Trump to attend rescheduled White House correspondents’ dinner 

President Donald Trump will attend a newly rescheduled White House Correspondents’ dinner event months after an assassination attempt cut the previous one short.

The new event will take place on July 24, the White House Correspondents’ Association announced on Tuesday.

“We will not allow an act of violence to have the last word, especially during a year when we are reflecting on the 250th anniversary of America and everything we stand for,” Weijia Jiang, president of the organization, said in a letter to association members.

Several top White House officials were at the first event before being whisked away to safety after gunshots began to ring out right outside the ballroom where the event was taking place.

Prosecutors charged the suspect, Cole Tomas Allen, with attempted assassination, assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon and two additional firearms counts. He faces life in prison if convicted.