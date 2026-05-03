Trump says US will escort neutral ships from Strait of Hormuz amid Iran talks

Diane Duenez
President Donald Trump said Sunday that the United States will begin escorting foreign commercial ships out of the Strait of Hormuz, describing the effort as a “humanitarian” operation aimed at helping neutral countries whose vessels have been caught in the widening Middle East conflict.
Image credit: Asghar Besharati/Getty Images

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President Donald Trump said Sunday that the United States will begin escorting foreign commercial ships out of the Strait of Hormuz, describing the effort as a “humanitarian” operation aimed at helping neutral countries whose vessels have been caught in the widening Middle East conflict.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said multiple countries asked the United States for assistance in freeing ships trapped in the strategic waterway, even though those nations were not involved in the fighting.

“Countries from all over the World, almost all of which are not involved in the Middle Eastern dispute … have asked the United States if we could help free up their Ships,” Trump wrote. He said the vessels belonged to “neutral and innocent bystanders” caught by circumstances beyond their control.

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Trump said U.S. forces would guide the ships safely out of “restricted waterways” so they could resume commerce, adding that the effort would begin “Monday morning, Middle East time.” He referred to the operation as “Project Freedom.”

According to Trump, many of the ships are running low on food and supplies needed for large crews to remain onboard in “healthy and sanitary” conditions. He framed the mission as a goodwill gesture by the United States and regional partners, including Iran.

“This is a Humanitarian gesture on behalf of the United States, Middle Eastern Countries but, in particular, the Country of Iran,” Trump wrote. He warned, however, that any interference with the operation “will, unfortunately, have to be dealt with forcefully.”

The announcement comes as diplomatic contacts continue between Washington and Tehran over Iran’s latest peace proposal.

Iran is reviewing the U.S. response to its proposal, according to Iran’s Foreign Ministry, though the United States has not formally confirmed submitting a reply. U.S. special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff told CNN that conversations between the two sides are ongoing.

On Saturday, the president said he was reviewing Iran’s proposal but suggested it was unlikely to be accepted. In a separate social media post, he wrote that Iran “has not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years.”

Speaking briefly with reporters while boarding Air Force One, Trump declined to outline specific conditions for resuming U.S. military strikes but said further action remained possible if Iran “misbehave[s].”

In Sunday’s social media post Trump said “Project Freedom” is separate from military escalation and intended solely to protect civilians, businesses and nations uninvolved in the fighting.

“The Ship movement is merely meant to free up people, companies, and Countries that have done absolutely nothing wrong,” he wrote. “They are victims of circumstance.”

Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow News. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all. Her accolades include two Emmy awards, Missouri Broadcaster awards, a national NPPA award and the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow award.
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Why this story matters

The U.S. military will begin escorting foreign commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint through which a significant share of global oil and goods passes, directly affecting supply chains and energy markets that American consumers depend on.

Shipping disruption is active

According to President Donald Trump, multiple foreign commercial vessels are already stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, with crews running low on food and supplies, signaling an ongoing disruption to international shipping routes.

US forces now engaged

Trump announced U.S. military escorts for foreign ships will begin Monday, marking an active American military role in a contested commercial waterway.

Conflict resolution remains unsettled

Iran is reviewing a U.S. response to its peace proposal, according to Iran's Foreign Ministry, though the U.S. has not formally confirmed submitting one, leaving the broader conflict unresolved.

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Synthesized coverage insights across 23 media outlets

Context corner

The Strait of Hormuz carries roughly 20% of the world's oil and natural gas trade. Iran closed the strait after the U.S. and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb.28, and a ceasefire came into effect in early April.

Policy impact

The U.S. has warned shipping companies they could face sanctions for paying Iran tolls in any form, including digital assets, to transit the strait.

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Sources

  1. President Donald Trump via Truth Social
  2. CNN

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame President Donald Trump's announcement with tentative terms like "guide," "help some" and "stuck," emphasizing a minimized, logistical aid amid Iran's "blockade" and crews "running low on food," fostering a skeptical, passive tone.
  • Media outlets in the center reports adopt procedural neutrality with words like "escorting."
  • Media outlets on the right counters with assertive phrasing such as "safely," "get on with their business," and "humanitarian gesture," portraying decisive U.S. heroism responding to worldwide appeals.

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Media landscape

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23 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • President Donald Trump announced "Project Freedom" to guide neutral ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz to safety, warning that interference would be met with force and describing the effort as humanitarian.
  • A cargo ship near the Strait of Hormuz was attacked by multiple small craft, with all crew safe; Iran denies responsibility and states a vessel was stopped for examination only, while asserting control over the strait and demanding tolls for passage.
  • Iran proposed a 14-point plan to the US aimed at ending the war, including lifting sanctions and ceasing hostilities, but Trump expressed doubt about its acceptance despite ongoing discussions.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Sunday, President Donald Trump announced "Project Freedom," a U.S. operation beginning Monday morning to guide neutral ships safely out of the Strait of Hormuz.
  • Trump described these vessels as "merely neutral and innocent bystanders" to the ongoing Iran war, with many reportedly running low on food and supplies while trapped in the waterway.
  • Terming the effort a "humanitarian process," Trump warned that if anyone interferes, the United States will deal with it "forcefully;" ships will not return until the area is safe.

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Key points from the Right

  • President Donald Trump announced that the United States will start efforts on Monday to free ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz.
  • Trump described the operation as a "humanitarian gesture" to help neutral countries not involved in the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran.
  • The United States will guide foreign ships safely out of the restricted waterways to allow them to continue their business.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. President Donald Trump via Truth Social
  2. CNN