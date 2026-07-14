Trump shrinks two Utah national monuments to open more land for mining 

Julia Marshall
Trump signs proclamations, shrinking two Utah national monuments from 3.2 million acres to less than 303,000.
Image credit: Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

President Donald Trump has drastically reduced the size of two national monuments in Utah, saying they cover too much land and limit access to critical materials.

The president issued two proclamations Monday, shrinking the boundaries of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments by nearly 3 million acres combined.

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The move falls under the Antiquities Act, which authorizes presidents to designate national monuments to protect historic landmarks, structures and other sites of historic or scientific interest on federally owned land. 

The size of both monuments has shifted several times over the years. Trump reduced them during his first term before former President Joe Biden reversed the move. Now, Trump is reversing course once again. 

Grand Staircase-Escalante (L) and Bears Ears (R).(Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images).

Monument boundaries change

Under the new proclamations, the monuments will shrink from more than 3.2 million acres — nearly the size of Connecticut — to less than 303,000 acres combined. The reduction is even greater than during Trump’s first term, when the monuments were reduced to about 618,000 acres. 

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, who joined Trump at the White House for the announcement, said the Antiquities Act requires monuments to “be the smallest area as possible to protect the antiquities.”

Trump’s proclamations argue that neither monument met that standard. 

Resources within the monuments

The proclamations also cite critical minerals as a key reason for reducing the protected areas. 

The White House says Grand Staircase-Escalante contains significant deposits of minerals, including chromium, cobalt, copper, iron, lead, manganese, molybdenum, nickel, silver, thorium, titanium, uranium, vanadium, zinc, and zirconium. 

  • Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images
  • Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images
  • Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images

“Modifying the Monument’s boundaries will help ensure that adequate domestic supplies exist, thereby reducing the threat posed by our Nation’s reliance on foreign sources,” Trump’s proclamation states

Similarly, Trump says Bears Ears contains minerals important to defense, manufacturing and transportation. 

“It is imperative that the United States not rely on foreign sources for these resources,” Trump’s proclamation reads.

  • George Frey/Getty Images
  • George Frey/Getty Images
  • George Frey/Getty Images
  • George Frey/Getty Images
  • George Frey/Getty Images

The move marks a sharp reversal from Biden’s goal of conserving at least 30% of U.S. lands and waters by 2030.

Native tribes and conservation groups fight back

Native American leaders say Trump’s reductions will put culturally significant sites at risk. 

“These monuments carry a living cultural identity,” said Davina Smith-Idjesa, Four Corners Tribal Program Manager at the National Parks Conservation Association. “They hold traditional knowledge and sacred connections that are inseparable from the land itself.”

She said dismantling protections “ignores years of collaborative stewardship and the enduring relationship Tribal Nations continue to have with these landscapes.”

Specifically, Bears Ears includes ancestral villages, ceremonial and burial sites, along with locations tied to some tribes’ creation and migration stories. Grand Staircase-Escalante is home to cliffs, canyons, natural arches and archaeological sites, including ancient rock art. 

The National Parks Conservation Association also condemned the proclamations.

“Trump’s order to slash protections for Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante is both a betrayal to the American people and illegal,” said Tiernan Sittenfeld, the association’s president and CEO. 

Sittenfeld said the group will continue fighting for the monuments in Congress, in the courts and alongside Tribal Nations. 

Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images

“This breathtaking landscape connects cultural and natural treasures, ensuring the health of dozens of national parks, monuments and protected wildlife corridors,” Sittenfeld said. “This sweeping attack is not only an assault on our monuments, but on the very foundation of our National Park System.”

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Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

Trump's reduction of two Utah national monuments by roughly 90% directly changes what protections apply to nearly 3 million acres of federally owned public land, opening those acres to mining, drilling and other resource development while removing bans on new construction that were in place under monument designation.

Public land access shifts

Hunting, fishing and recreation were already permitted inside both monuments, according to the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance's legal director, contradicting claims made at the signing ceremony; the reduction changes land management rules, not recreational access per se.

Mining and drilling now allowed

Lands removed from monument boundaries become subject to mineral and geothermal leasing laws, according to the proclamations, opening nearly 3 million acres to new mining claims and resource extraction that monument status had banned.

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Fear No Fact.

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Center-rated reporting

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Sources

  1. National Parks Conservation Association
  2. White House

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the monument cuts as a destructive rollback, using phrases like “gutting,” “decimating,” “push,” and “fight” to stress environmental loss, sacred Native land, and corporate or extractive interests.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right instead present the same 90% or 3 million-acre reduction as a decisive correction to “federal overreach,” emphasizing Trump’s authority, “multiple-use” land management, and local control.

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Media landscape

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146 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • President Trump reduced protections on nearly 3 million acres of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments in Utah, cutting about 90% of each monument's area through proclamations under the Antiquities Act.
  • Bears Ears, established by President Obama in 2016 with tribal co-stewardship, was reduced from 1.36 million acres to approximately 121,000 acres, impacting sacred Indigenous lands and cultural sites.
  • Grand Staircase-Escalante, created by President Clinton in 1996, lost nearly 1.7 million of its 1.87 million acres in reductions that reversed protections restored in 2021.
  • The reductions have prompted legal challenges on presidential authority and widespread opposition from Indigenous tribes, conservation groups, and local communities who emphasize co-stewardship and cultural heritage.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Monday, President Donald Trump issued an executive order reducing the boundaries of Bears Ears National Monument and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in Utah, undoing protections established by previous administrations on sacred public lands.
  • Trump Interior Secretary Doug Burgum initiated the review to expand U.S. Energy production, fulfilling a goal of Utah officials who long argued the state should control its own lands for mining coal and uranium.
  • Davina Smith-Idjesa, co-chair of the Bears Ears Inter-Tribal Coalition, called the reduction "heartbreaking," saying the area is a "living cultural site" holding tribal histories, ceremonies, and ancestral footprints.
  • The executive action triggers new legal challenges over whether a president has authority under the 1906 Antiquities Act to alter boundaries of existing monuments, a power legally contested between federal and state officials.
  • Administration policies aim to tap natural resource wealth across more than 100,000 square miles of federal lands, reversing the Biden-era goal to conserve at least 30% of U.S. Lands and waters by 2030.

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Key points from the Right

  • President Trump signed executive orders reducing Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments in Utah by nearly 3 million acres, reversing expansions made under President Biden.
  • Bears Ears is sacred to multiple tribal nations and contains cultural and archaeological sites, while Grand Staircase-Escalante contains large coal reserves.
  • Utah officials and the state's congressional delegation support the reductions, citing the monuments as too large and restrictive for grazing, recreation, and resource development.
  • The reduction of these monuments has reignited debate over presidential power under the Antiquities Act of 1906 and has drawn criticism from Native American tribes and conservationists who warn against opening lands for development.

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Sources

  1. National Parks Conservation Association
  2. White House