Trump to become first sitting president with signature on US currency

President Donald Trump is eschewing tradition once again. He will soon to become the first sitting president whose signature will be featured on paper currency.

The U.S. Treasury Department made the announcement Thursday, saying it’s part of Trump’s broader celebration of the United States’ 250th anniversary.

JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

His name will appear alongside that of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on the $100 bill starting in June, with other bills to be printed in the following months.

U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach’s name will be remove from bills to fit Trump’s name. This will mark the first time in 165 years a treasurer’s name will not appear on paper money.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

First coins, now cash

It’s also just the latest move to put Trump on money. Just last week, a federal arts panel unanimously approved a commemorative gold coin featuring Trump’s image.

U.S. Treasury Department

The coin will be part of a series the U.S. Mint will produce to commemorate America’s 250th birthday celebrations. It will also be the first time a sitting, and even living, president will be featured on a coin.

Federal law bars living people from appearing on coins, but the Trump administration claims the Treasury Department has the authority in this case.