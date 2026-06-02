Trump to attend rescheduled White House correspondents’ dinner 

Devin Pavlou
President Trump will attend a rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner event after an assassination attempt cut the first one short. 
Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for OP

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President Donald Trump will attend a newly rescheduled White House Correspondents’ dinner event months after an assassination attempt cut the previous one short

The new event will take place on July 24, the White House Correspondents’ Association announced on Tuesday

“We will not allow an act of violence to have the last word, especially during a year when we are reflecting on the 250th anniversary of America and everything we stand for,” Weijia Jiang, president of the organization, said in a letter to association members.

Several top White House officials were at the first event before being whisked away to safety after gunshots began to ring out right outside the ballroom where the event was taking place. 

Prosecutors charged the suspect, Cole Tomas Allen, with attempted assassination, assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon and two additional firearms counts. He faces life in prison if convicted.

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow.

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Sources

  1. White House Correspondents’ Association

Sources

  1. White House Correspondents’ Association