Trump to be featured on US passports for 250th anniversary

As the U.S. approaches its 250th birthday, the State Department said it will issue a limited number of U.S. passports featuring the president’s likeness.

The new design, which officials approved late Monday, will mark the first time a living president is featured on the travel document.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

President Donald Trump’s portrait will be laid over an image of the Declaration of Independence on the inside cover of passports. His signature will be underneath.

Officials said between 25,000 and 30,000 will be issued, available only at the Washington, D.C., passport office around the Fourth of July. If you apply there during that window, you’ll get the design. There’s no option to choose a different version.

“President Trump’s new patriotic passport design provides yet another great way Americans can join in the spectacular celebrations for America’s 250th birthday,” a White House spokesperson said Tuesday.

Right now, the only presidents featured in U.S. passports are those on Mount Rushmore: George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln.

A U.S. passport featuring an image and signature of U.S. President Donald Trump is seen this rendering released by the State Department in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 28, 2026. U.S. State Department/Handout via REUTERS

Trump’s likeness around DC

The new passports are just the latest instance of Trump adding his name and likeness to official documents and buildings, and it may not be the last.

There are efforts to add Trump’s signature to all new U.S. paper currency, which would also be a first for a sitting president.

Start your day with fact-based news. Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe Anytime. Daily Newsletter

Plus, in March, the federal arts commission approved a 24-karat gold coin featuring Trump, in honor of America’s 250th birthday. The coin is expected to be produced in limited quantities, with the final size and denomination still being worked out.

The president also changed the name of the Kennedy Performing Arts Center, adding his name to the front of the building.

Round out your reading