Trump arrives in Beijing for Xi summit; New hantavirus concerns in US and abroad

Craig Nigrelli, Jason K. Morrell, Shea Taylor, William Jackson, Devan Markham
Image credit: Pedro Pardo/AFP via Getty Images, Gauthier Bedrignans/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

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President Donald Trump arrived in China for a high-stakes meeting with Xi Jinping. Trade, war and global power all move to the table at once.

Plus, a possible new hantavirus case in the U.S. — not tied to the cruise. And one cruise passenger overseas is now critically ill as officials track what could still emerge.

And a Senate hearing turns into a direct clash. The FBI director and a lawmaker trade accusations, then agree to take the same alcohol test.

These stories and more highlight your Unbiased Updates for Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

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Trump to arrive in China for high-stakes meeting with Xi

President Donald Trump landed in Beijing on Wednesday for a high-stakes meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, with the war in Iran expected to be the main topic.

The Trump trip was delayed by the conflict, but ahead of departure, the president made it clear he does not believe the U.S. needs China’s help in the war.

President Donald Trump is greeted by China's Vice President Han Zheng as he arrives on Air Force One, Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Beijing maintains close ties with Tehran, buying much of Iran’s oil and playing a role in efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

“I don’t think we need any help with Iran, to be honest with you. They’re defeated militarily, and they’ll either do the right thing or we’ll finish the job,” Trump said.

This marks the first face-to-face meeting between Trump and Xi since last October.

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 12: U.S. President Donald Trump boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on May 12, 2026 in Washington, DC. At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, U.S. President Donald Trump will pay a state visit to China from May 13 to 15. (Photo by Chen Mengtong/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)
Chen Mengtong/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images

Trump said trade will be his top priority, with plans to push for deals that would have China buy more American agricultural products and aircraft. He’ll also bring a group of top business leaders, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Hantavirus cases rise as outbreak spreads

U.S. health officials are tracking a possible new case of hantavirus in Illinois, and they said it is not connected to the cruise ship outbreak.

The patient is believed to have contracted a North American strain while cleaning a home that had rodent droppings, according to state health officials. This comes as the outbreak linked to that Dutch cruise ship continues to worsen.

View of the facade of Bichat Hospital where five French nationals were placed under medical surveillance after possible exposure to hantavirus, in Paris, France, May 12, 2026. French health authorities reinforced quarantine measures after one hospitalized passenger tested positive and was admitted to intensive care. Vue de la facade de l hopital Bichat ou cinq ressortissants francais ont ete places sous surveillance medicale apres une possible exposition au hantavirus, a Paris, France, le 12 Mai 2026. Les autorites sanitaires francaises ont renforce les mesures de quarantaine apres qu une passagere hospitalisee a ete testee positive et admise en soins intensifs. (Photo by Gauthier Bedrignans / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images)
Gauthier Bedrignans / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images

A French passenger diagnosed with the virus earlier this week is now critically ill, with doctors in Paris treating a severe case impacting her lungs and heart. She is now on an artificial lung — what doctors call a final-level support system — used to take pressure off her organs and give them time to recover.

A Dutch hospital has quarantined 12 staff members after blood and urine samples from a hantavirus patient were improperly handled. They will be quarantined for six weeks, even though officials said the risk of infection is very low.

JORGE GUERRERO / AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile, with all passengers and most crew off the ship, the MV Hondius is now headed back to the Netherlands for cleaning and disinfection.

The World Health Organization said all cases so far are limited to passengers and crew, but warned that more could emerge, with an incubation period of up to six weeks.

FDA commissioner out after flavored vape products decision

The head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Dr. Marty Makary, has stepped down after weeks of pressure, and after a direct clash with the White House over flavored vapes, according to reports.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Makary had opposed approving fruit-flavored e-cigarettes, citing concerns they could draw in young users. But the administration moved forward anyway, signing off on new products and expanding how they can be marketed.

That disagreement ultimately put him at odds with the White House and helped drive his exit.

The Trump administration brought in Makary as a reformer. But his tenure quickly turned contentious, clashing with industry groups, public health officials and members of the administration.

Trump would not say whether he fired Makary or asked him to resign, but confirmed Makary’s exit.

Reporter: Did you ask Marty Makary to resign, sir. Or did you fire your FDA commissioner?

Donald Trump: Well, I don’t want to say, but Marty’s a great guy. He’s a friend of mine. He’s a wonderful man, and he’s going to be off. And the assistant, the deputy, is taking over temporarily until we find somebody who wants that job. It’s a very important job.

The FDA’s top food official, Kyle Diamantas, will step in as acting commissioner while the search for a permanent replacement continues.

Senator presses Patel over allegations of heavy drinking

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel faced sharp questions on Capitol Hill on Tuesday. Sen. Chris Van Hollen pressed Patel over reports about his conduct, including a story from The Atlantic that raised questions about the director’s alleged drinking and absences.

Patel has denied those claims and has filed a lawsuit against the news agency over the report.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.: So there have been no occasions during your tenure when FBI personnel were unable to promptly reach you?

Kash Patel, FBI director: Absolutely not. You can ask my entire workforce. They hear from me at every single hour of the day, as do these great gentlemen here, as do the men and women of the interagency in state and local law enforcement and the white house.

Van Hollen: And so there have been no occasions when your security detail had difficulty waking or locating you. Is that right?

Patel: Nope, it’s a total farce. I don’t even know where you get this stuff, but it doesn’t make it credible because you say so.

Van Hollen: I’m not saying it, Director Patel; it’s been written and documented.

Patel: You are literally saying it.

Van Hollen: No, I’m saying that these are reports, Director Patel. I will say, Director Patel

Patel: No. Unlike your baseless report, the only person slinging margaritas in El Salvador on the taxpayer dollar with a convicted gangbanging rapist was you.

Van Hollen: You know, the fact …

Patel: The only person who ran up a $7,000 bar tab in Washington, D.C. At the lobby bar was you.

Van Hollen: Director Patel, this suggests to me — this suggests to me that allegations are true.

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

What began as oversight questioning did not stay there. The exchange moved quickly into accusation and counterattack, with both men interrupting and challenging each other’s claims in front of the committee.

The exchange escalated further when Van Hollen asked Patel if he would get screened for alcohol issues.

Van Hollen: “Are you willing to take the test, that — it’s called the audit test, that members of the active duty military and others take to determine whether they have a drinking problem.

Patel: I’ll take any test you’re willing to take.

Van Hollen: I will take it, Director Patel. I’ll take it. You ready to take it?

Patel: Let’s go.

Van Hollen: Yes or no?

Patel: Let’s go side by side.

FBI Director Kash Patel prepares to testify during a Senate Committee on Appropriations, Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies hearing to examine the 2027 budget for law enforcement agencies on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on May 12, 2026. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images)
Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images

The hearing was part of a broader budget session, but this back-and-forth stood out as one of the most contentious moments of the day.

Venturella takes over ICE leadership amid scrutiny

A familiar name is stepping in to lead Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Longtime official David Venturella will serve as interim director starting June 1, succeeding Todd Lyons, who is leaving at the end of the month.

Venturella has served under both Republican and Democratic presidents and, most recently, worked for the GEO Group, a private prison company with more than $1 billion in ICE contracts.

The leadership change comes after a year of intense scrutiny for the agency. Recent crackdowns in Minneapolis left two U.S. citizens dead — Renee Good and Alex Pretti — after federal agents shot them during street confrontations.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said he wants the department “out of the headlines.”

Border czar Tom Homan, who brought Venturella back as an advisor last year, said the agency is adopting a more targeted approach amid a record-length funding lapse.

If you turn to the arts to relax, there’s new evidence that it’s doing more than that. Researchers said it may actually help slow the aging process.

A new University College London study of more than 3,500 adults in the U.K., published this week in the journal Innovation in Aging, found that people who regularly engage in cultural activities — like singing, dancing, painting or even visiting museums and libraries — show signs of slower biological aging.

  • LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 12: Balletboyz dancers perform during the photocall for "Still Pointless: Balletboyz At 25" at Sadler's Wells Theatre on May 12, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Katja Ogrin/Getty Images)
    Katja Ogrin/Getty Images
  • A woman reads a book while sitting on a park bench in Bayreuth, Bavaria, Germany, on May 1, 2026. Spring weather encourages outdoor leisure and everyday park use as residents spend time reading and relaxing in public green spaces. (Photo by Michael Nguyen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
    Michael Nguyen/NurPhoto via Getty Images
  • LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 12: Balletboyz dancers perform during the photocall for "Still Pointless: Balletboyz At 25" at Sadler's Wells Theatre on May 12, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Katja Ogrin/Getty Images)
    Katja Ogrin/Getty Images
  • VENICE, ITALY - MAY 11: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Visitors explore the Serbian Pavilion Titled Through Golgotha to Resurrection by artist Predrag Djakovic during the 61st International Art Exhibition - La Biennale di Venezia at Giardini della Biennale on May 11, 2026 in Venice, Italy. La Biennale di Venezia presents its 61st International Art Exhibition, In Minor Keys, conceived by the late curator Koyo Kouoh and running from May 9 through November 22, 2026, across the Giardini, the Arsenale, and venues throughout Venice. Following her passing on May 10, 2025, the exhibition is being realized according to Kouoh’s original vision and curatorial project. (Photo by Giuseppe Cottini/Getty Images)
    Giuseppe Cottini/Getty Images
  • Migrants paint a mural as part of mother's Day celebrations for migrant mothers at Comunidad de Luz shelter in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico on May 9, 2026. (Photo by Guillermo Arias / AFP via Getty Images)
    Guillermo Arias / AFP via Getty Images
  • VENICE, ITALY - MAY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Visitors explore the collateral event "Still Joy – from Ukraine into the World" by Victor Pinchuk Foundation during the 61st International Art Exhibition - La Biennale di Venezia at Palazzo Contarini-Polignac on May 12, 2026 in Venice, Italy. La Biennale di Venezia presents its 61st International Art Exhibition, In Minor Keys, conceived by the late curator Koyo Kouoh and running from May 9 through November 22, 2026, across the Giardini, the Arsenale, and venues throughout Venice. Following her passing on May 10, 2025, the exhibition is being realized according to Kouoh’s original vision and curatorial project. (Photo by Giuseppe Cottini/Getty Images)
    Giuseppe Cottini/Getty Images
  • LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 12: Balletboyz dancers perform during the photocall for "Still Pointless: Balletboyz At 25" at Sadler's Wells Theatre on May 12, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Katja Ogrin/Getty Images)
    Katja Ogrin/Getty Images
  • 11 May 2026, Austria, Wien: Vanilla Ninja from Estonia with the title "Too Epic to Be True" are on stage at the 70th Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) during rehearsals for the first semi-final on 12.05.2026 in the Stadthalle. A total of 35 acts will be competing for the trophy and almost 60,000 spectators are expected to attend the nine live shows. Photo: Jens Büttner/dpa (Photo by Jens Büttner/picture alliance via Getty Images)
    Jens Büttner/picture alliance via Getty Images

Researchers analyzed blood samples and the body’s “epigenetic clock,” a measure of how quickly someone is aging at the cellular level.

“People who are regularly engaged in the arts have a pace of aging that’s about 4% slower each year, and they’re around a year biologically younger than people who don’t engage. And as a point of comparison, this is the same kind of effect size that we see for regular physical activity or for giving up smoking. So it’s a marked impact that it’s having on biological aging,” said Daisy Fancourt, a professor of psychobiology & epidemiology at University College London.

More from Straight Arrow:

The U.S. has the best models and the most chips. But China is quietly embedding AI deeper into its economy — and that may matter more.
HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images

The US is winning the AI race but China might’ve found a shortcut

For years, many researchers and experts believed that China simply couldn’t keep up with the U.S. in the race through the maze of artificial intelligence. China just didn’t have enough high-end chips, top-tier talent, or raw computational firepower that U.S. labs were pouring billions of dollars into. 

The idea was that more raw compute power would lead to better AI models. For a while, the idea was correct, that was until a Chinese lab that almost nobody in the West had heard of dropped the equivalent of the Trinity Test in January 2025, when it released DeepSeek R1.

The AI chatbot matched and in some cases surpassed the best American models. But the kicker was that the company that created it did so in two months, with less than $6 million, using chips it wasn’t even supposed to have

DeepSeek’s release was the first major crack in the West’s AI dominance, and data shows that dominance may soon fade. In 2023, China’s best models were failing about a third of the tasks American models could handle. Now, if you put both countries’ best models in front of a real user and asked them to pick the better answer, they’d be nearly indistinguishable — and China spent 23 times less money to get there. 

Read the full story now>

Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli is an anchor and reporter for Straight Arrow News. As the face of Unbiased Updates and Media Miss Minute, he delivers concise, impartial, fact‑based context grounded in 35 years of reporting and anchoring across major U.S. markets.
Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason leads morning editorial coverage across U.S. politics, business, and global news for Straight Arrow, overseeing the flagship Unbiased Updates program and its newsroom team. His work includes shaping major breaking news, live events, and election and convention coverage at CNN US, CNN International, and Scripps News.
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow News, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
Devan Markham
Devan Markham
Devan Markham is a senior digital producer at Straight Arrow News. With extensive experience covering breaking news, politics, crime and missing person cases, she brings a keen eye for detail and dedication to delivering accurate and timely news to the public.
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