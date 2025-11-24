Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Trump to unveil new health care cost proposal: Reports

Craig Nigrelli
President Trump is preparing to roll out a two-year plan to extend the enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies set to expire on Dec. 31.
Image credit: AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Health care costs

President Donald Trump is preparing to roll out a two-year plan to extend the enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies set to expire on Dec. 31, according to multiple reports.

Changes to Obamacare

The plan would add new income caps to qualify for subsidies and require every enrollee to pay at least something in monthly premiums.

Announcement

The administration could announce the plan as soon as this week.

Full story

President Donald Trump is preparing to roll out a two-year plan to extend the enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies set to expire on Dec. 31, according to multiple reports. The announcement could come sometime this week.

Without action, premiums could double next year and millions of Americans could lose coverage, according to KFF and the Congressional Budget Office.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

The White House framework, which is still not final, would add new income caps to qualify for subsidies and require every enrollee to pay at least something in monthly premiums. That move targets what Republicans say has been a wave of fraud tied to “zero-premium” plans.

The plan would also push Congress to fund cost-sharing reductions — lowering out-of-pocket costs — and give enrollees the option to divert part of their credit into a health savings account if they choose a lower-tier plan.

This story is featured in today’s Unbiased Updates. Watch the full episode here.

This comes as Republicans remain split. Hardliners want the subsidies to expire while moderates want them extended.

Meanwhile, Democrats are already preparing to make any premium spike a major midterm issue.

Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli is an anchor and reporter for Straight Arrow News.
Jason K. Morrell and Shea Taylor contributed to this report.
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

Ongoing negotiations over enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies could affect premium costs and health coverage for millions, shaping both access to healthcare and the political landscape ahead of the midterm elections.

Healthcare subsidies

Decisions about extending or modifying ACA subsidies will directly influence the affordability and accessibility of health insurance for many Americans.

Political divisions

Internal Republican disagreements and Democratic opposition highlight how healthcare policy remains a contentious issue influencing legislative decisions and electoral strategies.

Premium increases

According to KFF and the Congressional Budget Office, failure to act could result in doubled insurance premiums and the loss of coverage for millions, increasing the stakes of policy decisions.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. CNN
  2. Politico

Sources

  1. CNN
  2. Politico

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.