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Trump says US ‘obliterated’ military targets on Kharg Island, left oil infrastructure alone

Cassandra Buchman
The U.S. military executed on Friday a "large scale" strike on Kharg Island, Iran that President Donald Trump said "totally obliterated every MILITARY target" there.
Image credit: AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

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The U.S. military executed on Friday a “large scale” strike on Kharg Island, Iran that President Donald Trump said “totally obliterated every MILITARY target” there.

U.S. Central Command said on Saturday morning that the strike destroyed 90 Iranian targets, including naval mine storage facilities and missile storage bunkers, “while preserving the oil infrastructure.”

“For reasons of decency, I have chosen NOT to wipe out the Oil Infrastructure on the Island. However, should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision,” Trump said on Truth Social.

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At least 15 explosions were heard on the Island Friday night, according to Fars News Agency, which is linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Iran’s armed forces confirmed Kharg Island’s oil infrastructure was not damaged. However, if it is, “all oil and gas infrastructure in the region in which the U.S. and its allies have interests will be set on fire and destroyed,” it added.

Ehsan Jahaniyan, the deputy governor of Iran’s southern Bushehr province, said Saturday that oil companies at the export terminal in Kharg Island are “continuing as normal” and there were no casualties, Iranian state media reported.

Kharg Island’s terminal ships about 90% of Iran’s oil exports. Petras Katinas, a research fellow in Climate, Energy and Defense at the Royal United Services Institute, told NBC News that it “serves as the physical hub enabling Iranian crude exports and the primary gateway for oil revenues.” This lets Iran sustain crude oil sales, even with U.S. sanctions, Katinas said.

Also on Saturday, Iran told residents of the United Arab Emirates to evacuate several areas, including Jebel Ali Port, Khalifa Port and Fujairah Port, saying that they have become “legitimate targets due to the presence and sheltering of US military forces among civilian facilities.”

The war began two weeks ago, with joint strikes by the U.S. and Israel on Iran that killed its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Since then, Iranian and Lebanese health officials, as well as Israeli authorities, have reported more than 1,300 people killed in Iran. That number includes 175 students and staff at a girls school in Minab. Satellite images verified by multiple news outlets show an American-made Tomahawk missile was used in the strike, and an ongoing military investigation determined that the U.S. was responsible for the attack, The New York Times said, citing officials and others familiar with the matter.

Seven U.S. service members were killed in strikes, and six U.S. service members died when a refueling aircraft crashed in Iraq. There have been 773 people in Lebanon and 12 civilians in Israel killed as well as two Israeli soldiers in Lebanon.

On Friday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the U.S. and Israel hit over 15,000 targets and wounded Mojtaba Khamenei, who took over the role of Iran’s supreme leader after his father’s death.

Traffic at the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint for an estimated 20% of the world’s oil supply, has been halted, since the war started. U.S. officials have floated the idea of the military escorting oil tankers through strait, though experts say it would be dangerous due to Iranian attacks on vessels.

Trump on Saturday called for China, France, Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom and other countries to send ships to the area “so that the Hormuz Strait will no longer be a threat by a Nation that has been totally decapitated.”

“In the meantime, the United States will be bombing the hell out of the shoreline, and continually shooting Iranian Boats and Ships out of the water,” Trump said. “One way or the other, we will soon get the Hormuz Strait OPEN, SAFE, and FREE!”

When asked by a reporter Friday how long the war will last, Trump said “I can’t tell you that.”

“I mean, I have my own idea, but what good does it do? It will be as long as it’s necessary,” he said. “They’ve been decimated. The country — their country’s in bad shape. The whole thing is collapsing.”

Cassandra Buchman
Cassandra Buchman
Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
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Why this story matters

U.S. forces struck military targets on Iran's Kharg Island, which handles 90% of Iran's oil exports, while deliberately sparing oil infrastructure; President Donald Trump warned he would reconsider that restraint if Iran continues blocking the Strait of Hormuz.

Energy prices and economic exposure

The conflict has already driven oil prices above $100 per barrel, a 40% increase since the war began, directly affecting gasoline costs, inflation and household budgets in the U.S. and globally.

Shipping disruptions and supply chains

Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has halted most commercial traffic through a waterway that normally carries 20% of the world's oil and gas, creating shortages of cooking fuel in Asia and raising freight costs worldwide.

Escalation risks

Trump's conditional threat to strike oil facilities if shipping remains blocked raises the prospect of further price spikes and wider regional conflict.

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Behind the numbers

Kharg Island handles approximately 90% of Iran's crude oil exports, with a loading capacity of roughly 7 million barrels per day. According to U.S. Central Command, more than 90 Iranian military targets were struck on the island. The Pentagon reports over 15,000 enemy targets have been struck in Iran since the war began, averaging more than 1,000 per day.

Context corner

Kharg Island has been Iran's primary oil export terminal since the 1960s when it was established by American oil giant Amoco. The facility was seized by the Iranian state following the 1979 Islamic Revolution. During the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s, the island was repeatedly targeted due to its critical role in Iran's economy.

Debunking

President Donald Trump claimed Iran is "totally defeated and wants a deal," but Iranian officials showed no signs of capitulation. Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei vowed to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed and warned neighboring countries hosting U.S. bases that they could face attacks if they support American military operations.

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Sources

  1. US Central Command
  2. President Donald Trump via Truth Social
  3. NBC News
  4. Fars News Agency
  5. NPR

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Sources

  1. US Central Command
  2. President Donald Trump via Truth Social
  3. NBC News
  4. Fars News Agency
  5. NPR

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