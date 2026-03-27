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Trump to become first sitting president with signature on US currency

Shea Taylor
Trump will soon become the first sitting president whose signature is on U.S. currency.
Image credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

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President Donald Trump is eschewing tradition once again. He will soon to become the first sitting president whose signature will be featured on paper currency.

The U.S. Treasury Department made the announcement Thursday, saying it’s part of Trump’s broader celebration of the United States’ 250th anniversary.

JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

His name will appear alongside that of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on the $100 bill starting in June, with other bills to be printed in the following months.

U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach’s name will be remove from bills to fit Trump’s name. This will mark the first time in 165 years a treasurer’s name will not appear on paper money.

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First coins, now cash

It’s also just the latest move to put Trump on money. Just last week, a federal arts panel unanimously approved a commemorative gold coin featuring Trump’s image.

U.S. Treasury Department

The coin will be part of a series the U.S. Mint will produce to commemorate America’s 250th birthday celebrations. It will also be the first time a sitting, and even living, president will be featured on a coin.

Federal law bars living people from appearing on coins, but the Trump administration claims the Treasury Department has the authority in this case.

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
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Why this story matters

Americans will soon handle currency bearing President Trump's signature, marking the first time a sitting president's name appears on paper money and the first time in 165 years a treasurer's name is removed to accommodate it.

New signature on bills

Starting in June, the $100 bill will display Trump's signature alongside Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's, with other denominations following in subsequent months.

Treasurer's name removed

U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach's name will be omitted from currency to make room for Trump's signature, breaking 165 years of tradition.

Commemorative coin also approved

A federal arts panel unanimously approved a commemorative gold coin featuring Trump's image, which the administration claims is authorized despite federal law barring living people from coins.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Fox News
  2. NPR

Sources

  1. Fox News
  2. NPR

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