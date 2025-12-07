Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Trump to host 2025 Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday

Diane Duenez

Trump to host 2025 Kennedy Center Honors

President Donald Trump announced he will host the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors, becoming the first sitting president to do so. The ceremony records Sunday night and will air Dec. 23 on CBS.

Historic attendance and honoree presentation

This marks Trump’s first time attending the event after skipping it during his first term. Earlier, he presented medals in the Oval Office to honorees Sylvester Stallone, Gloria Gaynor, George Strait, Kiss and Michael Crawford, with this year’s medal designed by Tiffany & Co.

Leadership overhaul at the Kennedy Center

The Honors follow a major leadership shakeup: Trump fired the longtime director, removed several Biden-appointed board members and named himself chairman. He has criticized the center’s programming and appearance and pledged to overhaul both.

President Donald Trump said he will host the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors program. The event will be recorded Sunday for airing on Dec. 23 on CBS.

Trump will be the first sitting president to host the awards. 

“It’s going to be something that I believe, and I’m going to make a prediction: This will be the highest-rated show that they’ve ever done and they’ve gotten some pretty good ratings, but there’s nothing like what’s going to happen,” Trump told reporters at a State Department dinner on Saturday.

Sunday’s event will also mark Trump’s first time attending the ceremony. He and First Lady Melania Trump skipped the event during his first term after producer Norman Lear threatened a boycott in protest.

Earlier in the evening the president presented medals to the 2025 Kennedy Center honorees during a ceremony in the Oval Office. This year’s recipients are actor Sylvester Stallone, singers Gloria Gaynor and George Strait, the rock band Kiss and actor-singer Michael Crawford. In the past, the honorees would receive their awards at the dinner, but Trump moved the ceremony to the White House.

This year’s medal was designed by jeweler Tiffany & Co. The medal is a gold disc etched on one side with the Kennedy Center’s image and rainbow colors. The honoree’s name appears on the reverse side with the date of the ceremony.

This year’s awards come on the heels of a leadership shakeup at the Kennedy Center. In February, Trump fired the longtime director, ousted several Biden-appointed board members and named himself chairman — replacing them with his own picks.

The President has also criticized the center’s programming and actual appearance of the center. Last January he vowed to overhaul both.

Cassandra Buchman contributed to this report.
President Donald Trump hosting and changing aspects of the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors highlights the intersection of national cultural events with presidential influence and shifting institutional leadership.

Presidential involvement

Trump will host the Kennedy Center Honors for the first time as a sitting president, marking a notable shift in how national arts awards are connected to White House participation.

Institutional leadership

The replacement of the Kennedy Center’s leadership and board members by Trump introduces new direction and priorities for the institution’s cultural programming and administration.

Cultural and political intersection

Changes to the awards ceremony, venue and presentation reflect how political leadership can influence longstanding cultural traditions and potentially change perceptions of national honors.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

131 total sources

Key points from the Left

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Key points from the Center

  • On Saturday, President Donald Trump awarded the 2025 Kennedy Center honorees their medals in the Oval Office, including Sylvester Stallone, Gloria Gaynor, George Strait, KISS and Michael Crawford.
  • After returning to office, Donald Trump ousted the Kennedy Center's board and voted himself 98% involved in selecting the 2025 honorees, including Susie Wiles as chairman.
  • Each honoree received a new medal designed and donated by Tiffany & Co., the White House shifted the presentation from the dinner, and the formal program will be taped Sunday at the Kennedy Center for broadcast on CBS and Paramount+.
  • Trump will be the first president to host the Kennedy Center Honors, attending the program with First Lady Melania Trump and later the State Department annual dinner for the honorees Saturday.
  • In recent months, Donald Trump, President, has labeled Kennedy Center programming 'terrible' and 'woke' and touted renovations including restoration of exterior marble, seating and stages.

Key points from the Right

  • President Donald Trump awarded gold medallions to the Kennedy Center honorees in a ceremony at the Oval Office on Saturday night.
  • The honorees included Sylvester Stallone, Gloria Gaynor, George Strait, and Michael Crawford, along with members of the band Kiss, who received newly designed medals from Tiffany & Co.
  • Trump described the honorees as influential figures in American arts and culture, stating they have 'inspired, uplifted and unified millions of Americans.'
  • The Kennedy Center will host the 48th annual Kennedy Center Honors on December 7, 2025, which Trump will lead for the first time.

