Trump set for prime-time Bible reading from Oval Office

President Donald Trump will take part in a nationwide Bible reading Tuesday evening, delivering a pre-recorded passage from the Oval Office, with his segment set for the 6 p.m. ET hour as part of a multi-day public reading of scripture in Washington.

The event, titled America Reads the Bible, brings together hundreds of participants to read the text from beginning to end over the course of a week. According to USA Today, organizers slotted Trump into a prominent evening window to read from 2 Chronicles, a section that includes a verse long embraced by his political and religious base.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

The White House framed the event as part of a broader push tied to faith and national identity. In a statement, Trump said the initiative would “honor Holy Scripture, renew our faith, usher in a historic resurgence of religion on American shores and rededicate the United States as one Nation under God.”

Event draws Trump allies and evangelical leaders

The reading includes nearly 500 participants, with a lineup dominated by figures aligned with Trump and the evangelical movement. Cabinet officials, senior aides, pastors, and activists are scheduled to take part, according to Fox News.

African American supporters lay their hands on U.S. President Donald Trump as they pray for him at the conclusion of a news conference and meeting in the Cabinet Room at the White House February 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The New York Times reports most readings are being held live at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, while some participants, including Trump, recorded their segments in advance. The event runs on a fixed daily schedule and is available via livestream.

Selected passage carries political weight

Trump’s reading focuses on a passage calling for humility, prayer and repentance, according to CNN. The verse has circulated for decades in evangelical spaces and is often invoked in moments framed as calls for national renewal.

Organizers told the Times the section was deliberately reserved for the president, pointing to its prominence in American prayer traditions.

Appearance follows week of religious backlash

Trump’s participation follows a series of public disputes tied to religion. He recently criticized Pope Leo XIV over the war in Iran, drawing pushback from Catholic leaders.

The president also faced criticism from some Christians after posting and then deleting an AI-generated image depicting himself as Jesus. He later said the image was intended to show him as a doctor.

New media post from Donald J. Trump



(TS: 12 Apr 21:49 ET)​​​‍​​‌‍​​‌‍​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​‌‍​​​​​​‌‍​​‌‍​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​‌‍ pic.twitter.com/uWUoEG1bSQ — Commentary: Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) April 13, 2026

The reading places Trump alongside political and religious allies in a coordinated effort to elevate the role of faith in public life.