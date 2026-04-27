Trump to hold national security meeting as peace talks with Iran stall

Shea Taylor
President Trump is set to hold a national security meeting with his cabinet as the latest round of talks with Iran has been pushed back.
Image credit: Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

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President Donald Trump is set to hold a national security meeting with top members of his cabinet on Monday, according to multiple sources. It comes as the latest round of diplomatic talks with Iran has been postponed indefinitely.

Trump called off a meeting in Pakistan that was set for Monday with Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner after saying the U.S. received a deal proposal that he did not agree with.

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“They gave us a paper that should have been better,” Trump told reporters on Sunday. “And interestingly, immediately when I canceled it within ten minutes, we got a new paper that was much better.”

President Trump told Fox News on Sunday that he would not send anyone else to Pakistan for negotiations, saying, “If they want to talk, they can come to us or they can call us.”

Iran blames US for stalling peace talks

Iran’s foreign minister is blaming the United States for the collapse of peace talks. Ahead of a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, Abbas Araghchi, said talks broke down because of what he called “excessive demands” from the U.S.

Araghchi met with key mediators in Pakistan and Oman over the weekend.

In its new proposal, Iran said it would end its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz without addressing its nuclear program. In return, Iran wants the U.S. to lift its naval blockade.

“We talked about, we talked about — they will not have a nuclear weapon,” Trump told reporters. “Very simple. Look, that whole deal is not complicated. Iran could not have a nuclear weapon. Very simple.”

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Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
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Why this story matters

Stalled U.S.-Iran nuclear talks and a postponed diplomatic meeting leave the status of a potential deal unresolved, with both sides publicly blaming each other for the breakdown.

Strait of Hormuz remains unresolved

Iran's proposal offered to end restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz without addressing its nuclear program, meaning a key global oil shipping route remains a point of active dispute.

Talks postponed indefinitely

The latest round of negotiations has been postponed with no new date set, according to the article, leaving the diplomatic timeline uncertain.

Competing claims on breakdown

Trump said Iran's initial proposal was unacceptable while Iran's foreign minister attributed the collapse to what he called "excessive demands" from the U.S., with neither claim independently verified in the article.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

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Sources

  1. Axios
  2. CBS News
  3. Fox News
  4. The Associated Press

Sources

  1. Axios
  2. CBS News
  3. Fox News
  4. The Associated Press