Trump says WHCD shooting shows need for White House ballroom. But would it make a difference?

Cassandra Buchman
The morning after a gunman opened fire at the White House correspondents' dinner, President Donald Trump used it to argue in favor of the construction of a White House ballroom.
Image credit: Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
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The morning after a gunman opened fire at the security screening area outside the White House correspondents’ dinner, President Donald Trump used the shooting to argue in favor of the construction of a White House ballroom.

“This event would never have happened with the Militarily Top Secret Ballroom currently under construction at the White House,” Trump said on Truth Social. “It cannot be built fast enough!”

Trump went on to say that the ballroom will have “every highest level security feature there is, plus, there are no rooms sitting on top for unsecured people to pour in, and [it] is inside the gates of the most secure building in the World — The White House.”

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Some of Trump’s allies concurred with this, including Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, who said he and his wife had to be evacuated from the dinner.

“This event is yet another reason that President @realDonaldTrump’s ballroom should be built!” Landry wrote on X.

There is no evidence, though, that such a ballroom would make the White House correspondents’ dinner itself safer. The event is not typically hosted at or by the White House. Instead, it’s been at the Washington Hilton hotel for decades, and is put on by the independent White House Correspondents’ Association, which represents journalists.

Earlier this month, a federal judge halted most above-ground construction on the $400 million, 90,000 square foot ballroom, granting a request brought by the National Trust for Historic Preservation in a lawsuit. The only additions he allowed were below-ground work and anything “strictly necessary to cover, secure, and protect such national security facilities.”

Shortly before U.S. District Judge Richard Leon handed down his decision, Trump defended the ballroom by portraying it as a matter of presidential security.

“We have a drone-proof roof,” Mr. Trump told reporters, according to The New York Times. Included in the ballroom plans, he said, are bulletproof glass, “air-handling systems,” “biodefense all over,” “secure telecommunications and communications,” medical facilities and more.

A federal appeals court, a days later, put Leon’s order on hold, allowing building on the ballroom to continue for now.

Trump mentioned the lawsuit in his Truth Social post, saying it “must be dropped, immediately.”

“Nothing should be allowed to interfere with its construction,” he said.

Straight Arrow reached out to The National Trust for Historic Preservation for comment.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation, in a previous court filing, cast doubts on Trump’s insistence that stopping construction on the ballroom would affect safety.

“It is difficult to believe that even Defendants really think the absence of a massive White House ballroom jeopardizes national security,” the National Trust’s attorneys wrote.

In its initial complaint, submitted after the Trump administration demolished the East Wing to make way for the ballroom, the organization said the project is unlawful as it has not been authorized by Congress. It also did not go through a “legally mandated review” process, including a public comment period and environmental assessment, the trust said.

Leon, in his ruling, agreed that the construction appeared to be a clear violation of a law requiring congressional approval for any building construction on federal property.

“The President of the United States is the steward of the White House for future generations of First Families,” Leon started his ruling with. “He is not, however, the owner!”

Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche on Sunday shared a letter assistant U.S. Attorney General Brett Shumate wrote to Greg Craig, the legal representation for the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Shumate said that the “assassination attempt” on Trump “proves, yet again, that the White House ballroom is essential for the safety and security of the President, his family, his cabinet and his staff.”

“When the White House ballroom is complete, President Trump and his successors will no longer need to venture beyond the safety of the White House perimeter to attend large gatherings at the Washington Hilton ballroom,” Shumate wrote.

Shumate said that if the trust does not dismiss the lawsuit, the Department of Justice will move to dissolve Leon’s injunction and dismiss it themselves.

Xochitl Hinojosa, a former director of the DOJ’s Office of Public affairs, agreed with the idea that the correspondents’ dinner needs to be at a safer location.

However, “there are a lot of other venues besides the White House,” Hinojosa said in a quote-tweet of Blanche’s post.

“The WHCD is about the 1st amendment and celebrating amazing journalism,” she said. “It is not about any one president, and having it at the WH makes it about the president and his or her friends or preferred journalists. It takes an entire political party out of the equation.”

The White House Correspondents’ Association has not publicly stated if they will hold future dinners at a different location.

Security at the White House correspondents’ dinner

When it comes to the Washington Hilton, which is also where an attempt was made against the life of former President Ronald Reagan in 1981, Trump said it is “not ​particularly a secure building.”

Reuters reported that 2,600 attendees of the correspondents’ dinner had to pass metal detectors to go into the basement ballroom of the Hilton, but they only needed to show a ticket to enter the hotel, which was also open to guests.

Fox News congressional correspondent Bill Melugin wrote on X that his name was not checked against a list, he didn’t need to show ID and he was not patted down.

“Secret Service reacted quickly to an active armed threat and prevented that threat from getting into the ballroom,” he wrote. “But the security leading up to that point, in my opinion, appeared to be lacking severely.”

Experts in law enforcement and presidential security, in interviews with the BBC, said that the fact the gunman did not make it into the ballroom indicates that security arrangements worked the night of the shooting.

Former Secret Service agent Barry Donadio said to the BBC there appeared to be “no lack of agents, officers and police” at the dinner. Still, experts also said they expected there to be stronger measures at events Trump attends in the future, such as a wider security perimeter.

Blanche said in an interview on NBC News’ Meet the Press that the shooting suspect “barely broke the perimeter” of the event by a few feet.

U.S. Secret Service Director Matthew Quinn made a similar remark on X, writing that he “underestimated the protective capabilities of the U.S. Secret Service, and was stopped at first contact.”

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Cassandra Buchman
Cassandra Buchman
Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
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Why this story matters

A shooting at the White House correspondents' dinner has prompted public debate about event security and a contested $400 million White House construction project that has faced a legal battle.

Security at public events

Reuters reported that 2,600 dinner attendees passed metal detectors to enter the ballroom, but only needed a ticket to enter the hotel itself, which remained open to guests.

Ballroom construction dispute

A federal judge ruled the $400 million White House ballroom project appears to violate a law requiring congressional approval, though a federal appeals court has since allowed construction to continue for now.

Contested security claims

Trump linked the shooting to the need for the ballroom, but the dinner is held at an independent venue not connected to the White House, and the National Trust for Historic Preservation has disputed the national security rationale in court filings.

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Behind the numbers

The proposed White House ballroom is 90,000 square feet and would seat up to 999 guests at a cost of around $400 million, funded by private donors. The project's budget has reportedly grown from an initial $100–200 million estimate.

Community reaction

Social media users were divided, with some calling Trump's pivot to the ballroom "shameless" or "out of touch," while MAGA supporters and conservative commentators including Meghan McCain and Chaya Raichik argued the shooting proved the ballroom was necessary.

Context corner

The White House Correspondents' Dinner has been held at the Washington Hilton for decades and is a privately organized event, not a government function. The East Wing, demolished in October 2025 to make way for the ballroom, dates to the early 20th century and has housed a presidential emergency bunker since 1942, built during Franklin D. Roosevelt's presidency.

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Sources

  1. President Donald Trump via Truth Social
  2. National Historic Trust for Preservation
  3. The New York Times
  4. The Washington Post
  5. Reuters
  6. BBC

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame President Donald Trump's post-shooting ballroom advocacy as an "insane pivot" and exploitative "use" of tragedy to boost a "corrupt project," employing outraged tones with terms like "slammed" to evoke moral failing.
  • Media outlets in the center Center coverage neutrally notes Trump "highlights need" without judgment.
  • Media outlets on the right portrays the incident as proof that "justifies" and "sharpens focus" on the secure ballroom's necessity, using affirmative language like "proves need" to underscore prescience.

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Center

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Key points from the Right

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. President Donald Trump via Truth Social
  2. National Historic Trust for Preservation
  3. The New York Times
  4. The Washington Post
  5. Reuters
  6. BBC

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