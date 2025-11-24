Trump to unveil new health care cost proposal: Reports

President Donald Trump is preparing to roll out a two-year plan to extend the enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies set to expire on Dec. 31, according to multiple reports. The announcement could come sometime this week.

Without action, premiums could double next year and millions of Americans could lose coverage, according to KFF and the Congressional Budget Office.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

The White House framework, which is still not final, would add new income caps to qualify for subsidies and require every enrollee to pay at least something in monthly premiums. That move targets what Republicans say has been a wave of fraud tied to “zero-premium” plans.

The plan would also push Congress to fund cost-sharing reductions — lowering out-of-pocket costs — and give enrollees the option to divert part of their credit into a health savings account if they choose a lower-tier plan.

This story is featured in today’s Unbiased Updates. Watch the full episode here.

This comes as Republicans remain split. Hardliners want the subsidies to expire while moderates want them extended.

Meanwhile, Democrats are already preparing to make any premium spike a major midterm issue.