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Trump sends ICE to airports as TSA shortages drive hours-long lines

Updated 
Jason K. Morrell
ICE agents are deploying to airports nationwide to help manage security lines as a DHS funding standoff continues.
Image credit: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images

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ICE agents are deploying to airports nationwide Monday to help manage security lines as a Department of Homeland Security funding standoff continues. The move follows staffing shortages at TSA checkpoints, where some travelers report waits of three to four hours at major airports.

Passengers at major airports are facing lines that stretch through terminals as TSA officers work without pay during the funding lapse. The administration says the deployment is meant to shorten lines and keep checkpoints operating.

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ICE deployment begins as staffing shortages persist

Border czar Tom Homan told “Fox News Sunday” that ICE agents will assist with airport operations, including managing crowds so TSA officers can stay focused on screening.

“Tomorrow we’re going to try to move those lines quicker, give TSA support,” he said. “The president came up with a great idea, let’s send additional resources to the airports to support the American people and support the men and women of TSA who are not getting paid, but are showing up for work every day.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said ICE personnel have relevant training and can help manage airport operations, even if they are not replacing TSA officers.

“They run those same type of security machines at the southern border, right? Packages come through or people come through. They run similar assets,” Duffy said on ABC News’ “This Week.” “We have ICE agents who are trained and can provide assistance to agents,”

Megan Varner/Getty Images

The administration has not said how many agents will be deployed or provided a full list of airports, though CNN reports 13 will be impacted Monday. The New York Times puts the number at 14.

At Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Mayor Andre Dickens said federal officials have told the city that agents from Homeland Security Investigations and ICE enforcement will be deployed.

In a statement, he said those agents will support TSA operations, including crowd control and line management inside domestic terminals, and are “not intended to conduct immigration enforcement activities.”

Democrats raise concerns about training and oversight

Democratic leaders have criticized the plan, arguing it puts personnel without airport screening experience into sensitive roles.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told CNN the approach risks placing untrained individuals in high-security environments.

“We’ve already seen how ICE conducts itself,” he said. “These are untrained individuals when it comes to doing the current job that they have for the most part, let alone deploying them in close exposure in highly sensitive situations at airports across the country.”

Airports strained as funding standoff continues

The Department of Homeland Security remains without full funding, leaving TSA officers working without pay. Officials say the shortages are already affecting operations and contributing to long lines and delays.

The White House calls Monday’s ICE deployment a temporary measure while lawmakers work toward a funding agreement.

President Donald Trump confirmed the plan on Truth Social Sunday, saying ICE agents would begin assisting at airports immediately.

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason K. Morrell is the managing editor for mornings at Straight Arrow News, where he drives editorial across digital and video platforms.
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Why this story matters

TSA officers are working without pay during a funding lapse, causing three- to four-hour waits at major airports, and ICE agents are being deployed Monday to help manage lines.

Airport wait times are extended

Travelers at major airports now face security lines stretching through terminals with reported waits of three to four hours.

TSA officers work without pay

TSA checkpoint staff continue screening passengers during the Department of Homeland Security funding standoff but are not receiving paychecks.

ICE agents deployed to airports

ICE personnel will assist with airport operations starting Monday, though the administration has not disclosed how many agents or which airports.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. The New York Post
  3. Fox News
  4. ABC News
  5. CNN

Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. The New York Post
  3. Fox News
  4. ABC News
  5. CNN

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