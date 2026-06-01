Trump-style outsider leads Colombia vote, runoff set after disputed count

William Jackson
Colombia’s presidential race now heads to a June 21 runoff between Abelardo de la Espriella and Iván Cepeda.
Image credit: Luis ACOSTA and Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP via Getty Images

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Colombia’s presidential race is heading to a high-stakes runoff after a polarizing first-round vote left two sharply different candidates vying for the presidency.

Right-wing political outsider Abelardo de la Espriella led Sunday’s field with more than 43% of the vote, following a campaign modeled after U.S. President Donald Trump and El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele.

Vanessa ROMERO / AFP via Getty Images

Left-wing Sen. Iván Cepeda, the endorsed successor of outgoing President Gustavo Petro, followed closely with just over 40%. Because neither candidate cleared the 50% threshold required to win outright, both advance to a June 21 runoff.

Left-wing Sen. Iván Cepeda, the endorsed successor of outgoing President Gustavo Petro, followed closely with just over 40 percent.
Andres Rot/Getty Images

The preliminary count immediately drew backlash from the left. Both Cepeda and Petro sowed doubt regarding the numbers, alleging software glitches and vote discrepancies. Petro claimed that private counting software was corrupted by the improper addition of 800,000 identification numbers left off the official census.

However, Juanita Goebertus, the Americas director of Human Rights Watch, defended the system as independent and trustworthy, urging the international community to respect the results.

The election unfolds amid a violent surge in cartel activity and record cocaine production across the country. The two remaining candidates offer opposing strategies to address the security crisis. De la Espriella, running under his self-founded Defensores de la Patria party, promises a heavy-handed crackdown on crime, including building 10 maximum-security megaprisons.

Cepeda, a veteran lawmaker who helped negotiate Colombia’s historic 2016 peace deal with FARC guerrillas, favors pursuing continued peace negotiations with armed factions and drug cartels.

Conservative candidate Paloma Valencia, who finished a distant third with 7 percent of the vote, officially endorsed de la Espriella at a news conference Sunday night. Her supporters, who oppose Petro’s mandate, could potentially swing their support to de la Espriella in the final round.

William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
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Why this story matters

Colombia's presidential runoff pits two candidates with opposing approaches to drug cartel violence and cocaine production, issues that directly affect U.S. drug supply, foreign policy and bilateral trade relations.

Cocaine supply chain implications

Colombia is described as a record cocaine producer, and the next president's chosen strategy — crackdown or negotiation — will shape enforcement conditions affecting U.S. drug markets.

Contested vote integrity claims

Outgoing President Petro and Sen. Cepeda alleged software glitches and vote discrepancies, though Human Rights Watch's Americas director described the system as independent and trustworthy.

U.S. policy alignment at stake

De la Espriella modeled his campaign after Trump and Bukele, signaling a potential shift in how Colombia's government aligns with current U.S. foreign policy priorities.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. NBC News
  2. CBS News

Sources

  1. NBC News
  2. CBS News