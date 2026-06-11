Trump taps former SEC chair Jay Clayton for DNI after Pulte pick pushback

Updated 
Devin Pavlou
The president announced his choice to replace DNI Tulsi Gabbard after an earlier pick saw bipartisan pushback.
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President Donald Trump nominated former Securities and Exchange Commission chair Jay Clayton for the position of director of National Intelligence on Thursday. The president’s decision comes after his nomination of Bill Pulte, a top federal housing official, sparked bipartisan controversy. 

Clayton currently serves as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York. If confirmed, Clayton would replace DNI Tulsi Gabbard after she announced her resignation following her husband’s cancer diagnosis. 

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Trump called Clayton “very Highly Respected” when he made his announcement. 

“Few people anywhere in the Legal Community are respected at the level of Jay,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “I encourage the United States Senate to confirm Jay as soon as possible.”

Controversy over Pulte’s pick

Shortly after Trump nominated Pulte to lead the DNI, which oversees the U.S. intelligence community, Democrats condemned the decision. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., called the selection “another indication of how unserious, reckless, and dangerous” the administration has been on national security matters.

“Bill Pulte is willing to say anything or do anything that Donald Trump demands, no matter how reckless, vengeful, or unlawful Donald Trump’s demand may be,” Jeffries said. “Bill Pulte has weaponized the federal government to go after Donald Trump’s perceived enemies.”

In the Senate, the criticism was bipartisan. In a post on X, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., labeled Pulte as “a partisan thug with no experience in intelligence” and argued the appointment would make the country less safe.

Senate Republicans also questioned Trump’s decision. Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said that the country needs experienced intelligence professionals in the role.

“We don’t need a weaponized DNI, we need professionals there,” Thune said.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, also spoke out, saying nothing in Pulte’s resume would qualify him for the position. Cornyn recently lost his primary election to Trump-endorsed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Will the Senate confirm Clayton?

According to CNBC, Thune told reporters that Clayton has a “great reputation” and Senate Republican leadership will work to get him confirmed, “as quickly as possible.”

When asked if there was a realistic chance to get him confirmed before Pulte becomes acting DNI, Thune replied, “I don’t know what realistic is, but we’re going to probe the limits of it.“

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., similarly said that he has “great respect for Jay Clayton.” But he questioned why Trump had taken so long to nominate Clayton. 

“Why he waited until after the House broke, I have no idea,” Warner said, according to CNBC. “If there was any level of serious concern about this in the White House, the House has already left town.”

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Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow.
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Why this story matters

The leadership of the U.S. intelligence community is in flux, with a contested nomination withdrawn and a new one pending Senate confirmation.

Intelligence leadership is unsettled

The DNI position, which oversees the entire U.S. intelligence community, currently lacks a confirmed permanent director following Gabbard's resignation.

Bipartisan resistance shaped outcome

Republican Senate leaders, including Majority Leader Thune, publicly broke with Trump over the Pulte nomination, citing a need for experienced intelligence professionals.

Confirmation timing is uncertain

Thune said Senate leadership will work to confirm Clayton "as quickly as possible" but could not say whether it would happen before Pulte assumes an acting role.

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Synthesized coverage insights across 36 media outlets

Community reaction

Senate Majority Leader John Thune praised Clayton as having "a great reputation" and pledged to move "fairly quickly" on confirmation. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Pulte "has got to go" and that the DNI role is "too important" for Pulte to hold.

History lesson

In 2020, Trump attempted to install Clayton as U.S. attorney in Manhattan but backed down after then-U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman agreed to step down, with assurances that probes into Trump allies would not be disrupted.

Underreported

Clayton came into the U.S. attorney role without a background in criminal law, specializing previously in capital-raising and mergers and acquisitions. It is also unclear what national security experience he has, which is a legal requirement to serve as DNI.

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Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the nomination as a Trump “capitulation,” amplifying surprise and skepticism with phrases like “taken aback."
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right cast it as a clean, affirmative reset, using words like “taps,” “BREAKING,” and “permanent” to signal urgency and confidence.

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Media landscape

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36 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Trump urged the United States Senate to confirm Jay Clayton quickly.
  • The nomination follows criticism of Trump's earlier pick, Bill Pulte, who lacked national security experience and served as acting national intelligence chief.
  • Jay Clayton is highly respected in the legal community, according to Trump's statement on Truth Social.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Thursday, President Donald Trump announced his nomination of Attorney Jay Clayton as Director of National Intelligence, urging Senate confirmation. Clayton, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and former Securities and Exchange Commission chair, would serve permanently.
  • President Trump previously named Federal Housing Finance Director Bill Pulte as Acting Director, sparking protests from Senate Democrats who argued Pulte lacked national security experience and could abuse intelligence for political purposes.
  • The nomination controversy jeopardized a bipartisan deal to renew Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, with lawmakers facing a deadline to reauthorize this critical intelligence program by the end of this week.
  • Senate members praised Clayton as a qualified professional, though officials cautioned that immediate confirmation remains unlikely given the complex political landscape and competing legislative priorities.
  • The search for a permanent intelligence chief exposes deep partisan divides over intelligence oversight as President Trump clarified Poelte is not his permanent pick, aiming to fill the leadership void amid legislative urgency.

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Key points from the Right

  • President Donald Trump announced the nomination of Jay Clayton as the permanent Director of National Intelligence .
  • Clayton would replace Tulsi Gabbard, who resigned due to her husband's cancer diagnosis; Bill Pulte is the acting DNI.
  • Trump praised Clayton's legal reputation and urged the Senate to confirm him quickly.

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