Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Trump threatens to ‘massively blow up’ Iran gas field after Qatar attacks

Jason K. Morrell
Image credit: Social media via Reuters

Full story

President Donald Trump said the U.S. will destroy Iran’s largest gas field if Iran attacks Qatar again. The warning follows Iranian strikes on Gulf energy sites and an Israeli attack on that same field.

In a post on Truth Social Wednesday night, Trump said Israel acted alone in striking Iran’s South Pars gas field and that neither the U.S. nor Qatar had prior knowledge. He warned that if Iran targets Qatar again, the United States would “massively blow up the entirety” of the field.

But The Wall Street Journal reports Trump was aware of the Israeli strike in advance and supported it as a warning to Iran over its actions in the Strait of Hormuz.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Iran hits Gulf energy infrastructure

Iran launched missile attacks on Qatar’s main liquefied natural gas hub Wednesday, Ras Laffan Industrial City, sparking fires and causing extensive damage, according to Qatari officials and QatarEnergy. Production at the facility had already been halted before the latest strikes.

Iran also targeted sites across the region. Missiles and drones struck near Riyadh, where Saudi air defenses intercepted incoming fire saying that the SAMREF refinery was hit. Saudi officials said they reserve the right to respond militarily if attacks continue.

In the United Arab Emirates, authorities shut down operations at key gas and oil facilities after intercepting missiles and drones over those sites. And in Kuwait, drone strikes set fires at two major refineries. No injuries were reported.

Israel strike hits South Pars field

The escalation began earlier with an Israeli strike on Iran’s South Pars gas field, the world’s largest, in the Persian Gulf, jointly shared with Qatar.

Iran condemned the strike and warned of broader consequences. Officials said the attack hit critical infrastructure tied to domestic power generation.

FILE – A partially constructed gas refinery at the South Pars gas field is seen on the northern coast of Persian Gulf in Asalouyeh, Iran, on Jan. 22, 2014. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File)

South Pars supplies a large share of Iran’s natural gas and is central to electricity, heating and industrial use.

Shipping disruptions tighten oil supply

Vessels have been hit in and around the Persian Gulf, including near Qatar’s coast and the Strait of Hormuz, according to a British maritime monitoring agency.

More than 20 vessels have been struck since the war began. Iran has restricted traffic through the Strait, a route that typically carries about one-fifth of the world’s oil.

Oil prices moved higher after the latest strikes, with Brent crude rising above $110 a barrel.

Fighting continues across region

Meanwhile, Israel and Iran continue to exchange fire.

Israeli officials said they struck hundreds of targets across Iran, including military infrastructure. Iran launched missiles toward Israel, triggering air raid sirens in Tel Aviv. Debris from intercepted missiles damaged buildings, and at least one person was killed.

Damaged apartment following an Iranian missile strike in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Maya Levin)

In the West Bank, a missile strike hit a civilian area, killing at least three people, according to Palestinian officials.

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason K. Morrell is the managing editor for mornings at Straight Arrow News, where he drives editorial across digital and video platforms.
Tags: , , , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

Oil prices have risen above $110 per barrel following attacks on Gulf energy infrastructure that disrupted global supply routes and halted production at facilities that provide natural gas to international markets.

Higher fuel costs now in effect

Brent crude oil rose above $110 a barrel after strikes on energy facilities and shipping restrictions through the Strait of Hormuz, which carries about one-fifth of the world's oil.

Natural gas supply disrupted

Production has been halted at Qatar's main liquefied natural gas hub following Iranian missile attacks, and strikes damaged Iran's South Pars field, which supplies gas to international markets.

Shipping routes face active restrictions

Iran has restricted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, and more than 20 vessels have been struck in the Persian Gulf since the war began, according to maritime monitoring agencies.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 76 media outlets

Community reaction

Qatar strongly condemned both Israel's attack on South Pars and Iran's retaliatory strikes on Ras Laffan, calling them threats to global energy security. Qatar expelled Iranian military and security attaches from the country. Foreign ministers from 12 Muslim-majority countries meeting in Riyadh denounced Iran's strikes on Gulf neighbors.

Context corner

South Pars is the Iranian sector of the world's largest natural gas deposit, which Iran shares with Qatar. The field holds an estimated 1,800 trillion cubic feet of natural gas and supplies approximately 70% of Iran's domestic gas needs. Qatar depends on oil and gas for 80% of its revenues.

Oppo research

Iran's Revolutionary Guards warned that if attacks on its energy infrastructure continue, they will strike energy facilities in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar until their complete destruction. Iran issued a list of retaliatory targets including oil and gas installations across the Gulf. Tehran accused Israel and the US of crossing all red lines.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Reuters
  2. CNN
  3. The Associated Press
  4. UKMTO
  5. The Washington Post

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame Trump’s "knew nothing" denial with skepticism—questioning motive and highlighting dangerous tit‑for‑tat strikes on civilian energy infrastructure.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right amplify his leadership, using triumphant, hawkish language like "slaps down," "BREAKING," and foregrounding his threat to "massively blow up" parts of the South Pars field as decisive deterrence.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

74 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • US President Donald Trump said the US and Iran were unaware of Israel's attack on Iran's South Pars Gas Field and called Iran's retaliation on Qatar's LNG facility unfair.
  • Israel attacked a small section of the South Pars Gas Field in Iran without US knowledge, marking a significant event in their joint operations.
  • On March 18-19, 2026, Iran fired ballistic missiles at Qatar's Ras Laffan LNG facility, causing extensive damage but no casualties, prompting Qatar to condemn the attack and expel Iranian military and security attaches.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • On Wednesday, Israel attacked Iran's South Pars gas field, prompting President Donald Trump to claim the U.S. And Qatar were not involved while warning Israel against further strikes unless Iran targets Qatar.
  • Retaliating for the South Pars strike, Iran launched missile attacks against energy facilities in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, fulfilling Tehran's earlier vow to target regional energy infrastructure.
  • QatarEnergy reported 'sizeable fires' and 'extensive damage' at liquefied natural gas facilities in Ras Laffan, while Brent crude prices surged to nearly $110 a barrel following the attacks.
  • Qatar expelled Iranian diplomats, condemning the strikes as 'dangerous and irresponsible,' while President Trump is considering deploying thousands of additional troops to secure maritime routes through the region.
  • While Trump claims the U.S. 'knew nothing' about the strike, the Wall Street Journal and Associated Press reported he was informed in advance, raising transparency concerns as the conflict threatens global energy security.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • US President Donald Trump stated that Israel attacked Iran's South Pars gas field without US or Qatar involvement and that Israel would cease further attacks unless Iran targeted Qatar's energy facilities, in which case the US would respond forcefully.
  • Iran retaliated by launching missile strikes on Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City, causing extensive damage and escalating tensions by threatening attacks on energy targets in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
  • The conflict involving energy infrastructure disruptions in the Gulf has severely affected global oil and gas markets, causing prices to surge above $110 per barrel and raising concerns about further supply disruptions.
  • Trump denied prior US knowledge of Israel's attack, aiming to distance the US from the strike amid growing regional tensions and economic risks.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. Reuters
  2. CNN
  3. The Associated Press
  4. UKMTO
  5. The Washington Post

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.