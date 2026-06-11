Trump sticks with Pulte, leaving FISA renewal hanging a day before deadline

Jason K. Morrell
President Trump is standing by his decision to install Bill Pulte as acting DNI, as Congress tries to extend a critical surveillance program.
Image credit: Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images

Full story

President Donald Trump is standing by his decision to install Bill Pulte as acting director of national intelligence, and Congress now finds itself trying to extend a critical surveillance program while lawmakers from both parties question the choice.

The White House is seeking a short-term extension of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which expires Friday. Republican leaders are pushing for a temporary patch to buy time, but support that existed only days ago has started to splinter over Trump’s insistence that Pulte move into the intelligence post later this month.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Trump defends his choice

Trump used a Truth Social post Wednesday to accuse Democrats of turning national security into a political fight.

“Just like they did on Border Funding, the Radical Left Dumocrats are trying to take our National Security hostage because of unrelated issues,” the president wrote.

Trump said Pulte will assume the role June 19 while he continues searching for a permanent nominee. He also said he wants Pulte to begin shrinking the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and return personnel to their home agencies.

Pulte currently leads the Federal Housing Finance Agency and oversees Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. He has never worked in intelligence or national security, a fact that has become increasingly difficult for administration allies to defend as they try to gather votes for a FISA extension.

Democrats draw a line

Democrats who have previously supported Section 702 are now linking any extension to Trump’s handling of the intelligence post.

House Intelligence Committee Democrats, led by Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut, called on Pulte to undergo a full security review before gaining access to the nation’s most sensitive intelligence.

“Never has a person with so little experience or understanding had at their fingertips the sources and methods of the intelligence community,” lawmakers wrote in a letter to Trump.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries made clear earlier this week that Pulte’s appointment has changed the political landscape around FISA.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Many Democrats who have traditionally voted to preserve the surveillance authority now have “deep skepticism” about extending it while Pulte remains Trump’s choice to oversee the intelligence community, Jeffries said.

“Then Donald Trump as he often does, tosses a hand grenade into those sensitive negotiations by elevating Bill Pulte as the director of national intelligence,” Jeffries said. “Someone who’s a political hack, a malignant clown and he’s woefully unqualified to serve in any position in the federal government.

GOP leaders search for votes

Speaker Mike Johnson announced plans for a House vote Thursday on a short-term extension that would keep Section 702 alive into July while the White House works through its search for a permanent intelligence chief.

Johnson and other Republican leaders have argued that concerns about Pulte should not determine the fate of a surveillance program they view as essential to tracking foreign threats.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The challenge is that resistance is no longer confined to Democrats. Some Republicans remain uneasy about Pulte’s appointment, while others continue pressing for changes to FISA’s warrantless surveillance provisions before agreeing to any extension.

Friday deadline approaches

Until last week, Senate leaders were working toward a three-year renewal.

That effort stalled after Trump’s announcement. Seven Republicans joined Democrats in blocking advancement of the legislation, forcing leaders in both chambers to pivot toward a short-term extension instead.

Trump has made clear he is not backing away from the appointment.

Whether Congress is willing to move forward anyway will determine what happens when Section 702 reaches its expiration date midnight on Friday.

Round out your reading

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason leads morning editorial coverage across U.S. politics, business, and global news for Straight Arrow, overseeing the flagship Unbiased Updates program and its newsroom team. His work includes shaping major breaking news, live events, and election and convention coverage at CNN US, CNN International, and Scripps News.
Tags: , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

A federal surveillance law that allows intelligence agencies to collect communications of foreign targets abroad — and that incidentally sweeps up Americans' messages — is on track to expire at midnight Friday, with Congress unable to agree on an extension.

Americans' data already collected

Section 702 allows the FBI to search Americans' communications swept up incidentally during foreign surveillance without a warrant, a documented practice with recorded compliance violations according to the articles.

New collection would stop

According to a former intelligence officer cited in the articles, if the law lapses, the intelligence community would lose the ability to add new foreign targets in real time, creating gaps in threat monitoring.

Surveillance leadership in dispute

Bill Pulte, who has been linked to criminal referrals against Trump critics using confidential housing data, is set to oversee the surveillance program on June 19 absent a congressional or White House resolution.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. The Washington Post
  3. CNBC
  4. Reuters

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the standoff as a warning that Trump is putting a surveillance tool “at risk,” spotlighting an “unqualified” pick and the possibility of abuse.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right flip the blame onto Democrats, using combative terms like “extortion,” “battle,” and “hostage” to portray them as obstructing a needed extension.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

46 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act allows warrantless collection of foreign targets' communications but faces expiration without renewal due to political disagreements.
  • President Trump appointed Bill Pulte as acting Director of National Intelligence despite his lack of intelligence experience and controversy over politically motivated criminal referrals against critics.
  • Both Democrats and some Republicans oppose Pulte's appointment, refusing to support the Section 702 renewal unless he is withdrawn and a qualified permanent director is nominated.
  • The potential lapse in Section 702 threatens U.S. foreign intelligence gathering during major upcoming events, including the World Cup, raising national security concerns among lawmakers.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • President Donald Trump sought on Wednesday to break a congressional deadlock over renewing Section 702 surveillance powers but refused to withdraw his pick, Bill Pulte, as Acting Director of National Intelligence.
  • Lawmakers oppose Pulte, a mortgage regulator with no national security experience, citing his past use of confidential data to investigate Trump's political adversaries.
  • Intelligence experts warn a lapse in the Section 702 program would create critical gaps in foreign intelligence, especially as the United States hosts the World Cup and faces hostilities with Iran.
  • With a 53-47 seat majority, Republicans need at least seven Democrats to extend the law, yet Democrats refuse to advance the bill while Pulte remains in line.
  • Trump is interviewing permanent candidates, including former House Intelligence Committee chairman Pete Hoekstra, while the House prepares for an unlikely attempt to approve a short-term extension before Friday's midnight deadline.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • President Trump appointed William J. Pulte as acting Director of National Intelligence and refuses to remove him despite opposition from Senate Democrats, which has blocked the reauthorization of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act Section 702 program.
  • Section 702 allows warrantless surveillance of foreign targets and incidental collection of Americans' communications, and its expiration threatens to halt critical intelligence gathering used to prevent terrorist attacks and combat drug networks.
  • Senate Majority Leader John Thune and security experts emphasize the importance of extending Section 702, especially during key national events, and urge bipartisan support to prevent its lapse.
  • Democrats demand reforms to Section 702 and oppose Pulte's permanent appointment due to concerns over his lack of national security experience and privacy implications.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. The Washington Post
  3. CNBC
  4. Reuters