Trump to be featured on US passports for 250th anniversary

Julia Marshall
As the U.S. nears its 250th birthday, the State Department says it will issue a limited number of U.S. passports featuring Trump's likeness.
Image credit: Jon Elswick / The Associated Press

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As the U.S. approaches its 250th birthday, the State Department said it will issue a limited number of U.S. passports featuring the president’s likeness.

The new design, which officials approved late Monday, will mark the first time a living president is featured on the travel document.

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President Donald Trump’s portrait will be laid over an image of the Declaration of Independence on the inside cover of passports. His signature will be underneath.

Officials said between 25,000 and 30,000 will be issued, available only at the Washington, D.C., passport office around the Fourth of July. If you apply there during that window, you’ll get the design. There’s no option to choose a different version.

“President Trump’s new patriotic passport design provides yet another great way Americans can join in the spectacular celebrations for America’s 250th birthday,” a White House spokesperson said Tuesday.

Right now, the only presidents featured in U.S. passports are those on Mount Rushmore:  George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln.

A U.S. passport featuring an image and signature of U.S. President Donald Trump is seen this rendering released by the State Department in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 28, 2026. U.S. State Department/Handout via REUTERS

Trump’s likeness around DC

The new passports are just the latest instance of Trump adding his name and likeness to official documents and buildings, and it may not be the last.

There are efforts to add Trump’s signature to all new U.S. paper currency, which would also be a first for a sitting president.

Plus, in March, the federal arts commission approved a 24-karat gold coin featuring Trump, in honor of America’s 250th birthday. The coin is expected to be produced in limited quantities, with the final size and denomination still being worked out.

The president also changed the name of the Kennedy Performing Arts Center, adding his name to the front of the building.

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Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to SAN, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

A limited-edition U.S. passport featuring President Trump's portrait will be issued exclusively at the Washington, D.C., passport office around the Fourth of July, with no opt-out available for applicants who apply there during that window.

No-choice design for D.C. applicants

Anyone who applies for a passport at the Washington, D.C., office during the Fourth of July window will receive the Trump-portrait version with no option to request a standard design.

Strictly limited availability

Only 25,000 to 30,000 of the special passports will be issued, making them unavailable to applicants outside that specific location and time period.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. CNN
  3. ABC News

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. CNN
  3. ABC News