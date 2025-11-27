Trump to review Afghan migrants after shooting; Macy’s prepares for parade

President Donald Trump has called for the review of every person who came to the U.S. from Afghanistan under the Biden administration. The announcement comes after a shooting near the White House critically injured two National Guard members on Wednesday.

Plus, Republicans now have the chance to claim one more seat in the U.S. House of Representatives as part of the party’s effort to control Congress.

And what’s in store for the beloved Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

These stories and more highlight your Unbiased Updates for Thursday, Nov. 28, 2025.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

National Guard members critically injured in shooting

“The hearts of all Americans tonight are with those two members of the West Virginia National Guard and their families…



We will make America totally safe again, and we will bring the perpetrator of this barbaric attack to swift and certain justice.” — President Trump pic.twitter.com/zOkJGZyGmk — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 27, 2025

Trump addressed the nation after a gunman opened fire on two National Guard members Wednesday afternoon in Washington, D.C., blocks away from the White House.

In response, the Trump administration said it won’t process immigration requests from Afghan nationals for the foreseeable future. The order comes after officials identified the suspected shooter as 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national.

The two West Virginia National Guard members were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where they remain. They, along with more than 2,000 other National Guard members, are in Washington as part of Trump’s takeover of the Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators described the shooting as “targeted.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wrote on social media that Lakanwal was in the U.S. after the Biden administration granted him humanitarian parole under “Operation Allies Welcome.” The operation was an initiative by the former administration to relocate “vulnerable Afghans” and those who worked alongside U.S. forces in Afghanistan safely after the U.S. withdrawal and the subsequent Taliban takeover.

The U.S. government granted Lakanwal asylum earlier this year.

Trump is now calling for a review of the immigration statuses of all Afghan migrants admitted into the U.S. during the Biden administration.

“We’re not going to put up with these kinds of assaults on law and order by people who shouldn’t even be in our country. We must now reexamine every single alien who has entered our country from Afghanistan under Biden, and we must take all necessary measures to ensure the removal of any alien from any country who does not belong here or add benefit to our country. If they can’t love our country, we don’t want them.”

Authorities shot the suspect during the attack before restraining and arresting him. Investigators say his injuries are not life-threatening, but he remains in the hospital.

3 arrested after at least 55 die in Hong Kong apartment fire

AFP via Getty Images

Tommy WANG / AFP via Getty Images

Yan ZHAO / AFP via Getty Images

Yan ZHAO / AFP via Getty Images

At least 55 people are dead after a fire swept through a high-rise apartment in Hong Kong on Wednesday. More than 250 residents are still missing in the city’s deadliest fire in decades.

The fire started Wednesday afternoon and quickly spread across seven of the complex’s eight buildings. Officials said some towers remained burning 24 hours later.

Investigators said the complex was under construction and covered in bamboo scaffolding and safety netting. They believe this helped fuel the fast-paced fire.

Police have arrested three men who worked for a construction company on suspicion of manslaughter, accusing them of gross negligence.

According to locals, the complex housed many elderly residents. In addition to the residents who died, the fire also killed a firefighter.

Court approves North Carolina congressional map favoring Republicans

A federal court in North Carolina said the state can use a new Republican-drawn congressional map. The map could help the GOP win another seat in the House during the 2026 midterm elections.

In a 57-page opinion, a three-judge panel unanimously denied preliminary injunction requests in two lawsuits. The lawsuits argued the new map was aimed at diluting the voting strength of Black voters, which violates the 14th Amendment.

The judges disagreed, saying the lawsuits “presented no direct evidence” that the legislature enacted the map for racially discriminatory purposes.

The Republican-controlled North Carolina legislature approved the map last month. North Carolina Democratic Gov. Josh Stein does not have the power to veto it.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off this morning

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s, Inc.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s, Inc.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s, Inc.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s, Inc.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s, Inc.

Finally, this year’s 99th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will feature some new giant faces. The parade features five new balloons, seven new floats, and two new balloonicles, which are balloons with vehicles inside. These balloonicles will maneuver down the parade route on their own.

Among the new balloons are popular faces like Buzz Lightyear, Pac-Man, Mario and the “Derpy Tiger” from “KPop Demon Hunters.” The new floats will include an eight-foot-tall demogorgon from Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and creations from Lego and Pop Mart, the makers of Labubu.

The parade kicks off at 8:30 a.m. ET with an opening performance by “Wicked: For Good” star Cynthia Erivo. Other performances include country star Lainey Wilson, 2000s chart-toppers Shaggy and Ciara, and the KPop Demon Hunters themselves. However, they will look a little different from the movie, since the actors who voiced the hit girl group will be the ones actually performing.

Start your day with fact-based news. Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe Anytime. Daily Newsletter

More from Straight Arrow News:

Straight Arrow News

What are you thankful for this year? These stories might help you decide

It can be tough to convince Americans to agree on something. But it seems we all agree on Thanksgiving –– or at least, 91% of us do, which is about as close as it’s going to get.

Across the nation, people will sit down with friends and family this evening, and the vast majority will share a blessing and perhaps even a round-robin shout-out session declaring what they are thankful for.

To help Straight Arrow News readers settle into the mood, we’ve pulled together this roundup of stories from the past few months that may just give you something to add to your thankfulness list. Bonus: Many also offer opportunities to give back or help others. Read the full story now>