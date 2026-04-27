Trump to hold national security meeting as peace talks with Iran stall

President Donald Trump is set to hold a national security meeting with top members of his cabinet on Monday, according to multiple sources. It comes as the latest round of diplomatic talks with Iran has been postponed indefinitely.

Trump called off a meeting in Pakistan that was set for Monday with Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner after saying the U.S. received a deal proposal that he did not agree with.

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“They gave us a paper that should have been better,” Trump told reporters on Sunday. “And interestingly, immediately when I canceled it within ten minutes, we got a new paper that was much better.”

President Trump told Fox News on Sunday that he would not send anyone else to Pakistan for negotiations, saying, “If they want to talk, they can come to us or they can call us.”

Iran blames US for stalling peace talks

Iran’s foreign minister is blaming the United States for the collapse of peace talks. Ahead of a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, Abbas Araghchi, said talks broke down because of what he called “excessive demands” from the U.S.

Araghchi met with key mediators in Pakistan and Oman over the weekend.

In its new proposal, Iran said it would end its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz without addressing its nuclear program. In return, Iran wants the U.S. to lift its naval blockade.

“We talked about, we talked about — they will not have a nuclear weapon,” Trump told reporters. “Very simple. Look, that whole deal is not complicated. Iran could not have a nuclear weapon. Very simple.”

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