least 20, and the rest ran under the banners of The Associated Press, Wall Street Journal, Fox News and ABC News.

Even accounting for variations in each organization’s website and search features, a trend is visible: at least one piece of content from these news outlets specifically mentioned TrumpRx about once every two days.

Compared to the media, Trump has talked about TrumpRx less often. Since last year, Trump has given eight public speeches or press availabilities where he mentions TrumpRx, according to a search for that term on the transcript-gathering website FactBase. On his verified TrumpSocial, there have been 11 posts mentioning TrumpRx since last year.

Since May 18 — when Trump announced the expansion of TrumpRx — he has spoken publicly to supporters or members of the media 10 times, for about 5.3 hours, according to an analysis of transcripts from FactBase. During that time, Trump spoke about TrumpRx or the topic of prescription drugs for about 35.5 minutes, according to a computer analysis of the transcripts.

Methodology: Searched for terms including phrases and variations of drug prices, drug costs, TrumpRx, Ozempic, Wegovy, insulin, discount drugs, pharmaceutical, pharmacy, pharmacist, most-favored nation, and lower drug prices.

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