Trump says US strike killed Tren de Aragua leader in Venezuela

Diane Duenez
U.S. forces killed the head of Tren de Aragua in a strike on a Venezuelan compound, Trump announced on Friday.
Image credit: John Moore/Getty Images

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President Donald Trump said that U.S. forces carried out a strike that killed Héctor Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, known as Niño Guerrero, the leader of the cartel Tren de Aragua.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he ordered U.S. Southern Command to conduct what he described as a “swift and lethal kinetic strike” against Guerrero, whom he called the head of one of the world’s most violent criminal groups.

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Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the strike took place earlier this week and targeted a Tren de Aragua compound in Venezuela. Venezuela’s government also acknowledged Guerrero’s death, describing it as the result of a joint operation against organized crime in Bolívar state that relied on intelligence sharing and technological cooperation. Venezuelan officials said there was no U.S. military presence on the ground during the operation. 

Trump said the action was carried out in coordination with Venezuelan authorities and marked another step in his administration’s campaign against cartels and transnational criminal organizations.

“Tren de Aragua terrorists no longer have safe haven in Venezuela or anywhere else,” Trump wrote.

The president also used the post to criticize former President Joe Biden’s border policies and linked the gang to several high-profile killings, including those of Jocelyn Nungaray and Laken Riley.

The Trump administration designated Tren de Aragua a foreign terrorist organization in 2025 and has expanded the use of military assets in counternarcotics and anti-cartel operations across Latin America. Straight Arrow previously reported that administration officials were considering deeper military actions against cartel networks in the region.

Guerrero, 43, had been one of the most wanted figures in the Western Hemisphere. U.S. authorities accused him of overseeing a criminal network involved in drug trafficking, human trafficking, extortion and money laundering. He escaped from Venezuela’s Tocoron prison in 2023 after allegedly running the organization from inside the facility for years. The United States had offered a $5 million reward for information leading to his capture. 

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Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all. Her accolades include two Emmy awards, Missouri Broadcaster awards, a national NPPA award and the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow award.
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Why this story matters

The U.S. military conducted a strike in Venezuela that killed the leader of Tren de Aragua, a gang the Trump administration has designated a foreign terrorist organization and linked to crimes on U.S. soil.

Gang tied to US crimes

Trump linked Tren de Aragua to the killings of Jocelyn Nungaray and Laken Riley, connecting the group's operations to violence that occurred inside the United States.

Expanded military operations abroad

The administration has expanded the use of military assets in counternarcotics and anti-cartel operations across Latin America, according to the article.

Terrorist designation already in effect

Tren de Aragua was designated a foreign terrorist organization in 2025, a status that carries legal and financial consequences for any U.S. person or entity with ties to the group.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

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Transparent and credible

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100/100

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