Trump signs order to make Christmas Eve, Dec. 26 federal holidays

Cassandra Buchman
President Donald Trump signed an executive order this week declaring Christmas Eve and the day after Christmas federal holidays. This still isn't official, however — in order to enact a federal holiday, Congress needs to pass a law and get the president's signature.
Image credit: Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Executive order

President Donald Trump signed an executive order to close all executive departments and agencies in the federal government on Dec. 24 and Dec. 26.

Needs congressional approval

Congressional approval is needed to make any federal holiday official.

How much do these cost?

The cost of federal holidays to taxpayers has been estimated at anywhere from $818 million to $918 million.

Full story

President Donald Trump signed an executive order this week declaring Christmas Eve and the day after Christmas federal holidays. This still isn’t official, however — in order to enact a federal holiday, Congress needs to pass a law and get the president’s signature.

Still, per Trump’s order, “all executive departments and agencies of the Federal Government shall be closed and their employees excused from duty” on Dec. 24 and Dec. 26. Heads of executive departments or agencies, Trump said, can determine that certain offices must remain open “for reasons of national security, defense, or other public need.”

Official federal holidays

There are currently 12 “federal holidays” currently recognized in the U.S. Congress.gov said that these are often referred to as “national holidays,” though they are only for federal employees.

“Neither Congress nor the President has asserted the authority to declare a ‘national holiday’ that would be binding on the 50 states, as each state individually determines its legal holidays,” the website said.

Current official federal holidays are:

  • New Year’s Day
  • Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday
  • Washington’s Birthday
  • Memorial Day
  • Juneteenth National Independence Day
  • Independence Day
  • Labor Day
  • Columbus Day
  • Veterans Day
  • Thanksgiving Day
  • Christmas Day

The most recent of these congressionally-approved holidays is Juneteenth, which marks the day the last enslaved Black people living in Galveston, Texas learned that they were freed.

Trump gave federal workers Dec.24 off during his first term in 2019 and 2020. Former President Barack Obama gave them the day after Christmas off in 2014, though he did not do that for Christmas Eve.

Forbes estimated the cost of each federal holidays is $818 million to taxpayers, excluding the military and Postal Service. The National Taxpayers Union Foundation puts that number at $918 million.

Some federal workers, the National Taxpayers Union Foundation noted, are still required to work during a holiday such as those who work for Transportation Security Administration or the Department of Homeland Security. This would make them eligible for premium pay.

“To an extent, some of these costs can be mitigated because of reduced use of utilities and other operating expenses in federal buildings and facilities, but this amount is difficult to determine,” according to the foundation.

Cassandra Buchman
Cassandra Buchman
Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
Diane Duenez contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

President Donald Trump’s executive order to give federal workers Dec. 24 and 26 off creates a rare five-day holiday for most government employees, highlighting presidential authority over federal leave and sparking discussion on holiday policy, economic impact and precedent.

Presidential authority

The story underscores the ability of the president to grant temporary federal holidays through executive orders, showing how executive powers can shape federal workforce policies without permanent changes.

Federal workforce impact

Granting additional days off affects millions of government employees, workplace schedules and public services, with some essential staff still required to work, illustrating the operational considerations involved.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 86 media outlets

Behind the numbers

Across several articles, it is stated that the executive order will provide about three million federal employees with two extra paid days off, creating an effective five-day holiday period when combined with Christmas Day and the weekend. This does not affect employees outside the federal workforce.

Context corner

Temporary paid leave for federal workers around Christmas is a practice used by multiple presidents in the past, but the combination of both Dec. 24 and Dec. 26 off is rare. Permanent federal holidays require congressional action.

History lesson

Past presidents such as Barack Obama have occasionally granted additional days off around Christmas, typically just Christmas Eve or the day after. The combination of both days is infrequent and not standard policy.

Sources

  1. White House
  2. Congress.gov
  3. Forbes
  4. National Taxpayers Union Foundation
  5. Government Executive

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frames the executive order as President Donald Trump "giving" a "Christmas gift" to "lucky workers," emphasizing positive impact and "holiday cheer."
  • Trump as "creating" or "granting" an "unprecedented" "early Christmas gift," highlighting his personal generosity and connecting it to broader political themes like "Making Christmas Great, Again."
  • Media outlets in the center neutrally clarify the practicalities and questions if it's a "one-off move," it de-emphasizes emotional framing.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets on the right to provide a bias comparison.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

86 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • President Donald Trump signed an executive order giving federal workers two additional days off around Christmas: Christmas Eve and Dec. 26, allowing federal agencies to close during these days as well as Christmas Day.
  • Trump's executive order increases the total number of federal holidays to 13 this year, following his previous designations of Christmas Eve and Dec. 26 during his first term.

Key points from the Center

  • On Dec. 18, President Donald Trump signed an executive order closing executive departments and agencies on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025 and Friday, Dec. 26, 2025, creating a five-day holiday break for many federal employees.
  • This move follows a pattern in which presidents have sometimes varied in holiday closures, but granting both the day before and the day after Christmas is less frequent and marks the first time in recent years federal employees received two extra days.

Key points from the Right

  • President Donald Trump signed an executive order granting federal employees two additional days off for Christmas on Dec.24 and Dec. 26, 2025.
  • This order creates a five-day holiday break for many federal workers, including Christmas Day and the weekend.
  • Federal agencies can decide to remain open on these days for reasons of national security or urgent public need, according to the order.

Other (sources without bias rating):

